If you’re planning a trip to Chiang Mai and are a fan of delicious food, you’re in for a treat! While traditional dishes are great, you won’t run out of options here. This city is a foodie paradise, packed with incredible street food. Here are 10 must-try street foods in Chiang Mai that will make your culinary adventure in this charming city unforgettable.



1. Suki Chang Phueak (สุกี้ช้างเผือก)

Suki Chang Phueak is a beloved street food stall in the heart of Chiang Mai’s famous Chang Phueak Market. They serve up a tasty Thai suki, which is a hot pot-style dish with clear noodles, veggies, and your choice of meat or seafood. It’s super popular because the broth is savoury but light, making it a perfect meal if you’re hungry but don’t want something too heavy. Locals love it for its fresh ingredients and comforting flavours. Whether you’ve been exploring all day or just want a cosy spot to chill, this place is a solid choice for a filling meal without the fuss.

Opening hours: 5.30pm to midnight, daily

Tel: 091-079-3786

2. Patongko Ko Neng (ปาท่องโก๋ โกเหน่ง)

For nearly 40 years, Patongko Ko Neng has been a hit with both locals and tourists. What makes it stand out? Their signature animal-shaped doughnuts, everything from dinosaurs to elephants! These crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside treats are made fresh every day, and people don’t mind queuing up for a bite. With prices starting around 20 baht per piece, it’s an affordable and fun snack, perfect with a cup of hot soy milk. If you’re strolling near Warorot Market in the morning, this place is a must-stop for a sweet, crispy pick-me-up.

Opening hours: 6am to 11am (morning), and 1pm to 5pm (afternoon)

Tel: 089-633-7843 or 094-637-6333

3. Kuay Teow Hia Song (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวเฮียซ้ง)

Right in the middle of Chang Moi, Hia Sang is where you go for a solid bowl of Thai noodle soup. It’s simple, no frills, but that’s why locals love it. The broths are perfectly balanced, and you can choose between pork, beef, or a variety of noodles. The service is quick, and the food’s consistent, making it a favourite for lunch if you’re in the area. Tourists also give it high marks for authenticity and flavour, saying it’s the kind of hidden gem that delivers an authentic street food experience without any hassle.

Opening hours: 8.30am to 3.30pm, daily

Tel: 081-033-5544

4. Khao Niew Mamuang Pa Lot (ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วงป้าหลอด)

If you’re craving mango sticky rice, you can’t skip Khao Niew Mamuang Pa Lot on Ratchavithi Road. This stall has made a name for itself among locals and tourists alike for serving up one of Thailand’s most iconic desserts. What makes Pa Lot’s version special is her consistent use of top-tier ingredients, giving every bite that classic, authentic flavour everyone loves. Locals keep coming back for the reliable quality, and it’s now a popular stop for tourists, especially during mango season. If you’re visiting Chiang Mai, this place is an essential dessert stop after a day of sightseeing!

Opening hours: 7pm to 11pm, daily

Tel: 095 448 2640

5. Tao Huay Suay Suthep (เต้าฮวยเสวย สุเทพ)

Located on Suthep Road, Tao Huay Suay Suthep is famous for its silky-smooth tao huay, a sweet tofu pudding served warm. This traditional Thai dessert comes with various topping options, like ginger syrup or black sesame, making it both refreshing and comforting. It’s an especially popular spot among students and locals looking for a light, healthy treat. It’s also vegan-friendly and super affordable, which adds to its appeal. Locals love to drop by for a quick dessert after dinner, while tourists often find this spot while exploring Suthep.

Opening hours: 6am to 9am (morning), and 5.30pm to 8.30pm (evening)

Tel: 086-916-9856

6. Kluay Thod Bat Kiu (กล้วยทอดบัตรคิว)

Kluay Thod Bat Kiu is the go-to spot in Chiang Mai for crispy, golden-brown fried bananas. This small stall serves perfectly fried banana fritters that are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. The bananas are typically served piping hot and paired with a sweet dipping sauce, making them a favourite snack for anyone with a sweet tooth. What makes this stall stand out is its unique queue card system, keeping everything organised even when it’s busy. Whether you’re just passing by or planning to visit the famous markets, this is a must-try snack!

Opening hours: 8am to 4pm, daily

Tel: 086-922-9888 or 098-365-9462

7. Gapraw PrikHaeng Pa-Samritl (กะเพราพริกแห้งป้าสัมฤทธิ์)

If you love your food spicy, Gapraw PrikHaeng Pa-Samritl is the place to be. This tiny, no-frills stall behind Chiang Mai University is all about that fiery, stir-fried basil goodness, with dried chili bringing the heat. Locals, especially students, rave about the bold flavours and budget-friendly prices (around 40 baht a plate). Whether it’s crispy pork, century eggs, or bamboo shoots, the dishes here pack a punch without burning a hole in your pocket. Just be ready for long queues during rush hours!

Opening hours: 1pm to 10pm, daily

Tel: 085-738-8357

8. Curry Puff Muak Lek (กะหรี่พัฟมวกเหล็ก)

For a quick, flaky snack, check out Curry Puff Muak Lek. These golden puffs come stuffed with savoury fillings like chicken or pork and sweet options like taro, all wrapped in perfectly crispy pastry. It’s a hit with both locals and tourists looking for something beyond the usual street food. The variety of fillings makes it a perfect grab-and-go bite.

Opening hours: 8am to 7pm, daily

Tel: 089-265-9238

9. Thana Ocha Kuay Teow Khae (ธนาโอชาก๋วยเตี๋ยวแคะ)

If you’re in the mood for something unique, Thana Ocha Kuay Teow Khae serves Hakka-style noodles, a rare treat in Chiang Mai. Topped with tofu, pork, or seafood, these noodles are packed with Chinese-influenced flavours. Locals love its authenticity, while tourists appreciate the generous portions and affordable prices. It’s a solid choice for lunch when you’re exploring the city and want something filling but different.

Opening hours: 7.30am to 5pm, daily

Tel: 053-232-423

10. Rotee Pa Day (โรตีป้าเดย์)

Rotee Pa Day is a must for anyone with a sweet tooth. Located near Thapae Road, this stall serves crispy, buttery roti with a variety of fillings like banana, Nutella, or condensed milk. Perfect for a late-night snack, this street food gem draws both locals and tourists. The friendly service, affordable prices, and melt-in-your-mouth texture make it one of Chiang Mai’s top dessert spots.

Opening hours: 6pm to 12am, daily

Tel: 081-021-9496

By following this guide, your foodie adventure in Chiang Mai is going to be epic! Dive into the amazing flavours, chat with the locals, and let each bite pull you deeper into this charming city. With so much tasty street food at your fingertips, you won’t just make memories, but you’ll walk away with a whole new love for Thai food culture. Enjoy every bite!

