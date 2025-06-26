What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 27 to 29)

Art fairs, coffee parties, Pride films, and more happening in Bangkok this weekend

June 27, 2025
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 27 to 29)
Queer©reative. Image via Slowcombo

Bangkok is warm, wet, and heavy with that mid-year feeling. Skies flip between clear and grey, and the air smells like rain before it arrives. But the city is alive, as always. There are shows to see, artists to support, and new places to duck into when the clouds break open.

Here the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 27 to 29). Pick one, pick a few, just don’t stay home unless you need to.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 27 to 29)

For more events running all month long, check out our list of things to do in Bangkok this June 2025.

Event (Jump to section) Date & Time Location Price
Queer©reative Until Sunday, June 29, from 10am to 8pm Slowcombo, 1st Floor Free entry
Rainny SoulSay Friday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29, 5pm to 11pm Chapter Market, Sukhumvit 26 Free entry
Bangkok LGBTQ+ Film Festival Friday, June 27 to Sunday, July 6 Goethe-Institut Thailand, Jim Thompson Art Center, Slowcombo Free
Craft x Sawadee Cup Coffee Party Saturday, June 28, from 11am to 5pm CRAFT, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok 150 Baht per person
Illust Fusion Expo 2025 Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, from 10am to 8pm Siam Paragon 120 Baht per person per day

Queer©reative at Slowcombo

Queer©reative at Slowcombo
Queer©reative. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Until Sunday, June 29, from 10am to 8pm

Location: Slowcobo, 1st Floor

Price: Free entry

It’s the last weekend of Pride Month, so be sure to spend it in a meaningful way like visiting Queer©reative at Slowcombo. This week-long exhibition shines a spotlight on young artists across the LGBTQ+ spectrum. It brings together deeply personal work from creators who use are not only as a form of self-expression but also as a way to claim space in a world that often overlooks difference. The show features painting, photography, textile, digital pieces, and more.

The name Queer©reative combines the words queer, copyright, creative, and active. Together, they speak to identity, ownership, imagination, and movement. Every artist involved contributes a piece of themselves to the exhibition with the goal to share something sincere.

 

Rainny SoulSay at Chapter Market

Rainny SoulSay at Chapter Market
Rainny SoulSay. Image via Chapter Market

Date & Time: Friday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29, 5pm to 11pm

Location: Chapter Market, Sukhumvit 26

Price: Free entry

Rainny SoulSay is the best weekend event for those who prefer their nights slow and their drinks thoughtful. Set inside Chapter Market, this festival brings together ten small-batch craft alcohol brands from across Thailand. Expect it to be intimate, with live music by QIER and a ‘soft healing’ zone offering taort, aromatherapy, and other gentle rituals.

Bangkok LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Bangkok LGBTQ+ Film Festival
Bangkok LGBTQ+ Film Festival. Image via Baturu Cultural Festival

Date & Time: Friday, June 27 to Sunday, July 6

Location: Goethe-Institut Thailand, Jim Thompson Art Center, Slowcobo

Price: Free

The Bangkok LGBTQ+ Film Festival returns with a powerful line-up of films that speak directly to the lives, struggles, joys, and complexities of queer communities around the world. Organised by Baturu Thailand, this year’s programme spans 10 days, and it’s full of stories that cross continents and identities.

From Germany’s award-winning ‘Skin Deep’ to the intimate ‘Rebel Dykes’ from the UK, each screening is followed by discussions with directors, activits, or scholars.

Alongside the films, events like Dykes Night and Youth Pride Thailand provide safe spaces for reflection and celebration. With work from France, the Philippines, Mexico, Indonesia, Japan, and more, this film festival is a record of queer resistance.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Craft x Sawadee Cup Coffee Party at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Craft x Sawadee Cup Coffee Party at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
Craft x Sawadee Cup Coffee Party. Image via Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, June 28, from 11am to 5pm

Location: CRAFT, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Price: 150 Baht per person

This Saturday, Sawasdee Cup Coffee Party is back for round three! This daytime party combines Bangkok’s best DJs and serious brows for a six-hour caffeine-fuelled rave at CRAFT. Your ticket gets you a handcrafted drink to start, with sets from Ashima, Dennis Gold, and Alex Edels to keep you company.

Tickets are available via Megatix.

Illust Fusion Expo 2025 at Siam Paragon

Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29, from 10am to 8pm

Location: Siam Paragon

Price: 120 Baht per person per day

Illust Fusion fills Paragon Hall with over 2,000 booths of handmade goods, prints, zines, art toys, and collectibles from Thai and international artists this weekend. You’ll find everything from postcards and stickers to fine art and design pieces.

The event also features giveaways, DIY workshops, and limited-edition souvenirs for early visitors. Since artists change daily, both days offer something different.

And there you have it, our list of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend. Once Monday comes calling again, you’ll be glad you filled your weekend with something real.

Want to see your favourite international artists live? See our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

