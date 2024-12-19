Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort releases baby sharks Accor Thailand and Ocean For All hold memorable eco-adventure in marine conservation efforts

Photo via Pullman Phuket Beach Resort

The Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, in collaboration with Accor Thailand and Ocean For All, last month hosted an unforgettable eco-adventure that left a lasting impact. Guests had the rare opportunity to release baby Bamboo sharks into their natural habitat, fostering awareness about marine conservation while enjoying Phuket’s stunning coastline.

The initiative on November 24 celebrated the resort’s commitment to preserving marine life and highlighted the vital role Bamboo sharks play in maintaining a balanced ocean ecosystem. These gentle, protected creatures thrive in the abundant waters of our beach, one of Phuket’s most ecologically rich areas.

Beyond the eco-adventure, guests were treated to a culinary experience at Tamarind Restaurant Phuket. Executive Chef Kai Kauder curated a special set menu featuring locally sourced ingredients and sustainable fish from Phuket’s local farms.

This exquisite dining experience not only delighted the palate but also underscored the resort’s dedication to sustainability.

The Bamboo Shark Release event exemplifies Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort’s vision of blending unforgettable experiences with environmental stewardship, creating memories that inspire a deeper connection to nature.

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort:

Tamarind Restaurant Phuket

