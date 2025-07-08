Nora Beach Club is the all-day escape you didn’t know you needed in Phuket

From poolside cocktails and freshly shucked oysters to oceanfront pours, this Bang Tao beach club serves up style and flavour. Image via Nora Beach Club

Phuket is no stranger to beach clubs, but few pull off the full package quite like Nora Beach Club. There’s a little Ibiza in the way the music picks up after lunch. A bit of Bali in the layout, with the pool, bar, and shaded cabana blending into one another. But the atmosphere is pure Phuket: relaxed, friendly, and full of small details that make people stay longer than they planned. Oh, and the food? They’re genuinely good.

Nora Beach Club – Quick guide

The setting

Nora Beach Club sits directly on the sand of Bang Tao Beach. It’s so close to the glistening Andaman Sea you can hear the tide shift, but also within easy reach of Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket.

While it sits within the grounds of Amora Resort, the experience feels distinctly stand-alone. There’s a separate entrance right off the main road, next to the resort and directly opposite Tops Daily, which makes it easy for anyone to drop by.

The first thing you’ll notice when you walk in is the size. While other venues in the area lean boutique, Nora goes big. There are 40 sunbeds, five double beds, and four family-sized cabanas, all arranged around a beautifully designed swimming pool with 25 of its signature sunken seats.

And that’s before you even step into the main dining room at N Restaurant, where you can choose from 80 open-air seats or another 80 inside a fully air-conditioned indoor area. There’s also a beachfront bar that gets busiest around sunset, when the sky turns orange and people shift from coffee to cocktails.

With so much space to move between, you can find plenty of areas that feel private even when the club is full. Plus, the staff are polished enough to read the room. Want to tan by the pool with a frozen daiquiri? Easy. Want to host a quiet anniversary dinner indoors, air-con on, wine decanted just right? Nora Beach Club will make it happen.

The entertainment

What’s a beach club without a soundtrack? Entertainment at Nora Beach Club is part of the experience. Daily sunset DJ sessions ease you from day to night, fire shows spark excitement when the sun dips low, and surprise acts that pop up throughout the year.

From live musicians to themed nights, there’s always something happening. You might even catch internationally known DJs spinning groovy sounds during high season. These include special live performances, themed nights, and guest appearances. During the high season, you’ll probably catch internationally known DJs.

Event ready space

Thanks to its massive open layout, professional stage, high-res LED screens, and full sound system, Nora Beach Club is built for more than brunch. You can book it for weddings, private dinners, corporate events, or a low-key birthday barbecue. The events team is ready to handle everything, from custom menus to décor and music.

On the plate

Beach clubs don’t usually get this part right. Nora does. The kitchen team, led by Chef Pui, brings serious experience to the table. After three decades in five-star kitchens and stints across Spain, Ibiza, and Bali, he now serves food that captures the spirit of the Mediterranean using fresh ingredients from local producers in Thailand.

The beach club menu is exactly what you want when you’re barefoot by the sea. You can start light with the shrimp tacos, filled with red cabbage, mango, and avocado, or the Gambas al Ajillo, a simple plate of prawns tossed in garlicky butter. Alternatively, you can share the mezze platter. It consists of creamy hummus, baba ganoush, and crunchy vegetables, which is perfect for grazing between dips in the pool.

One of the chef’s top picks, the bouillabaisse risotto, combines scallops, fish, lobster, and a touch of pecorino for a rich, comforting dish that works for lunch or dinner. Other must-tries include pizza truffle, paccheri with fresh tuna, summer hamburger, and tom yum gung mae-num soup.

Over at N Restaurant, the menu is much more refined. This is where you go when you want to dress up a little and settle in for a full-course dinner. You can expect dishes like lobster ravioli, grilled snow fish with mango salsa, and wagyu tomahawk, all paired with wines. Dessert is just as elegant. The Volcano Tiramisu, for example, is layered with mascarpone, amaretto, and espresso that soaks into every bite.

In the glass

The drinks here deserve their own mention. Nora Beach Club’s bartenders serve playful house cocktails with Thai elements, like Miss Nora, made with coconut liqueur and mango sticky rice syrup, as well as the Tom Kha Milk Punch with vodka and jasmine rice. You can find a neat G&T menu, too, where you can mix and match your gin, garnish, and tonic to taste.

Wines come from France, Australia, and the US, and are well-curated across sparkling, red, white, and rosé. Local and imported beers round out the list, from Singha to Heineken to small-batch Thai brews.

Your weekly schedule, sorted

Nora Beach Club does plenty of things well. With cold drinks, long afternoons, and a menu you actually want to read, it’s easy to see why people keep coming back. But they top it all off with weekly food and drink specials.

Wednesdays: Ladies’ Day

Ladies, Wednesday is yours. For just 699 baht, you can enjoy a set including pizza or pasta, salad, and a drink. In addition, selected cocktails, wines, and beers are half off all day. So don’t be surprised if you come for lunch and end up staying until dinner.

Thursdays: Grill and Chill

This is for people who enjoy steak done properly. You can order a 1.2kg Tomahawk with a side dish and a bottle of wine for 3,999 baht. Or, go for a smaller main, such as wagyu, striploin, pork chop, and grilled salmon, each for 899 baht. It works well as a group dinner or a quiet date.

Fridays: All about seafood

Fridays are built around the seafood platter, which costs 3,990 baht and is meant for two. You get lobsters, prawns, clams, and other things so fresh they might have come straight off the boat. Most people sit near the beach when they order it, and you’ll probably want to do the same.

Sunday: Family Sunday Brunch

If you’re planning a weekend visit, make it on the last Sunday of the month. That’s when Nora Beach Club hosts its Family Sunday Brunch. From midday to 3pm, the kitchen rolls out a lavish spread of Mediterranean dishes.

For 2,100 baht, or 2,900 baht with free-flow sparkling, it offers a laid-back way to gather with friends and family by the sea. Children aged four to twelve get 50% off, and those under four eat free. There’s a dedicated play area, including a swimming pool and supervised activities to keep them happy. This means that parents get a chance to relax as well.

The day passes and club membership

You don’t need to spend big to enjoy a day at Nora Beach Club. There’s no entry fee, so you can show up just for lunch, a cocktail, or to catch the sunset.

Day passes start from 1,000 baht and include access to sunbeds, the pool towel service, and a food and beverage credit. A portion of the credit is redeemable, with full details available when you book.

For frequent visitors, the Nora Club Membership is 25,000 baht per year and comes with generous perks. These include food discounts, event access for two, and a welcome voucher worth up to 40,000 baht.

Nora Beach Club

Bang Tao Beach, Phuket

Open daily from 10am to 11pm

Lunch: 12pm to 6pm

Dinner: 6pm to 10pm

N Restaurant indoor dining: 6pm to 10pm

Sunday Brunch: Last Sunday of each month, 12pm to 3pm

To book a table or a cabana:

Visit norabeachclub.com

WhatsApp or call +66 61 653 2232

Tip: Come early for a good seat by the pool, and stay for the mesmerising Bang Tao sunset. You’ll thank yourself later.

Sponsored