Koh Samui faces overtourism crisis as locals retreat from paradise

What are the problems that the island face and can it survive the pressure?

George Anderssen21 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, May 26, 2025
An overview of Koh Samui | Photo by Nehal Patel on Unsplash

Koh Samui is struggling to cope with a tourism boom that’s pushing the island’s infrastructure—and residents—to the brink. A surge in visitors, partly driven by the hit TV series White Lotus, has overwhelmed the island. The Four Seasons resort featured in the show reportedly saw a staggering 600% spike in website traffic after the show aired.

Koh Samui’s overtourism crisis

Despite the influx of tourists fuelling the economy, the consequences are becoming increasingly visible. Water shortages, a crumbling infrastructure, and massive waste problems are threatening to turn paradise into a pressure cooker.

The transformation of the Island

Kannapa Pongponrat Chieochan, a sustainable tourism researcher at Thammasat University and Koh Samui native, has tracked the island’s transformation for decades.

“It can’t handle the pressure anymore,” she warned, speaking to The Guardian.

The sister island to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, is known for holding massive Full Moon parties
The sister island to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, is known for holding massive Full Moon parties, a good example of overcrowding | Photo taken from Reisereporter

The environmental toll is mounting. While luxury resorts and golf courses soak up resources, locals often have to buy their own drinking water. Increased boat traffic and beach parties are also damaging marine ecosystems.

Waste has reached critical levels, with 150,000 tonnes already shipped to the mainland and another 150,000 tonnes still sitting on the island.

Fears regarding Koh Samui overtourism

Kannapa fears Koh Samui could follow in the footsteps of Phi Phi Leh, where Maya Bay was shut down for three years after mass tourism destroyed the ecosystem. However, with heavy investment from foreign backers, particularly from China, any shutdown is unlikely.

In the past, tourists stayed with local families and ate at small eateries, directly contributing to the community. Today, much of the industry is controlled by foreign investors. Many workers are migrants from northern Thailand and neighbouring countries, while rising costs are pushing local families out.

Residents are withdrawing into coconut plantations, exhausted by overcrowding and disrespectful tourist behaviour.

“People are distancing themselves from the chaos.”

New hopes for the Island

Still, there’s hope. A new generation of locals, educated in Bangkok and beyond, are returning home to rebuild with sustainability in mind. With that, Kannapa stressed the need to respect tourism capacity.

“It’s good that people are discovering new places but tourism should benefit locals, not push them out.”

Koh Samui, she added, is still home—but it’s hanging in the balance.

Sources (Swedish language):

https://news55.se/resor/paradiset-i-kris-thailandska-on-narmar-sig-bristningsgransen/

https://www.expressen.se/noje/-white-lotus-on-riskerar-kollaps-folk-har-fatt-nog/

George Anderssen

George Anderssen

George founded ThaiVisa.com in 2002 that later rebranded to aseannow.com, Thailand's biggest English-language forum. He has experience working in various media like radio, television and internet startups and can be found online 24/7!

