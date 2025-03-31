A gourmet escape by the sea: Steak and sunset cocktails at Novotel Marina Sriracha

Michelle Lim
32 minutes ago
Last Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
60 3 minutes read
The sunset view from Silver Moon at Novotel Sriracha

When planning a beach escape near Bangkok, Sriracha often gets overlooked. People usually think of Pattaya or Hua Hin, but Sriracha is just a two-hour drive away – or around 1,000 to 1,200 baht by Grab – and it’s full of quiet charm. Known for grilled squid, local eats, and calm seafront views, it’s a refreshing alternative to crowded tourist spots.

And if you’re staying the night, Novotel Marina Sriracha makes a strong case as a solid staycation destination. Connected to a private pier, it offers sweeping sea views, a peaceful atmosphere, and, most importantly, quality dining options that elevate the experience. Right inside the hotel, you’ll find Blue Marble and Silver Moon, two venues that bring a refined touch to the restaurant and bar scene in Sriracha.

The Thaiger team was invited by Novotel Marina Sriracha for a hosted staycation to explore the hotel’s dining and lifestyle offerings.

Blue Marble: A steakhouse worth visiting in town

Tucked inside the Novotel lobby, Blue Marble Steak & Grill is a polished fine-dining restaurant in Sriracha. With soft lighting, modern interiors, and plush seats, it feels refined without being stuffy. When I visited, the vibe was calm and intimate – not crowded, not touristy, just luxurious.

There’s even a semi-private curtain section for date nights or quiet celebrations. It’s the kind of place you’d go for an anniversary dinner or to impress a client – a true gourmet dining experience.

Wagyu steak done right

Wagyu Steak for Novotel Marina Sriracha
Signature Wagyu steak, grilled over lava stone at Blue Marble Steak & Grill

The highlight was the signature Wagyu steak, grilled over lava stone. This cooking method locks in flavour with a smoky sear while keeping the inside buttery soft. The marbling (grade 5–6) made every bite melt, and it came with creamy mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, and their house-made Special Sauce – rich but never overwhelming.

For those seeking a solid Wagyu beef steak in Sriracha, this dish delivers!

More than just steak: A full gourmet menu

Blue Marble isn’t just a steak house in Sriracha — it’s also a reliable pick for international dining in Sriracha. From wild mushroom fettuccine to Atlantic smoked salmon, the menu is diverse and well-executed. The Beyond Meat burger is a great vegetarian option, and lighter dishes like the organic green salad with sesame dressing cater to health-conscious guests.

On the sweet side, don’t miss the chocolate lava cake or the Mille-Feuille with sorbet. Even the house-made brioche and butter stood out as thoughtful touches.

Service was attentive, and the pace of the meal was just right. Add in a few craft cocktails and the occasional sea breeze from the terrace to top off your meal.

Silver Moon: A rooftop bar for sunsets and cocktails

A view from the Silver Moon
Silver Moon: A rooftop bar for sunsets and cocktails

After dinner, I headed up to Silver Moon Rooftop Bar, just above the lobby. This spot offers one of the most scenic views in the city, especially at sunset. The sky turns pastel over the gulf, and you can sip cocktails with the breeze on your face — peaceful, with just a few small groups around. It feels like a hidden gem.

As far as cocktail bars in Sriracha go, this place stands out for creativity. Their mixologist is building a line-up of ten regionally inspired cocktails, using Thai produce as the base.

The cocktails
Cocktails at Silver Moon Sriracha

One standout was the “Civilise Mueang Nakhon”, a drink inspired by Nakhon Si Thammarat’s mangosteen. Made with Chivas, blue curaçao, and mangosteen juice, it was rich and slightly sweet with just enough kick. Another highlight is “Nasan in Memorise”, a nod to Surat Thani’s rambutan, paired with vodka and Midori.

Whether you’re looking for romantic dinner spots in Sriracha or just a quiet place to unwind, Silver Moon offers a relaxed and refined rooftop experience.

Why Novotel Sriracha is worth considering for your next staycation

Views from the Novotel Marina Sriracha
Novotel Marina Sriracha and Pier 339

There’s more to Sriracha than people think. With attractions like Central Si Racha and J-Park Nihon Mura, it offers just enough buzz without the chaos of bigger cities. But what really makes it special is a hotel like Novotel Marina Sriracha, where everything you need – comfortable rooms, good food, and sea views – is wrapped into one stay.

Wake up in your Deluxe Sea View Room, walk the pier, enjoy a slow breakfast, explore the town, and then end your night with dinner at Blue Marble and drinks at Silver Moon. You don’t even need to leave the hotel to feel like you’ve had a full escape.

So, if you’re craving a weekend away from Bangkok without the crowds, Novotel Marina Sriracha offers a well-rounded, peaceful alternative — with a side of steak and a cocktail at sunset.

Planning your trip? Read our full destination guide to Sriracha, created in collaboration with Novotel.

Photo of Michelle Lim

Michelle Lim

Michelle is an experienced full-time SEO content writer at The Thaiger, writing engaging articles across diverse topics, including travel, lifestyle, sustainability and business. As an alumna of Webster University with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology, Michelle is also an active mental health advocate. She has contributed to scholarly and practical discussions on mental wellbeing, including publications such as 'Leveraging Nature, Activity, and Social Ties for Mental Wellbeing in Modern Society' and 'The Need for Ethical and Multiculturally Competent Practice of Psychology in Myanmar.'

