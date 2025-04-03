Top 20 staycation hotels in Bangkok (2025)

Image via Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa

Bangkok is a city that seduces. The streets flicker with neon, the air vibrates with the scent of grilled lemongrass, and somewhere, a jazz band is playing for a crowd that will stay out until dawn. But some days, the only thing that sounds right is staying in, floating in a pool with a skyline view, ordering room service in a robe, watching the city move without having to join in.

Thankfully, there are plenty of hotels in Bangkok where staying in feels like the better choice. Here are the best ones.

20 Best hotels in Bangkok for a staycation

This list is not a ranking. It’s a curated list chosen by The Thaiger’s editorial team based on experience, publicly available information, and a lot of appreciation for a good escape.

Note: Due to the recent earthquake, some facilities, rooftop pools, in particular, may be closed. It’s best to check with the hotel before booking.

1. Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa

Location: Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok Golf Resort & Spa, Summit Windmill Golf Club, 789 Moo 14, Bang Na-Trat Frontage Road, Bangplee, Bangkok

For a luxury staycation between the airport and the city centre, Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi is your go-to address in Bangkok. The hotel’s ‘Resort Staycation’ package invites you to unwind in a Grande Deluxe room, complete with a lavish buffet breakfast for two at Latest Recipe, a 500 baht resort credit per stay, and a 24/7 airport shuttle. Plus, Marriott Bonvoy members can collect an additional 1,000 points per night.

The rooms at Le Méridien Suvarnabhumi are modern, with stylish decor, pops of colour, and an artistic rendering of a traditional Wai greeting lending an otherwise minimalist interior a touch of personality. Every single one comes with a balcony where you can relax in the fresh air while taking in the views of the golf course.

The LM BED, dressed in five-star-quality sheets, is so comfortable you could stay under the blankets for days. And with sleek bathrooms featuring rainforest showers, it’s even harder to leave. But do explore the rest of the hotel, as it has pretty much everything you could ask for for a staycation.

As a guest of the hotel, you’ll have access to the outdoor infinity pool, which allows you to enjoy the tropical sun with cocktails in hand. There’s also a fitness centre and a spa in case you need some well-deserved pampering. Or, head to one of the three restaurants–Favola, Latest Recipe, and Latitude 13º39’–where you can sample all kinds of delicious dishes. And, of course, there’s also the Summit Windmill Golf Club.

If you do decide to explore, you’re just a short hop from MegaBangna, BITEC Bangna, and hidden gems in Samut Prakan, like The Ancient City and Bang Pu Recreation Centre.

2. 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok

Location: 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok, 59/1 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

If your idea of a getaway means plush beds, skyline views, and a bathtub deep enough to drown your worries, 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok should be high on your list. Perched above the city, the suites here are something out of a dream. That is, if your dreams happen to include private butlers, wine cellars stocked with the good stuff, and balconies that practically beg for a sunrise toast. Staying in these ccommodations get access to the Leonowens Club lounge on the 26th floor and, more importantly, the infinity pool that seems to spill straight into the skyline. Think of it as your own private cloud. However, the residences are just luxurious. With their own infinity pool, spa sanctuary, and even a golf driving range, they cater to those who like their luxury with a side of long-term practicality. Complimentary chauffeured rides in a London cab to Phrom Phong BTS only add to the charm. Dining is no afterthought here. From the all-day breakfast at Baan Borneo Club to rooftop dinners that flirt with the stars, every meal is an experience. And for those with a penchant for the finer things, Jack Bain’s Bar, with its whisky vault and colonial charm, is a portal to another era.

3. INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

Location: INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit, 1472 Sukhumvit Rd, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Some hotels promise comfort, but INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit delivers it with an air of coolness. Nestled in the up-and-coming On Nut district, this urban retreat will make you want to extend your stay indefinitely. The interior of the rooms is white-on-white, but not in a soulless, clinical way, more in a minimalist, fantastically chic way. You can easily shed the weight of the city and sink into a bed designed for deep, dream-filled sleep. But don’t stay in too long, because the real showstopper awaits upstairs. On the 34th floor, an infinity pool with a transparent bottom lets you quite literally float above Bangkok. Sip something icy from the adjacent rooftop bar and take in the skyline. Feeling social (or hungry)? The hotel’s dining options take you from Spain to Thailand in just a few bites, whether it’s a tapas fix or the perfect pad Thai. And for those who think luxury should include four paws, you’re in luck. INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit welcome pers like VIPs, complete with special treats and a gift on arrival. And sure, if you absolutely must, the rest of Bangkok is right there, easily accessible. But with a scene like this, why rush?

