Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

Clashes erupt at several locations hours after agreement in Malaysia

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
95 2 minutes read
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phumtham Wechayachai

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) condemned Cambodia for allegedly violating a ceasefire agreement, reporting multiple attacks into Thai territory at several locations.

The acting Prime Minister (PM) of Thailand, Phumtham Wechayachai, yesterday, July 28, met with Cambodian PM Hun Manet in Malaysia. Both parties eventually agreed to a ceasefire along the two countries’ shared border.

The ceasefire was scheduled to come into effect at midnight on the same day, with a follow-up meeting between the military forces of both nations scheduled for 7am today, July 29.

The RTA has asserted that the Thai military strictly complied with the agreement and immediately ceased all military action in the border area upon the deadline. However, Thai soldiers reportedly observed continued attacks from Cambodian forces at multiple sites.

In response, Thailand exercised its legitimate right to self-defence, taking appropriate countermeasures. The RTA maintained that Thai troops did not engage in any form of invasion, but acted solely to prevent encroachment and to uphold national sovereignty following international law.

Clashes continue at Thailand-Cambodia border after ceasefire agreement
Photo via Facebook/ World Forum ข่าวสารต่างประเทศ

Last night, several Thai media outlets closely monitored the situation and reported renewed hostilities just hours after the ceasefire had been agreed.

Prominent Thai journalist Wassana Nanuam provided updates on her Facebook account, stating that Cambodian forces continued to launch attacks into Thai territory from midnight until 5am today.

Related Articles

RTA spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon informed ThaiRath that the Suanaree Task Force had reported Cambodian military disturbances in the Phu Makhuea area of Si Sa Ket province, which led to an exchange of fire between the two forces lasting into the morning.

Further clashes were reported in the Sam Tae area of Si Sa Ket until approximately 5.30am. Two more attacks occurred at Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province, at 3am and 5am respectively.

Thai soldiers injured after Cambodia allegedly violates ceasefire agreement
Nam Yuen Hospital | Photo via Facebook/ Chonyuen Wisutthipat

Channel 7 reported this morning that 18 Thai soldiers were injured during the exchanges. Sixteen of them were hospitalised at Nam Yuen Hospital and Ban Mai Pattana Health Centre.

Six of the soldiers were in serious condition; four were categorised as yellow-level patients, while six others sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, no Thai fatalities were reported. Cambodia has not yet issued any official statement regarding its casualties.

Due to the ongoing clashes this morning, the previously scheduled military meeting between the two sides, originally set for 7am, was postponed indefinitely.

Latest Thailand News
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger Business News

Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

6 seconds ago
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

18 minutes ago
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

21 minutes ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

36 minutes ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

17 hours ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

18 hours ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

20 hours ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

21 hours ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

21 hours ago
Cambodian rocket attack on Sisaket kills one, injures another | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian rocket attack on Sisaket kills one, injures another

22 hours ago
Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road | Thaiger Road deaths

Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road

23 hours ago
Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown

23 hours ago
Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance

23 hours ago
Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation | Thaiger Crime News

Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation

23 hours ago
Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur

24 hours ago
Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured

24 hours ago
Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video)

1 day ago
AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension | Thaiger Aviation News

AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension

1 day ago
Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes

1 day ago
Man drowns in Samut Prakan canal despite rescue attempt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man drowns in Samut Prakan canal despite rescue attempt

1 day ago
Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo

1 day ago
Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach

2 days ago
Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border

2 days ago
Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites

2 days ago
Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
95 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x