Looking to splash out on a lavish Songkran escape? Then Koh Samui, the ultimate destination for luxury and relaxation, is the perfect place to go. With its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and stunning natural beauty, Koh Samui is a paradise for travelers seeking a touch of indulgence. And with so many amazing luxury hotels and resorts to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice!

10 best luxury hotels and resorts in Koh Samui 2025

1. The Ritz Carlton, Koh Samui

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, 9 123, Ko Samui District, 84320

The Ritz Carlton-Koh Samui is a seaside resort that offers unique experiences that inspire memorable moments. The resort is nestled in the midst of a private, sun-kissed bay. At this resort, you will have the opportunity to heal your mind, body, and soul through health programs, cultural immersions, and gastronomic adventures.

Furthermore, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a Muay Thai ring with instructors, tennis, basketball, volleyball, mini-golf, swimming, kayaking, stand up paddleboarding, snorkelling, and jogging are all the fun activities that you can participate in at Ritz Carlton-Koh Samui.

2. Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

Location: Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, 219 Moo 5 Surat Thani Angthong, 84140

At Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, spend the day discovering magnificent sandy beaches surrounded by tropical foliage and tranquil blue seas. This resort offers a laid-back island lifestyle, with opportunities to unwind by the infinity pool with a refreshing beverage or be mesmerized by the views of the picturesque Gulf of Siam from your private deck.

On top of that, a Secret Garden Spa, a tennis court, and a kids club are all available at the hotel. You can also eat at the Koh Thai Kitchen, which serves delectable Thai cuisine. If you’re seeking uncompromised luxury on the lovely island of Koh Samui, this is the place to go.

3. Vana Belle Samui

Location: Vana Belle, 9 Noi Beach, 99 Chaweng Beach Rd, Tambon Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320

Tropical jungles, mystical gardens, crystal clear blue ocean water, and the gorgeous white sand beaches surround Vana Belle Resort. This resort is located at Chaweng Noi Beach near to some of the popular attractions in Koh Samui such as Sanctuary, Wat Phra Yai, and Chaweng Beach. Discover incomparable services, an unbeatable location, and the comfort of high hygiene and cleanliness standards. On top of that, you also have a private pool to yourself! The rooms here offer distinctive luxury collection beds and pillows, stunning marble baths, and specific hygiene supplies bringing cleanliness and luxury together.

Relax by the beachfront infinity pool with the pool bar, or try classic Southern Thai food at Panali or delectable international cuisine at KIREE, the Bistro. Finish off your vacation at Vana Spa with a spa treatment that includes the famous Siam Boran (traditional) massage.

4. Silavadee Pool Spa Resort

Location: Silavadee Pool Spa Resort, 208/66 Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84310

If you are looking for the most luxurious hideaway, then Silavadee Samui is the place to be! This is one of the most romantic resorts in Koh Samui that is tucked away from the busy world yet only a short drive from it all. The resort is built on the cliff of Laem Nan beach which is the most stunning and exclusive beach on Koh Samui. On top of that, the villas and the suits have a glamourous infinity-edge pool that overlooks the dazzling ocean.

Silavadee Pool Spa Resort is charming and special because of the perfect blend of the spectacular land-sea and skyscape with the renowned high degree of personal service.

5. Sheraton Samui Resort

Location: Sheraton Samui Resort, 86 Noi Beach Chaweng Beach Rd, Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320

With a sophisticated blend of modern and Mediterranean décor, Sheraton Samui could be your ideal seaside resort. Each hotel suite has a large balcony with views of our tropical Garden Pool and Beachfront Pool, which are both just steps away from the dazzling turquoise ocean. Furthermore, the resort is only 15 minutes from Samui International Airport and a short ride from some of Koh Samui’s most popular attractions. The delicious royal Thai cuisine at the hotel’s alfresco dining area is not be missed!

The resort also features the Balinese-inspired Glow Spa and a beach yoga that can help you relax and unwind. After a pleasant day at the beach, you can work out at the Sheraton Fitness Center, which is open 24 hours a day.