4. Banyan Tree Bangkok

Location: Banyan Tree Bangkok, Thai Wah Plaza Co.,LTD, 21/100 S Sathon Rd, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

If you’re craving a staycation in Bangkok that feels like slipping into a silk robe, Banyan Tree Bangkok is where you check in and forget the world. Tucked into Sathon, where the city’s chaos softens into something a little more refined, this hotel in Bangkok knows exactly how to spoil you.

Your options? Start with a skyline toast at Vertigo, the rooftop bar that makes you feel like you own the city. Then sink into a spa treatment that could very well reset your entire existence. When you’re hungry, Saffron’s Thai dishes are a love letter to flavour, while a Chao Phraya River dinner cruise serves up the city on a silver platter.

Rooms are elegant yet inviting, the kind of place where you’ll want to order room service, sink into plush bedding, and marvel at the view instead of answering emails.

5. Villa Deva Resort & Hotel Bangkok

Location: Villa Deva Resort & Hotel Bangkok, 88 Soi Atthakan Prasit, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

Villa Deva Resort and Hotel Bangkok is a retreat that doesn’t just nod to tradition but wraps itself in it, from the delicate latticework sunshades inspired by the ‘pla tapien’ fish to the elegant Thai-style roofs that seem to float above the lush gardens.

Each room looks out onto a peaceful courtyard of greenery and water, a quiet contrast to Bangkok’s busy streets. Inspired by ‘Tha Nam’ (the riverside way of life), this place brings nature closer, with shaded walkways and steps leading to the pool like a traditional waterfront home. It’s a place to slow down, breathe, and let the city fade away.

If you love Thai food, you’ll love VelaBhirom. Here, classic dishes are made with care, using the best ingredients and presented beautifully. For evening drinks, Mayraya Bar is the perfect spot to sip fine wine, relax by the pool, and let the moment take over.

6. The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

Location: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, 114 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

If you think Bangkok’s hotel scene is all about muted tones and marble lobbies, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon is here to prove you wrong. A staycation Bangkok spot like no other, this hotel Bangkok escape is bold, playful, and exceptionally cool. Housed in one of the city’s most iconic skyscrapers, it’s already an award-winner, boasting a MICHELIN Key.

With 155 rooms, ranging from chic studios to a lavish penthouse, this is a place for every kind of staycationer. The terrace pool is perfect for lazy afternoons, and the 24/7 gym means night owls don’t have to miss a workout. However, we’re most excited about the food and drink.

Start at The Parlor, a lively mix of cocktails, music, and conversation. Then, grab a table at Mott 32 for world-class dim sum or The Standard Grill for top-notch steaks and rotisserie chicken. Ojo, located on the 78th floor, serves up Mexican flavours with Bangkok’s best skyline views, while Sky Beach, the highest rooftop bar in the city, keeps the drinks flowing.

7. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Location: Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, 48 Oriental Ave, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Some places have it, that effortless magic, and Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok (yes, the hotel in The White Lotus Season 3), has had it for almost 150 years. Located along the Chao Phraya River, this grand dame of a hotel in Bangkok is as much a part of the city as the temples and the tuk-tuks. Arrive by boat, and you’ll catch sight of its white Victorian frame, standing proud among the glass and steel.

Each of the dreamy rooms features high ceilings, teak floors, Thai silks, and balconies that open to views of the river and city. Whether you pick a snug Deluxe Room or go all out with the sprawling Royal Suite, every space feels timeless.

Dining here is an event, not a meal. There’s Le Normandie by Alain Roux for classic French indulgence, or street food royalty at The Verandah, proving Michelin stars come in all forms in Bangkok. The Bamboo Bar, dark and moody, serves a negroni so perfect it might just make you stay forever.

This hotel in Bangkok also houses a spa, a swimming pool, a gym, and a tennis court. Therefore, you really don’t have to go anywhere during your staycation.

