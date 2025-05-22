Banyan Tree Samui launches speedboat tours to Thailand’s ‘White Lotus’ islands

Banyan Tree Samui’s new speedboat, Sense of the Sea, in repose at Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park. Image via Banyan Tree Samui

In the final captivating scene of The White Lotus, the lead characters of the hit HBO series — or should we say “the survivors”, following a cascade of deadly shoot-outs at the ill-fated mythical hotel — are seen departing Koh Samui on a motorboat and sailing into the sunset, and presumably towards some form of redemption; such is the dark humour of this wonderfully popular satirical TV drama.

Set-jetting fans of The White Lotus and visitors to the tropical island of Koh Samui can now recreate this voyage among the lush islands and limestone cliffs of Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park courtesy of a luxury hotel, Banyan Tree Samui, and its new speedboat, Sense of the Sea.

The 5-star resort, renowned for its dreamy pool villas and spectacular views, is arranging tours and day trips to the archipelago — famed for its 42 islands, dramatic limestone cliffs, hidden lagoons, white sandy beaches, and dense tropical forests. The national marine park was chosen by The White Lotus producers as the backdrop for the opening scene and that memorable finale, as well as other sequences from the third series, which was filmed entirely in Thailand and primarily on and around Koh Samui.

Guests at Banyan Tree Samui, which is located in a private bay in the southeastern corner of the island, can now experience an eight-hour excursion (maximum 15 persons, plus three crew members) around Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park in the 12-metre Sense of the Sea, a custom-built 400HP speedboat which has been adapted to cater for luxury day trips, picnics, and celebrations.

Other excursions among the diverse marine ecosystem and azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand include a 6-hour round trip to Koh Phangan, site of the infamous Full Moon Party portrayed in The White Lotus in hedonistic fashion.

Voyagers who prefer more sedate sightseeing might instead opt for the 5 Islands Sunset Cruise or a 4-6 hour boat trip to Koh Taen and Koh Matsum, two small and barely inhabited islands, the latter being dubbed Thailand’s “Bay of Pigs” due to the drift of wild but tourist-friendly pigs that live on the beach.

All speedboat tours can be tailor-made for private groups or special occasions, and include ample time to anchor for swimming, snorkeling, siestas and champagne. The islets are abundant in monkeys and monitor lizards, not to mention coral reefs, and the marine life includes turtles, dugongs, sharks, and numerous species of tropical fish.

Banyan Tree Samui has also announced a series of in-house innovations to celebrate the growing popularity of the island under what has quickly become known as ‘The White Lotus Effect.’

From the locally-infused welcome amenities guests receive upon arrival at the resort to the on-site Wellbeing Sanctuary programs with yoga, meditation, fitness and healthy cuisine; reminiscences of The White Lotus abound.

Last month, Banyan Tree Spa Samui introduced a “Sense of Lotus” spa package — a 120-minute rejuvenating treatment that begins with a White Lotus Polisher, where fine bead powder from lotus seeds gently exfoliates and renews the skin.

Guests can also luxuriate with the latest sundowner, a specially-crafted cocktail aptly named White Lotus, a lip-smacking concoction of vodka, white rum, lychee juice, lime juice, coconut milk and fresh lychee, garnished with dried Damask rose petals.

Each of the 88 villas at Banyan Tree Samui has an infinity pool and the resort is terraced into the hillside offering spectacular vistas. The 38-acre property is rich in flora and plant life, and its private beach is flanked by coral reefs.

The resort hosts three restaurants including Saffron which was recently listed in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide. Other onsite facilities include an award-winning spa with Banyan Tree’s signature Rainforest hydrotherapy facility, a fitness centre, a kids’ club, a meetings and events centre, and a library.

For reservations and more information, contact samui@banyantree.com or tel: +66 077 915 333.

Villas at Banyan Tree Samui, each with a private infinity pool, start from US$585 per night.

Press Release