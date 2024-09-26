Why invest in luxury properties in Koh Samui

Koh Samui, Thailand I Photo from Unsplash by Samule Sun

What comes to mind when you think of Koh Samui? You’re probably envisioning a lush paradise filled with stunning beaches and majestic mountains. But it’s not just the breathtaking scenery that makes this island special and the best island in the Asia Pacific; it’s also the vibrant lifestyle and the luxury living that wait for you.

Koh Samui, a picturesque gem in Thailand, has become synonymous with luxuriousness and investment opportunity. With its remarkable natural beauty, lively culture, and growing real estate market, the island presents an enticing prospect for anyone looking to invest in luxury properties. Here, you can fully immerse yourself in a lifestyle that blends relaxation with excitement, making every day feel like a holiday.

What does living in Koh Samui offer you?

A tropical paradise experience

Koh Samui is famous for its stunning landscapes, where pristine beaches meet lush jungles and crystal-clear waters. With a tropical climate that offers warm weather all year round, it’s the perfect spot for those seeking both relaxation and adventure. Visitors are drawn to the island not just for its breathtaking sunsets, but also for its lively nightlife and rich culinary scene. Each of these elements adds to Koh Samui’s allure as a luxurious getaway, making it a place where you can truly unwind and soak in the beauty of island life.

Cultural richness

Beyond its stunning landscapes, Koh Samui is steeped in a rich cultural heritage. The island is dotted with beautiful temples, bustling local festivals, and charming traditional markets that provide a glimpse into authentic Thai life. Living here means you can truly immerse yourself in this vibrant culture while enjoying the modern facilities and services that cater to a luxurious lifestyle. It’s a unique blend of tradition and comfort, where you can embrace the best of both worlds.

Community and accessibility

Koh Samui is home to a warm and welcoming expatriate community, offering plenty of opportunities for socialising and building connections. The island is conveniently linked to major cities in Thailand through its international airport, making it easy for residents to travel or host friends and family. Whether you’re looking to make new friends or explore the beauty of Thailand, Koh Samui is a great place to settle down and enjoy life.

Modern facilities

Despite its tropical charm, Koh Samui provides all the modern conveniences you’d expect in a vibrant community. With shopping centres, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions readily available, residents can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle without missing out on essential services. It’s a perfect balance, allowing you to soak in the beauty of island living while still having everything you need close at hand. Plus, finding properties in Koh Samui is very easy, you can explore the properties on the recommended website or local agencies like FazWaz.

Why Koh Samui is worth investing

Growing tourism

Koh Samui attracts over 2 million tourists annually, contributing to the high demand for vacation rentals and real estate investments, creating a strong demand for luxury properties. As more tourists look for vacation rentals and second homes on the island, the potential for rental income becomes very appealing to investors. This booming tourism trend positions Koh Samui as an ideal destination for anyone interested in investing in luxury real estate. Approximately 60% of buyers in Koh Samui are foreign investors, primarily from Europe, Australia, and Russia. It’s not just about owning a beautiful property; it’s about tapping into a thriving market that promises exciting opportunities.

High rental yields

Investing in luxury property in Koh Samui offers a fantastic chance to generate rental income. The strong demand from tourists looking for short-term rentals means property owners can enjoy impressive returns on their investments. Many investors discover that luxury villas in Koh Samui can yield rental returns that far surpass those of similar properties in other areas. Investors can expect rental yields of around 6-8% for short-term rental properties, which is higher than many other tourist destinations in Thailand.

Real estate value appreciation

The real estate market in Koh Samui has steadily appreciated over the years, reflecting its growing appeal. Koh Samui real estate market has experienced a growth rate of about 15% annually in property sales over the past five years. With tourism on the rise and limited land available, property values are anticipated to climb even higher. Average property prices in Koh Samui have seen an annual increase of approximately 5-10% over the last few years. This trend means that investing in luxury properties here isn’t just about embracing a beautiful lifestyle; it’s also a smart financial move. It’s a chance to secure a piece of paradise while potentially benefiting from strong returns in the future.

Diverse property options

Koh Samui’s luxury real estate market offers options for a wide range of budgets and tastes. Villas make up about 70% of the real estate market, while condos and apartments account for the remaining 30%. Whether you’re in the market for a cosy villa or a lavish estate, you’ll find something that suits your needs. This variety means that investors can choose properties that not only fit their investment goals but also allow them to enjoy the beauty and lifestyle of island living. View the listing here.

What type of luxury properties you can invest in Koh Samui?

If you’re thinking about investing in a house in Koh Samui, either buying or renting, a great first step is to explore properties on FazWaz. They have a wide range of options that can fit different needs and budgets, so you’re sure to find something that feels right for you!

Private villas

One of the most popular choices in Koh Samui is private villas. These stunning homes often sit right on the beach, offering breathtaking ocean views and spacious interiors designed for comfort and style. Many come equipped with luxurious facilities like infinity pools and lush private gardens. To make life even more enjoyable, several villas include concierge services and personal chefs, ensuring that your living experience is truly indulgent.