8. The Sukhothai Bangkok Hotel

Location: The Sukhothai Bangkok Hotel, 13/3 S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

The Sukhothai Bangkok is all polished teak, silk-draped beds, and corridors that smell faintly of jasmine. Walk into your room, and you’ll notice that it’s decadent in a way that feels personal: a deep bathtub for soaking, Bose speakers for setting the mood, and an espresso machine for mornings when you refuse to leave bed.

You could spend the day by the infinity pool, watching the frangipani trees shift in the breeze, or surrender to a massage at Spa Botanica that leaves you somewhere between bliss and oblivion. Then, for dinner, head to Celadon, where you can sample delicious Thai food that is both bold and delicate.

And now, The Sukhothai is giving you an even better reason to stay in. Available until June 30, their Summer Staycation deal offers 20% off, an upgrade to an Executive Suite, and afternoon tea for two. All you have to do is book two nights and pretend, just for a little while, that the outside world doesn’t exist.

9. W Bangkok

Location: W Bangkok, 106 N S Sathon Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

If your idea of romance leans more toward late-night cocktails and skyline views than rose petals and soft piano music, W Bangkok is where you want to be. The hotel offers electric nights, bold design, and a soundtrack that follows you from check-in to the pool (yes, even underwater).

Housed in a sleek glass tower alongside the House on Sathorn, W Bangkok blends old-world intrigue with modern decadence. Floor-to-ceiling windows, plush beds, and a little bit of mischief make every room unique. Downstairs, the AWAY® Spa is ready to melt away the night before. Plus, the BTS Skytrain is just outside, ready to take you anywhere around Bangkok.

Dining here is its own kind of seduction. Paii serves Thai seafood in a setting that feels stolen from another era. On the other hand, Bar Sathorn is where cocktails come with a side of history. If mornings call for something slower, breakfast at The Kitchen Table has everything from Thai classics to buttery pastries that could ruin you for all others.

10. The Peninsula Bangkok

Location: The Peninsula Bangkok, 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

What is your idea of the perfect staycation in Bangkok? Cocktails by the river, a pool so photogenic it deserves its own fan club, and service that makes you feel like someone important (even if you aren’t)? The Peninsula Bangkok has it all and more.

Sink into your bed, and the first thing that’ll come up on your mind might be “I could stay here forever.” Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sunrise over the river, and the only reason to close the curtains is if you’ve had one too many Negronis at The River Bar.

Days here drift in slow motion. Wake up to floor-to-ceiling views of the river, with the city stirring in golden morning light. Cross the water in the hotel’s antique-style junk boat, or stay put and let the world come to you, perhaps with a cocktail in hand by the tiered infinity pool, where the only rush is deciding whether to swim or simply lounge. And if you’re feeling adventurous, try a nine-course plant-based feast at Mei Jiang Exclusive for dinner.

11. Park Hyatt Bangkok

Location: Park Hyatt Bangkok, Central Embassy, 88 Witthayu Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Park Hyatt Bangkok is the very definition of urban sanctuary. The entrance, discreet yet polished, leads you to a soaring 10th-floor lobby that feels more like an art gallery than a reception. It’s sophisticated but with an unmistakable Thai soul, featuring creamy tones, bold gold accents, and sculptural furnishings.

Inside your room, the bed is an invitation to forget time, and you’ll accept without hesitation. Mornings begin with an espresso from a sleek machine, sipped in a robe that feels more couture than hotel standard.

The bathroom, a near-spa experience, offers a walk-in shower big enough for an impromptu dance. Le Labo toiletries scent the air with something warm and vaguely expensive.

Outside, a tree-lined infinity pool stretches 130 feet into the skyline, the perfect antidote to Bangkok’s afternoon heat. But the real draw might be the Penthouse Bar + Grill on the 36th floor, where steaks sizzle over organic charcoal and cocktails come with live music and a view worth toasting to.

12. Capella Bangkok

Location: Capella Bangkok, 300, 2 Charoen Krung Rd. Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

Luxury in Bangkok often means towering skyscrapers, gilded lobbies, and the subtle hum of a well-oiled status machine. Capella Bangkok ignores all that. Laying low along the Chao Phraya, it lets the river do the talking. Therefore, expect views stretching endlessly, long-tail boats slicing through the water, and the golden tops of temples gleaming in the distance.

