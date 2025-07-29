Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) condemned Cambodia for allegedly violating a ceasefire agreement, reporting multiple attacks into Thai territory at several locations.

The acting Prime Minister (PM) of Thailand, Phumtham Wechayachai, yesterday, July 28, met with Cambodian PM Hun Manet in Malaysia. Both parties eventually agreed to a ceasefire along the two countries’ shared border.

The ceasefire was scheduled to come into effect at midnight on the same day, with a follow-up meeting between the military forces of both nations scheduled for 7am today, July 29.

The RTA has asserted that the Thai military strictly complied with the agreement and immediately ceased all military action in the border area upon the deadline. However, Thai soldiers reportedly observed continued attacks from Cambodian forces at multiple sites.

In response, Thailand exercised its legitimate right to self-defence, taking appropriate countermeasures. The RTA maintained that Thai troops did not engage in any form of invasion, but acted solely to prevent encroachment and to uphold national sovereignty following international law.

Last night, several Thai media outlets closely monitored the situation and reported renewed hostilities just hours after the ceasefire had been agreed.

Prominent Thai journalist Wassana Nanuam provided updates on her Facebook account, stating that Cambodian forces continued to launch attacks into Thai territory from midnight until 5am today.

RTA spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon informed ThaiRath that the Suanaree Task Force had reported Cambodian military disturbances in the Phu Makhuea area of Si Sa Ket province, which led to an exchange of fire between the two forces lasting into the morning.

Further clashes were reported in the Sam Tae area of Si Sa Ket until approximately 5.30am. Two more attacks occurred at Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province, at 3am and 5am respectively.

Channel 7 reported this morning that 18 Thai soldiers were injured during the exchanges. Sixteen of them were hospitalised at Nam Yuen Hospital and Ban Mai Pattana Health Centre.

Six of the soldiers were in serious condition; four were categorised as yellow-level patients, while six others sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, no Thai fatalities were reported. Cambodia has not yet issued any official statement regarding its casualties.

Due to the ongoing clashes this morning, the previously scheduled military meeting between the two sides, originally set for 7am, was postponed indefinitely.