Apple Villas Koh Samui

Address: 147 Moo3 Bo Put, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84320

Project information: Apple Villas Koh Samui is a private pool project consisting of 10 exclusive units developed by Samui Lux. It is located at Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani. It is classified as a made-to-order project with a construction period of 12 months.

This villa features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, spanning 200 sq.m. It offers a range of in-villa facilities, including a private pool and a jacuzzi for your relaxation. Additionally, the project provides excellent security with a 24-hour security system and CCTV surveillance.

Darika Residence

Address: 55, 39, Tambon Mae Nam, Maenam, Surat Thani 84330

Project information: Darika Residence is located on 55/33 Soi Bang Por, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Surat Thani. It is a villa project consisting of 9 residential units.

The project offers a variety of room types, including 3-bedroom options ranging from 86 to 350 sq.m and spacious 4-bedroom units measuring between 339 and 350 sq.m. Each villa comes with fantastic facilities such as a swimming pool, patio, balcony, and parking. Additionally, the project ensures your safety with 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance, along with convenient car parking.

Mandalay Beach Villas

Address: 85, 6, Tambon Mae Nam, Maenam, Surat Thani 84330

Project information: Mandalay Beach Villas is a house and villa project located in Maenam, Koh Samui and was completed in May 2014. It has 2 units and was developed by MBV Management Co. Ltd. The project is a single-story detached house with 3 bedrooms and a private pool.

The villa offerings include Villa Neung and Villa Soong, both featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms within a spacious 350 sq.m layout, as well as Villa Sea, which offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in a range of sizes from 260 to 796 sq.m. You can enjoy an array of facilities, including a swimming pool, Wi-Fi Internet, a walkway to the beach, and a BBQ area, alongside entertainment options such as satellite TV, DVD players, speakers, and iPod docks. For relaxation, in-house spa treatments are available, and airport transfers are provided free of charge one way, all under the watchful eye of a 24-hour security system. Additional services include a dedicated villa manager, maid service, in-house Thai chef, babysitting, car rental, taxi service, and kayak rentals, ensuring a comprehensive and luxurious stay.

Luxury condominiums

Luxury condos in Koh Samui typically range from spacious studios to expansive penthouses. These properties often come with additional perks like concierge services, private beach access, and world-class spa facilities. For foreign buyers, it’s important to note that while land ownership is restricted, condominiums can be purchased under freehold ownership, making them an attractive investment option in this tropical paradise.

Greenheights 138 condoinium

Address: 137 Bophut 7 Mae Nam Subdistrict, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320

Project information: Greenheights 138 Condominium is located at 73/7 Moo 4, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani. It is a 4-story low-rise condominium, consisting of 5 buildings, with 54 residential units on an area of ​​​​approximately 3 rai. The project was expected to be completed in 2021.

The project offers a variety of room types, including studios ranging from 68 to 93 sq.m, 2-bedroom units between 90 and 103 sq.m, and duplexes sized at 163 to 176 sq.m. It comes with facilities, such as a reception and lobby area, communal pool and children’s pool, on-site restaurant, spa, communal gym, and garden area. Additional amenities include car parking, shuttle service, 24-hour security, and CCTV.

The Bay Condominium

Address: 20/43 Moo 4, Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320

Project information: The Bay Condominium is a condo and apartment project located in Bo Phut, Koh Samui on a total area of 3-2-0 rai, and was completed in Sep 2015. It has 41 units across 3 floors and was developed by PCC Property Co.,LTD, who is also behind Baan Ngam Ngai.

The project features a range of room types and sizes, including studios from 64 to 68 sq.m, 1-bedroom units between 88 and 102 sq.m, 2-bedroom options ranging from 142 to 150 sq.m, and spacious 3-bedroom layouts at 210 sq.m. You can take advantage of excellent facilities such as WiFi, a communal gym, beautifully landscaped gardens, a saltwater pool, a coffee shop, and ample parking. Additionally, the property is equipped with CCTV and a 24-hour security system for your safety and convenience.

Arisara Place

Address: 165 88, Moo 1, Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320

Project details: Arisara Place Hotel is located at Moo 1, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani. The project is a 4-story low-rise condominium consisting of 1 building with 50 residential units across 4 floors.

The project offers 2-bedroom units ranging from 68 to 86 sq.m, providing a comfortable living space. Residents can enjoy a variety of facilities, including a communal pool, gym, and garden, along with convenient car parking. The property features 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance.

Whether you seek a serene villa overlooking the ocean or an exclusive estate nestled within lush greenery, Koh Samui offers unparalleled opportunities for those ready to embrace the luxurious island lifestyle. The time to invest is now—your tropical paradise is just waiting for you! Let FazWaz help you find your dream home or investment and make it a reality. click here to learn more.

Sponsored