Top 8 Things to do in Hua Hin

Taking a trip to the seaside resort of Hua Hin is quite popular with locals and expats alike. As the area is located along the Gulf of Thailand, it is the perfect getaway for those working and living in Bangkok. Furthermore, the area is known for its beautiful landscapes as well as interesting activities for everyone to do. Kids will especially like the water parks and ocean activities that can turn a few hours into a whole day.

In Hua Hin, shopping is plentiful, with many new and modern ‘villages’ offering a themed escape from reality. Santorini Park, for example, is definitely a cool place to visit as its surroundings and decor transcends visitors to Greece. Visiting the temples also provides a bit of cultural education and aesthetically pleasing architectural experiences.

8 Best Things To Do In Hua Hin

1. Cicada Market

The Cicada Market is definitely a place to see more hip artistic talents coming together in 1 open market. Packed with handmade crafts, live music and a beer garden, the market is a weekend spot for many Bangkokians looking to get away. The market is also divided into 4 sections with Art a la Mode dominating the scene with clothes, decor, and other popular items. Art of Eating is another section that features an open-air food court in a garden-like setting. Here, you can snack on all sorts of delicious foods, enjoying art while filling your tummy. Visitors can also find a good selection of alcoholic drinks to help fuel their good times. Located between Hua Hin and Khao Takiab, the market is only open on weekends, so definitely plan for the fun outing accordingly.

Address: 83, 159 Soi Hua Tanon21, Nong Kae, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110.

2. Maruekhathaiyawan Palace

Built entirely of teak wood, this palace is clearly unique from all others in Thailand. King Vajiravudh, known as Rama VI, built the palace for the royal family as a seaside summer retreat back in 1923. The King designed the palace himself, with comfort in mind, hiring Italian architect Ercole Manfredi to carry out his wishes. Known as The Palace of Love and Hope, the building is divided in 3 sections connected by covered walkways. 2 of the walkways start from the King’s room and women’s rooms leading directly to the beach. The Palace is a national heritage site and visitors are required to dress modestly and treat it as such. Thus, seeing this architectural wonder is clearly a must-do on anyone’s list when visiting Hua Hin. Address: 1281 Petcha-kasem Road Rama 6 Camp, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi, Thailand 76120.

3. Hua Hin Night Market

Hua Hin Night Market is exactly what is sounds like. As Thailand is famous for its markets, just walking around them is fun in itself. Located between the Petchkasem Road and the railway line, the market is one long street that becomes lively after 6:30 pm. Here, traders are hoping to sell their merchandise or food from curious visitors looking for a bargain. However, if you are looking for seafood, this may be the best place to try it as the selection is huge and affordable. As the market is located by the ocean, getting a taste of seafood here is definitely a steal. Moreover, the night market offers a place to sit and enjoy an alcoholic beverage while taking in the scene. Like other markets in Thailand, the market also offers live music and a good mix of locals and tourists. Address: Petchkasem Road.

4. Black Mountain Water Park

The Black Mountain Water Park is, perhaps, the best place to cool off with a bit of fun. Located just 15 minutes from Hua Hin, it is quite popular with locals and tourists alike. Even more appealing, is the amount of fun that the whole family can have if you are travelling with kids. The park has modern equipment and is operated with the highest standard of safety, including trained lifeguards. Spanning 40,000 square metres, a 17 metre high tower gives way to 9 different slides. Moreover, the park has an awesome wave pool, lazy river, beach/infinity pool and a children’s pool. Thus, spending a day enjoying all the different ways to cool off makes this water park a must-visit.

Address: 1 Hin Lek Fai, 2 Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110.

5. Phraya Nakhon Cave

Known as a more exclusive cave to see, only travellers who are very determined will see this magnificent attraction as it is a bit hard to reach. The green and gold pavilion is hidden inside the cave, which is located in the Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Just 45 minutes south of Hua Hin, getting there requires you to either rent a boat or hike for 30 minutes above a hill leading to the Laem Sala Beach. A boat ride costs not more than 200 baht and might save you from a steep trek of uneven steps. Moreover, you can also combine a boat trip with seeing Monkey Island for added fun. Regardless of what your plans are, seeing this magical cave will make you feel like you are in an Indiana Jones movie. Address: 4033 Sam Roi Yot (King) Road, Sam Roi Yot District, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77120.

6. Pranburi Mangrove Forest

Just 20 kilometres from Hua Hin, this day trip is quite spectacular as it is home to Thailand’s largest mangrove forest. Here, visitors can walk on 2 raised wooden boardwalks that wind through the thick mangroves, passing over the Pranburi River. But, the best part is that the boardwalks lead all the way to the ocean. Along the way, visitors can also see all kinds of wildlife and a small fishing village. Taking a break from the more touristy areas of Hua Hin may be a good idea, especially when you can see something quite rare just 30 minutes away from the city. Additionally, once you are done walking through the forest, you can take a break at the pine-tree lined beach. And, because it is not super popular among tourists, you may just have the beach all to yourself. Address: Pak Nam (Pranburi).

7. The Venezia Hua Hin

Coming to The Venezia will have you experience Hua Hin’s newest themed shopping attraction. Joining part of the new trend of shopping villages, the Venezia’s theme is clearly that of its title. With its 316 shops and 73,600 square metres in size, tourists will definitely find something interesting to buy. The village even includes a 200 metre Grand Canal on which you can ride on a Venetian gondola to see colourful mediterranean houses and shops. Furthermore, visitors can see an Italian garden and a mini zoo. Also, if you are feeling a bit lazy to walk around the huge village, you can shop by horse and cart. Moreover, the photo ops here are endless. Thus, making a weekend trip here can provide visual memories to last a lifetime.

Address: 1899 Petchkasem Rd, Cha-am, Cha-am District, Phetchaburi 76120.

8. Santorini Park Cha-Am

Known for inspiring the Venezia, Santorini Park was built to resemble a Greek Island. And, clearly, its white and blue painted buildings are reminiscent of Santorini in the Aegean Sea. Here, you can shop until you drop while taking part in entertainment, activities and rides. It is clearly a place for the whole family to enjoy. With 3d artwork and the Trick Art Museum, kids can surely have fun at Santorini. Moreover, the park features a Ferris Wheel, which is quite rare to see. If you are looking to celebrate Halloween, the park has a Haunted House, where kids and adults can test out their fears. Additionally, the park has a XD Dark Ride-4D, which will even impress adults. At 240 baht, this ride is something to experience while taking a break from shopping. Other attractions in the park are available as well, at only 120 baht, with some even being free.

Address: 555 Moo 3 Khao Yai Subdistrict, Cha-am 76120.

Hua Hin is clearly one of the best areas to see in Thailand, as its main attractions cater to tourists and locals alike. Moreover, some of their resorts are located along some absolutely beautiful beaches where fun in the sun is just a short trip away from the hustle and bustle of bigger cities.

Adventurous travellers can take advantage of the side trips along the way, which feature national parks displaying beautiful caves and scenery. For a bit more nature, hire a car and join one of the groups of tourists venturing outside of the tourist scene to see unique wildlife and the largest mangrove forest in all of Thailand.