6. InterContinental Koh Samui Resort

Location: InterContinental Koh Samui Resort, 295 Moo 3 Taling Ngam Beach, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84140

Spend your island getaway surrounded by lush gardens, lounging beside amazing infinity pools, and admiring breathtaking sunsets. In the hidden sanctuary of Taling Ngam Bay, experience ‘One of 1000 Places to Visit in Your Lifetime.’ The big suite features tranquil outdoor patios and tropical views framed by coconut trees in a totally unique and tranquil setting on Samui.

Visit this once-in-a-lifetime beachside hideaway, which offers only 79 rooms, suites, and villas with views of the Gulf of Thailand.

7. Conrad Samui

Location: Conrad Koh Samui, 49/8-9 หมู่ที่ 4 Hillcrest Road Tambon Taling Ngam, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140

Check out, Conrad Koh Samui! It’s a luxurious resort located on a Thai island with stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand. They have these amazing private pool villas that come with an outdoor terrace, and they’re designed to give you the most incredible sunset views over the Gulf.

The food here is incredible! The culinary delights here are focused on farm-to-table and sustainability concepts. Jahn restaurant had some of the best grilled meats with Thai flavours that I’ve ever tasted, while Zest offered authentic Southern Thai cuisine with amazing ocean views. And the Azure Bar and Grill, right by the infinity pool, served up some delicious Mediterranean dishes.

The resort also offers complimentary activities like yoga, Thai boxing, stand-up paddleboarding, and kayaking, so there’s always something to do. And if you want to relax, their award-winning spa combines contemporary luxury with ancient healing techniques. The Conrad Koh Samui team is dedicated to providing guests with an authentic and inspired experience while promoting sustainable tourism. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re ever in Thailand!

8. Hyatt Regency Samui

Location: Hyatt Regency Samui, 99, North Chaweng, 11, Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84320

Wake to Samui sunrises and breathtaking sea views at Hyatt Regency. This 5-star resort is located in the busy district of North Chaweng, 8 minutes from the airport. It offers a gallery-inspired setting where nature is the art on display. From the breathtaking ocean along the rocky shoreline to the lush surroundings with over 600 protected Yang Na and coconut trees, there is something for everyone. This beachside retreat will provide you with energizing activities, peaceful moments, and timeless connections.

9. Samujana Villas

Location: Samujana Villas, 63, 154 Plai Laem Road, Soi 11, Plai Laem Subdistrict, Ko Samui District, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84320

Have the relaxation of your lifetime at Samujana Villa. Some of the villas here provide access to plunge pools, jacuzzis, or landscaped rooftops where you can relax or enjoy a yoga session while taking in the scenery. All Samujana villas have spacious living and dining areas, modern kitchens, huge private infinity-edge pools, and the latest audio and media conveniences, allowing you to relax and enjoy your surroundings.

Samujana also offers a wide range of activities such as cinemas and a gym to make your stay as fun as possible. Furthermore, you will also get to experience wellness retreats from Koh Samui’s best therapists and professionals.

10. Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui

Location: Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui, 65 10 Maenam Tambon Mae Nam, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84330

Discover the ultimate paradise at one of the best luxury resorts in Koh Samui – Napasai, A Belmond Hotel. This tranquil tropical retreat boasts stunning sea views, surrounded by lush cashew and coconut groves, hibiscus and bougainvillea. The villas here are stand-alone and offer a traditional feel with bamboo interiors and sophisticated cotton finishes, perfect for unwinding in paradise.

With stunning sea views, a private massage sala and inviting waterfall bath, the One-Bedroom Villas are the epitome of luxury. Alternatively, the Oceanfront Pool Residence offers independent accommodation with all the benefits of a luxury resort, including personal housekeeping services and a fully-fitted kitchen.

These hotels in Koh Samui provide a lot of amenities and are in wonderful locations. You can enjoy the private pools and beaches while sleeping soundly at night in plush mattresses. These hotels are luxurious for a reason, with many offering personalised service, comfortable stay and with mesmerising views.

