The perfect private getaway at Shan Villas Bangkok
The main pool of Shan Villa

Shan Villas Bangkok is the perfect place for a peaceful getaway with a blend of comfort and privacy. It’s just a short distance from the best attractions and has a great location. Ideal for families, groups, or business trips, each villa is designed to offer both space and relaxation. With great facilities like a rooftop restaurant and outdoor pool, Shan Villas perfectly balances convenience and calm.

Unique accommodation options at Shan Villas Bangkok

The 3 bedroom suite
The 3 bedroom suite

Shan Villas Bangkok offers a selection of spacious and well-designed villas and suites, each crafted to provide both luxury and comfort, making it the perfect place for a private getaway.

  • 3-bedroom suite: Designed for families or small groups, the 3-bedroom suite features a large living room that is perfect for group activities like movie nights, games, or shared meals. It offers decent space for personal relaxation while encouraging togetherness, making it a great choice for those who want both connection and privacy.
  • Family room with private pool & terrace: Designed for up to 8 guests, the family pool and terrace villa features a private terrace, jacuzzi, and swimming pool. Surrounded by lush greenery, it offers a peaceful setting for both group relaxation and personal downtime. It’s an ideal choice for families who want to enjoy quality time together in a private, comfortable space.
  • Heated private plunge pool villa: For a more luxurious experience, the Heated Private Plunge Pool Villa offers a private heated pool and space for up to 10 guests. This villa is designed for ultimate comfort, with high-quality facilities and a relaxing atmosphere. It’s perfect for families or groups looking to relax or celebrate a special occasion.

Each accommodation at Shan Villas Bangkok is designed to offer a unique and unforgettable experience, combining the privacy of a villa with the excellent service and facilities of a luxury hotel. Whether you’re here with family, friends, or colleagues, these villas guarantee a comfortable and memorable stay.

Prime location and accessibility at Shan Villas Bangkok

The Shan Villa Shuttle
The Shan Villa Shuttle

Shan Villas is located in a great spot, offering peace while being close to Bangkok’s top attractions. Guests can take a free shuttle to On Nut BTS station, making it easy to explore the city.

  • Close to popular attractions: BITEC Bangna (a large convention centre), True Digital Park (a tech hub), and the Erawan Museum are nearby. If you love nightlife, the Thonglor district, known for its bars and restaurants, is just around the corner.
  • Shopping and dining: The villas are close to high-end shopping malls like EM District and Siam Square, where you can enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Shan Villas provides the perfect blend of a peaceful stay and easy access to Bangkok’s best spots.

Facilities and greenery at Shan Villas Bangkok

Facilities and greenery at Shan Villas Bangkok
Entrance to Shan Villas

Shan Villas Bangkok is designed to offer a perfect mix of modern comfort and natural beauty. Surrounded by lush tropical gardens, the property provides a peaceful escape right in the heart of the city. The carefully landscaped green spaces create calm spots where guests can take a walk, meditate, or relax by the pool with a good book. The calming effect of nature helps guests feel relaxed and refreshed, making every moment at Shan Villas a true break from the busy city.

  • Lush tropical gardens: The property is surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens, creating peaceful spots for guests to relax or take a leisurely stroll.
  • Calming atmosphere: Nature’s presence helps guests unwind, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Along with the beautiful outdoor areas, Shan Villas has spacious shared spaces where guests can connect and unwind in comfort.

  • Spacious living areas: Large shared spaces for families and friends to gather, chat, enjoy meals, or watch movies together.
  • Stylish and comfortable: Thoughtfully furnished and elegantly decorated communal areas, ensuring guests feel at home.

Together, the lush gardens and spacious facilities make Shan Villas a great place for both relaxation and socialising in Bangkok.

Culinary delights at Shan Villas Bangkok

Floating breakfast
Floating breakfast

At Shan Villas Bangkok, breakfast is more than just a meal – it’s an experience.

Exclusive floating breakfast

For guests staying in villas with private pools (Villa and Family Room types), there’s a special treat. Enjoy a floating breakfast served right in your private pool. This unique experience isn’t available at the communal pool, but it’s a luxurious start to the day for those in select accommodations.

Khiri Restaurant
Khiri Restaurant

Khiri Restaurant breakfast

All guests can enjoy a delightful breakfast at Khiri Restaurant. The menu features both buffet and à la carte options, blending international favourites with authentic Thai dishes. Here’s what you can expect:

  • Freshly baked pastries
  • Thai specialities
  • Juicy fruits
  • A selection of drinks

Whether you choose a floating breakfast or a hearty meal at Khiri, you’ll start your day at Shan Villas Bangkok feeling refreshed and ready to explore.

Why choose Shan Villas Bangkok?

Pool Villas Shan Villa
Pool Villas

Shan Villas Bangkok offers the perfect mix of privacy and easy access to the city, making it a great choice for anyone seeking a peaceful escape while staying close to Bangkok’s vibrant culture. Whether you’re here for business or leisure, the spacious and private villas provide a calm retreat from the bustling streets.

  • Great location: The villas are ideally located, giving you easy access to popular attractions and essential services. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy the calm of the villas while still being close to everything the city has to offer.
  • Convenient airport transfer: Shan Villas is about 30 minutes from Suvarnabhumi Airport, making transfers quick and easy. This allows you to spend less time in transit and more time relaxing.

With its combination of comfort, privacy, and convenience, Shan Villas Bangkok is the perfect place for an unforgettable stay.

Shan Villas Bangkok is the perfect place for anyone looking for comfort, privacy, and convenience. Whether you’re here for business, a family holiday, or a group trip, the villas offer a peaceful retreat with spacious rooms, private pools, and beautiful gardens. The location is great too, with easy access to the best attractions and just a short distance from the airport. Book your stay today and enjoy a relaxing getaway with all the comforts of home.

