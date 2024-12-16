Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok debuts with an exclusive promotion

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: 17:40, 16 December 2024| Updated: 17:40, 16 December 2024
Photo courtesy of Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok

Bangkok welcomes a fresh face to its hospitality scene, Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok, ready to establish a strong foothold for and comfort in Sukhumvit 71. With its opening now, Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok is poised to become the preferred choice for any travellers setting foot in Thailand, seeking an exceptional stay in one of the city’s most sought-after locations.

The grand unveiling of Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok marks a significant milestone for Ascott Limited’s world-renowned Somerset brand, adored and beloved by guests.

The soft opening celebrates the launch of a new establishment by extending a warm invitation to early guests with an enticing 25% off the best flexible rates. Don’t miss out!

Exclusive opening promotion

To celebrate its debut, Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok is offering a generous 25% discount on bookings made during the opening phase. This exclusive promotion is designed to welcome guests to experience first-hand the hospitality of Somerset.

Early guests can take advantage of this limited-time offer by booking directly through the Somerset website or contacting the hotel. Not only is this promotion an exceptional value, but it also serves as the perfect welcome for guests into the Somerset community.

Why Sukhumvit 71?

The lobby of the Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok | Photo courtesy of Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok

Being directly in the heart of Sukhumvit 71 and just a few minutes away from Ekkamai and a 10-minute drive to the nearest BTS station, Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok is the perfect location to begin your excursions.

If you are looking to shop, dine, or explore the capital’s entertainment offerings, there is simply no better place to stay.

Here, you are surrounded by markets, cafes, and major shopping malls such as Gateway Ekamai, Major Cineplex, Emquartier, Emporium, and Emsphere. As a guest, Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok makes sure that you are well looked after, strategically situating themselves so that everything that you will ever need is just around the block.

Hotel accommodations

Room at Somerset
Photo courtesy of Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok

Room Options

Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok offers a diverse range of room types designed to meet the needs of every guest. No matter, if it’s a cosy studio for solo travellers or spacious apartments ideal for families or extended stays, Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok, ensures that every guest experiences ultimate comfort and convenience.

Lightning-fast internet, comfy bedding, and elegant furnishings are among the amenities that many have come to expect and appreciate.

Additionally, Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok incorporates sustainable features such as energy-efficient appliances and eco-friendly toiletries, enhancing the guest experience while not straying away from their responsible living concept.

Sustainability

Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok also has initiatives for sustainability that allow them to remain green-friendly. One of the initiatives that guests will find is the Sustainability Passport Program, which encourages guests to engage in eco-friendly activities that will be hosted at Somerset Sukhumvit 71 and other Somerset hotels as well.

The passport has a list of tasks that will allow families to spend quality time together as they are offer their time to engaging activities that encompass the ethos of what Somerset believes in. The three pillars of harmony that Somerset encourages are being in harmony with the environment, with oneself, and with the people around which the Sustainability Passport Programmes helps with.

Dining and entertainment

SOL & LUNA BKK Rooftop

SOL &amp; LUNA Bangkok
| Photo courtesy of Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok

One of the standout features of Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok is its rooftop restaurant and bar, SOL & LUNA Bangkok. SOL, the restaurant, offers a dining experience with a menu that whisks international flavours with the piquancy of local Thai ingredients. Why not dine and overlook the horizons of the Bangkok city skylines? One thing is for certain, this culinary journey isn’t a memory that will be easily forgotten or overshadowed.

Sitting adjacent to SOL is LUNA, a bar where guests are drawn in by a selection of cocktails, wines, and spirits, but it’s the ambience that keeps guests around. LUNA and its stunning vistas are the perfect spot for a nice evening out relaxing, or a social gathering with friends and families.

Together, SOL & LUNA Bangkok completes the Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok experience, providing guests with a grand dining experience, moulding into an unparalleled evening spent on the rooftop.

Amenities and services

Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok features a state-of-the-art fitness centre, allowing guests to stay on point with their workout routines while away from home. A sparkling swimming pool offers a refreshing end to a sweat-inducing workout, while business-centric travellers can leverage fully equipped meeting rooms and high-speed internet access.

Family-friendly features

For families on a holiday, Somerset’s range of family suites, children’s play areas, and the amenities on offer at Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok ensure that every guest is accounted for during their comfortable and enjoyable stay at the newest addition to the Ascott family.

What are you waiting for?

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be the first to experience the comfort and sustainability of Somerset Sukhumvit 71 Bangkok. With the grand opening, the exclusive 25% opening promotion is the perfect chance for you to discover why Somerset has remained the go-to choice for any travellers visiting Bangkok.

Sponsored

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.