Inside, everything whispers comfort. Blond wood, smooth marble, and soft gold accents cover almost every inch of the interior. Bathrooms feel like mini-spas, outfitted with travertine floors and bathtubs so comfy you can lose a few hours.

Some suites spill out onto terraces with private plunge pools, while a handful of villas sit right on the waterfront, complete with tropical gardens and teak-lined salas for lazy afternoons.

Côte, the Michelin-starred restaurant, serves up French-Mediterranean fare with a Thai flourish, while Phra Nakhon stays true to its roots, dishing out fiery som tum and fragrant curries on a riverside terrace shaded by banyan trees.

There’s also Stella, a sultry little bar where cocktails arrive as gilded performances, best paired with live jazz and something sweet.

Oh, and the spa? Auriga Wellness is a destination in itself.

13. Four Seasons Bangkok

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, 300/1 Charoen Krung Rd. Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120

For a staycation that feels like an escape without leaving the city, Four Seasons Bangkok delivers. Sunlight floods the marble-lined courtyards, art fills the walls, and the Chao Phraya River is always in the background.

Although the rooms are beautiful and comfy, there are plenty of reasons to explore the hotel. For starters, the restaurants, from Yu Ting Yuan’s show-stopping dim sum to Palmier Guaillaume Galliot’s seafood towers stacked high with lobster and oysters, will call out your name.

Meanwhile, BKK Social Club pours cocktails so smooth, you’ll swear time slows down between sips. The infinity pool stretches toward the river like it’s reaching for something, and the Urban Wellness Cente orchestrates full-body tune-ups.

14. Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection

Location: Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, 22 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Klongton Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

A staycation at Madi Paidi Bangkok will help you see the city from a different angle. Situated on Soi Sukhumvit 53, this boutique hideaway balances the energy of Thong Lor with the quiet charm of its leafy lane. Just a three-minute walk from the BTS, it’s close enough to the action but far enough for a breather.

Interiors pull from Thailand’s precious stones, such as topaz, sapphire, and emerald. This gives each room its own mood. The Thai ‘chalew’ bamboo motif, woven into the design, is a nod to luck and safe travels. Small details, like the coffee maker that actually makes good coffee and a rain shower that does more than drizzle, remind you this is a Marriott Autograph Collection property.

Head up to the rooftop pool for an elevated pause, or down to EKKALUCK, the in-house restaurant that reimagines Thai classics without veering into gimmickry. Khao soi-inspired fettuccine and som tam with seasonal fruit show off the kitchen’s playful streak.

Boutique hotels

Below are some boutique hotels in Bangkok that understand the quiet art of a staycation. Some are more forgiving on the wallet, but none compromise where it matters.

15. Public House Sukhumvit 31 Hotel

Location: Public House Hotel, 249 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Set in Phrom Phong’s tangle of cocktail bars and concept stores, Public House lets you enjoy the lively side of Bangkok without the headache of having to leave your bed.

Velvet blackout curtains turn mornings into a rumour. A Nespresso machine, 65-inch smart TV, and Bluetooth speakers make it easy to pretend you live here. Options range from snug Downtown Rooms with limited views to the sprawling Sky Terrace, where a private outdoor space doubles as a sunset-watching stage. The Executive Suite throws in a bathtub if a shower just won’t cut it for you.

What’s a staycation without delicious food? When your stomach starts growling, make your way to FEST. Here, it’s all about wood-fired comforts, cocktails disguised as breakfast juice, and mango sticky rice appears alongside Josper-grilled hamachi.

The MOOON, a rooftop hangout by day, morphs into a fireside cooking spectacle by night, complete with Binchotan-charred flavours and a pool you’ll swear you won’t fall into. Need a drink? OPEN BAR, where bartenders reward you for oversharing, is there for you.

There’s also FORUM, the co-working space that proves productivity and pleasure aren’t mutually exclusive. Need to record a podcast? There’s a lounge for that. Want to throw a party? The Flexi-Room is ready. Want to escape the city without leaving it? That’s what Public House does best.

16. GalileOasis Boutique Hotel

Location: GalileOasis Boutique Hotel, 535 32 Soi Rong Rian King Phet, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

GalileOasis is the type of hotel you check into for a weekend and forget you ever lived anywhere else. Hidden away from Bangkok’s usual chaos, this boutique hotel is all white walls, warm wood, and just the right amount of art to feel thoughtful rather than staged.

