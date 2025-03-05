Tea-rrific afternoon spring flavours at The Peninsula Bangkok

As the season of renewal unfolds, The Peninsula Bangkok is inviting guests to The Lobby to indulge in the exquisite Spring Afternoon Tea, a refined celebration of fresh seasonal flavours and artisanal craftsmanship.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Chao Phraya River, this elegant experience features meticulously crafted savoury delights and delicate pastries, each designed to capture the essence of spring.

Curated by Executive Chef Hans Zahner and Executive Pastry Chef Jimmy Boulay, each creation reflects their culinary expertise and passion for innovation.

From delicately balanced savoury delights to indulgent handcrafted pastries, every bite is a tribute to the finest ingredients and time-honoured techniques, the new Spring Afternoon Tea has been thoughtfully designed for everyone’s enjoyment.

Guests will be welcomed with a refreshing drink featuring yuzu, Julius Meinl 1862 coffee, coconut, and Fentimans Oriental Yuzu tonic – an invigorating start to this delightful afternoon. The Spring Afternoon Tea showcases an enticing array of Assorted Savouries, with Chef Hans introducing delightful creations, including:

Green Pea Tartlet : Sweet green peas harmoniously paired with Korean yuzu gel and delicate kale leaves.

: Sweet green peas harmoniously paired with Korean yuzu gel and delicate kale leaves. Beef Tartare : A modern interpretation, complemented by cucumber and cabbage kimchi, egg yolk gel mirin, cream ssamjang, and mustard seed.

: A modern interpretation, complemented by cucumber and cabbage kimchi, egg yolk gel mirin, cream ssamjang, and mustard seed. Compressed Watermelon : Salmon mousse soufflé, miso emulsion, and crispy dashi rice create a delightful contrast of flavours.

: Salmon mousse soufflé, miso emulsion, and crispy dashi rice create a delightful contrast of flavours. Fresh Blue Crab Croustade: An irresistible blend of pomelo salad, ebiko, and pickled galangal, served with a hint of XO sauce.

Guests will indulge in a selection of delectable pastries by Chef Jimmy Boulay, masterfully created with precision and creativity:

Mousse Entremet : A luxurious white chocolate and rosemary mousse, elegantly accompanied by lemon and yuzu compote.

: A luxurious white chocolate and rosemary mousse, elegantly accompanied by lemon and yuzu compote. Exotic Sphere : Vanilla riz au lait paired with luscious passion fruit curd and caramelised banana.

: Vanilla riz au lait paired with luscious passion fruit curd and caramelised banana. Cocochoco Tart : An indulgent dark chocolate mousse enhanced with a delicate coconut gel.

: An indulgent dark chocolate mousse enhanced with a delicate coconut gel. Mille-Feuille : A delicate creation featuring matcha cream and mandarin marmalade.

: A delicate creation featuring matcha cream and mandarin marmalade. The Peninsula’s signature scones: Completing this delightful experience, it features classic plain and fragrant Hojicha tea scones, served with berry jam, tropical mango jam, and velvety mascarpone cream.

Extending a warm invitation

Priced at 1,388 baht for one person and 2,388 baht for two persons, the Spring Afternoon Tea offers a delightful selection of fine tea or coffee, perfectly complemented by breathtaking views of the Chao Phraya River. All prices are in baht and subject to a 10% service charge and applicable government tax.

Guests are warmly invited to indulge in this exquisite Afternoon Tea set at The Peninsula, available from March onwards at The Lobby, from 2pm to 6pm. Experience a new level of sophistication and taste with Chef Boulay’s artfully crafted pastries and Chef Zahner’s exceptional savouries, all while basking in the serene beauty of spring by the river.

Reservations can be made online, by phone at +66 (2) 020 6969, or via email at diningpbk@peninsula.com