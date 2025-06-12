What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 13 to 15)

Bangkok is glowing this weekend, and not just from the rain-slicked pavements and golden-hour haze. Pride Month hits its stride with indie film screenings in a hotel sky lounge, a street-wide coffee party that’ll keep you caffeinated till sundown, and a city-wide music takeover featuring some of Thailand’s most exciting names.

So, if your calendar is still empty, here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 13 to 15). Oh, and did we mention most of them are free?

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 13 to 15)

In addition to the following events, Kula Shaker is coming to our city this weekend. See our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Pride Film Festival at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, June 13 to Saturday, June 14

Location: Grand Studi, 6th Floor, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Price: Free entry (with advanced reservation)

Kimpton Maa-Lai is throwing a two-day film fest for Pride, high up on the 30th floor. It’s cosy, it’s free (just book ahead), and the lineup is a mix of quiet heartbreak and full-blown fabulous.

Friday kicks off at 7pm with Malila: The Farewell Flower, a Thai film that lingers like a poem. Saturday starts with The Miseducation of Cameron Post at 3pm, then God’s Own Country at 5pm. Both have raw edges and cold English hills.

At 7.30pm, it all wraps with The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. You know the one, with sequins, wigs, and a bus in the middle of nowhere. All films come with English subtitles. Snacks and drinks are up for grabs, too.

Tickets are available via Megatix.

There are plenty of events celebrating the LGBTQIAN+ community this weekend. Check out our full list of Pride events in Bangkok this 2025.

Bangkok World Music Day

Date & Time: Saturday, June 14, from 2pm

Location: One Bangkok & Alliance Française Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Bangkok World Music Day is back, and it’s all free. Five stages, over 10 hours of music, and 28 acts from every corner of the sound map. Pop, jazz, molam, hip-hop, techno, you can experience it all at One Bangkok and Alliance Française.

Catch Phum Viphurit, Paradise Bangkok, and KIKI at the Park Stage, or get into Gene Kasidit and Emile Londonien at Chang Canvas. Want something more offbeat? Head to The Wireless Club for late-night sets with DJ BLACK TEA, Mizuyo, and Justin Mills.

The whole city becomes a stage, from the afternoon chorus at Parade Square to the evening vibes at Alliance Française with Jimmy Revolt and Bulletguyz.

Songwat Coffee Party Festival at Songwat Road

Date & Time: Saturday, June 14, from 12pm to 8pm

Location: Songwat Road

Price: Free entry (just buy a drink from any venue)

Bangkok’s biggest coffee party is back on Song Wat, and it’s louder, hotter and more caffeinated than ever. You’ll find DJs spinning across more than seven venues, each with its own flavour.

Grab a drink at Beans, Local Boys, Chocs, Koff & Bun or I-Scream, and that’s your ticket to the ride. DJs like P-Hop, Tob, Norita, Neyy, Natty, Amaru and the Soul Brothers will be working the decks all afternoon. It all leads to the Long Dang Dang warehouse at 4pm, where the main stage goes off. Oh, and wear your sunglasses!

The Sound Charity for the Blind Project at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Sunday, June 15, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Location: Creative Space, 3rd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: Minimum donation 500 Baht

Slowcombo is putting on a special one-hour sound healing session to raise funds for the blind community. Curated by Arrissra, the project draws from her time spent with blind individuals who shared their curiosity about the world of sound beyond sight. This session blends guided healing with layered soundscapes designed to stir emotion, realign energy and unlock a sense of inner calm.

The collaboration with Khun Beam brings extra heart to the mix, pulling from the teachings of seasoned sound healers. It’s calm, it’s thoughtful, and it’s for a good cause. All proceeds will help bring more of these experiences to the blind and those who need a little emotional reset.

BACC Pop Up: Rainy Bloom Art Workshop at MMAD

Date & Time: Sunday, June 15, 12pm to 1pm / 2pm to 3pm / 4pm to 5pm

Location: BACC pop•up 3rd Floor, MMAD, MunMun Srinakarin, Seacon Square Srinakarin

Price: Free

Want to slow down and bring a bit of colour to your weekend? This Sunday, BACC pop•up sets up at MunMun Srinakarin with a sweet little workshop called Rainy Bloom. You’ll get to sketch and paint your own rain umbrella, covered in simple floral designs inspired by the green, drippy season we’re all living through.

You can come with friends, family, or just yourself since it’s open to all ages, and totally free. There are three sessions during the day, including 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm. If you want in, just walk in and register at the event one hour before the round you want to join.

There’s no excuse to stay in this weekend, not with film, music, caffeine and creativity taking over the city. Happy weekend!

Need to fill your schedule for the rest of the month? See our full list of upcoming events in Bangkok this June 2025.