Some rooms have balconies, perfect for a quiet moment with a coffee before heading out. Air conditioning hums softly, a blessing after a day in Bangkok’s heat. The staff, always warm and attentive, hand out custom maps to help you navigate the neighbourhood, a small touch that makes a difference.

Expect quirk like creaky wooden floors that hint at the building’s past, and while you won’t find the polished amenities of a large hotel, that’s part of its appeal. It’s intimate, designed for anyone who want a boutique staycation with personality.

17. 1905 Heritage Corner

Location: 1905 Heritage Corner, 68 Phraeng Phuthon Rd, San Chao Pho Sua, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Iconic. That’s the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about 1905 Heritage Corner. Hidden in a quiet, preserved square in Bangkok’s historic district, this boutique guesthouse is a love letter to the city’s past. And it restored with so much care that it took years to complete.

Every inch of this meticulously restored century-old shophouse tells a story. Polished wood, traditional Sino-Thai antiques, and thoughtful details define the space. On the other hand, soundproofed walls and air-conditioning ensure a restful stay.

The intimate scale—just three individually designed rooms—means personalised service at every turn. Mornings begin with a thoughtfully prepared breakfast, featuring seasonal fruits and local delicacies, served in the quiet courtyard or delivered to your room.

For those who appreciate attention to detail, the experience here is full of them: Edwardian-style toiletries, fresh flowers, and artisanal Thai sweets are just a few of the little luxuries. The team, led by warm and knowledgeable hosts, will make you feel like part of the neighbourhood rather than just passing through.

18. Shan Villas Sukhumvit

Location: Shan Villas Sukhumvit, 16 On Nut 18 Alley, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250

Shan Villas Sukhumvit leans into tranquillity without losing touch with the city. A complimentary shuttle to Onnut BTS puts you five stops from Asoke, nine from Siam, so slipping back into the action is effortless.

Suites and villas are designed with both luxury and function in mind, from a three-bedroom suite perfect for family reunions to a four-bedroom villa with a private plunge pool.

Natural light floods through floor-to-ceiling windows, and even the smallest spaces feel expansive. Some open directly onto the pool, making floating breakfasts a reality rather than an Instagram fantasy.

The heated plunge pool villa is a rare find in Bangkok, offering a private retreat for up to ten guests. The four-bedroom pool terrace suite brings an outdoor jacuzzi into the mix, while the two-bedroom connecting suite creates a family-friendly escape.

19. Amdaeng Riverside Hotel

Location: Amdaeng Riverside Hotel, 12 1 Chiang Mai Rd, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

On their website, Amdaeng Riverside Hotel claims to be ‘the most romantic hotel in Bangkok,’ and we agree. The striking red façade alone makes a statement, standing out against the muted tones of the Chao Phraya River. Inside, antique furniture and faded mirrors create an atmosphere that feels both intimate and cinematic. It’s like stepping into an old Thai love story.

Every space is designed with romance in mind. Roll-top bathtubs, balconies overlooking the river, and showers that could fit two make this a place to linger. Even the swimming pool, a deep shade of red, is amorous.

The rooftop bar, situated above the water, is perfect for watching boats glide past with a cocktail in hand. When it’s time to eat, NYE Cafestaurant serves up Thai fusion dishes with a riverside view.

20. CHANN

Location: CHANN, 30/1 Soi Somdej Pra Pinklaow 1(Behind Wat Dusidharam, 27 Borommaratchachonnani Rd, Arun Amarin, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok 10700

Finding CHANN feels like stepping into a secret, a quiet sanctuary tucked deep within the winding alleyways of Bangkok Noi. Sitting at the meeting point of the Chao Phraya and Bangkok Noi canal, this riverside stay channels old-world charm through its cluster of teakwood villas, home to just 18 rooms and four suites.

Simplicity reigns inside, with warm wood tones, natural fabrics, and an understated mid-century-modern touch. The hotel’s real magic lies in the details: the quiet lapping of the canal against the stilts, the occasional sight of a longtail boat slicing through the water.

IMM, the on-site restaurant, serves up Thai comfort fare best enjoyed on the breezy terrace overlooking the water. Don’t skip the roasted crispy pork or massaman curry.

If a staycation means escaping without actually leaving, these 20 hotels makes Bangkok feel like another world.