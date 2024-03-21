Splash around at Vana Nava Water Jungle and try Asia’s first VR Water Slide

PHOTO: Vana Nava Water Jungle

The temperature has been high in Hua Hin lately, making water an essential component for a perfect family day out. And where else to experience some cool relief from the heat, refreshing splashes, and unlimited fun than at the Vana Nava Water Jungle? They’ve recently opened two brand-new zones – Vana Village and Adventure River – offering even more excitement and thrills. Also, did we mention that Vana Nava has Asia’s first-ever VR Slide?

New experiences at Vana Nava Water Jungle

Vana Nava Water Jungle just unveiled two new attractions: Vana Village and Adventure River. Moreover, you can also try the first VR Slide in Asia. You can access all these new zones at no additional cost!

Vana Village

Vana Village is the perfect destination for a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. It’s designed with striking Maori-style decor, featuring lush greenery, a babbling stream, and soothing hot and cold springs for ultimate relaxation.

Here, you can soak in 3 different ponds, each offering a unique temperature to suit your preference. Immerse yourself in the soothing cold pond at 18 degrees, or indulge in the warmth of the hot ponds at 36 and 40 degrees. Plus, you can treat yourself to a facial mask while soaking to enhance your relaxation.

Vana Nava also offers special soaking programs at Vana Village. The Sleep Better program will help you achieve a deep and restful sleep like never before. For ultimate relaxation, try the Ultimate Relaxation program which will release tension and leave you feeling lighter and more at ease. And if you’re in need of muscle recovery, their Muscle Recovery program is perfect for soothing tired muscles after exercise or hard work.

Adventure River

If you’re a thrill seeker, you’ll love Adventure River. Prepare to be transported back in time to the Jurassic era and cruise down the river armed with semi-automatic spray guns. The water park’s lovable mascots, Vana and Nava, will guide you through this fantastical world and lead you on a mission to help the 7 species of dinosaurs in The Lost World Kingdom. Watch out for Kutu, evil demons who threaten this ancient land with their invasion from another dimension. Along the way, encounter a host of colourful characters who will join you in your quest for glory.

The Quetzalcoatlus, a colossal flying beast with an impressive wingspan of 12 meters, will amaze you with its grandeur. Meanwhile, the towering Tyrannosaurus Rex, standing at a formidable 10 feet tall, will surely leave you in awe.

The first VR Slide in Asia!

The latest, most exciting addition to Vana Nava Water Jungle is the VR Slide. This cutting-edge technology brings a whole new level of thrill and excitement to your water park adventure. Collaborating with experts from Ballast, they’ve crafted exhilarating stories to enhance your VR experience. Hop on a foam board vehicle and speed through a heart-pounding route at 45 km/h, while plunging into a 360-degree virtual world. Choose from three adrenaline-pumping adventures: Snow World, Galaxy Voyage, or Mysterious Jungle. Glide through icy landscapes, soar among the stars, or explore dense jungles – the choice is yours!

Classic slides and a collection of firsts at Vana Nava Water Jungle

Aside from the new zones, you can also enjoy classic rides and slides. The park is thoughtfully divided into different zones, each offering a unique experience tailored to your preferences. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, head over to the Adventure Zone for heart-pumping thrills. Families can bond and have a blast in the specially designated Kids and Family Zone packed with fun activities for all ages. You can, of course, enjoy classic water park favourites like floating along the lazy river or take a dip in the refreshing Infinity Pool. However, the park also invites you to conquer rope climbing, catch some waves at the Double FlowRider, and get a dose of relaxation on Coconut Beach.

Vana Nava is unlike any other water park in Thailand since it offers a range of unique attractions that are the first of their kind in the country. The Abyss, a massive slide shaped like a megaphone, is not only the largest waterslide globally but also the only one in Thailand. If you’re a thrill seeker, you can brave Boomerango. This ride holds the title of Thailand’s longest slide. Looking for more adrenaline rushes? Then try to tackle the Aqualoop, the country’s first anti-gravity tube-slide. For adventure lovers, AquaCourse offers a challenging mix of ropes, obstacles, and water guns for non-stop fun and laughter.

In addition to the exhilarating rides and slides, Vana Nava Water Jungle also boasts the tallest man-made mountain waterfall in Asia, known as Vana Nava Falls. This impressive waterfall stands at an awe-inspiring height of 31 metres and is a prominent landmark visible from afar. Alongside The Abyss, it forms a captivating sight that draws visitors from all around.

Recharge at the food zones

When it’s time to refuel, you can indulge in diverse food zones at this Hua Hin water park offering everything from fresh catches to tropical delights. Stop by Dino Delight and Jurassic Oasis. At Dino Delight, delicious dishes and refreshing drinks await. And for those looking for some tropical indulgence, Jurassic Oasis drink bar is the place to be.

Vana Nava Water Jungle isn’t short on excitement. Book your tickets now so you don’t miss out on all the excitement waiting for you at this Hua Hin water park! Visit Vana Nava Water Jungle’s website today to explore all the attractions and plan your perfect day out.

Sponsored