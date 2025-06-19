What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 20 to 22)

Image via Slowcombo (left) / Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (right)

How’s your June so far? Bangkok in June is a mood of its own. The air is thick with the promise of rain, but just as often the clouds break into brilliant light.

If you’ve been pacing your room or scrolling through social media trying to figure out what to do, we’ve rounded up seven very good reasons to step out. From sunrise yoga to neon-drenched cinema, here are the best events in Bangkok worth making time for this weekend (June 20 to 22).

7 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 20 to 22)

In addition to the following, Pride month is still humming in Bangkok, not in parades this time but in small, intentional gatherings. Check out our list of Pride events in Bangkok for 2025.

11th International Day of Yoga at Chulalongkorn University Grounds

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21, 6am to 7.30am

Location: Chulalongkorn University Grounds

Price: Free

The 11th International Day of Yoga is calling all early risers to the grassy grounds of Chulalongkorn University for a morning stretch with soul. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ ties your downward dog to something bigger: globbal wellness, clean air, and a clearer mind.

Open to anyone (yes, you don’t need any yoga experience to join), it offers a peaceful start you don’t get every day, and the Embassy of India is making sure you don’t do it alone. The main event features a guided flow rooted in the Common Yoga Protocol, which promotes physical, mental, and spiritual balance.

In the run up to the event, yogis gathered in the ruins of Ayutthaya’s Wat Thammikart, flowing through poses in the soft morning light. That same energy is now making its way to Bangkok.

Be sure to register now while there’s still space.

Brunch Elektronik – Music Day Edition at CALM Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21, 11am to 3pm

Location: CALM – Grill Garden & Guinguette, Sukhumvit 31

CALM Bangkok is throwing a music garden party for World Music Day, and everyone’s invited. The decks are open, literally. Just show up with your USB stick and something danceable.

There’ll be mimosas on tap, Corona buckets if you’ve got a crew, and sun-soaked tables scattered under the trees.

Master Class at RCB Forum

Date & Time: Friday, June 20 and 27, 7pm / Saturday, June 21 and 28, 4pm / Sunday, June 22 and 29, 4pm

Location: RCB Forum, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok

Price: 750 Baht (students) / 850 Baht (general admission)

Maria Callas takes the stage again in Master Class, but this time she’s holding court in a rehearsal room disguised as a classroom. The play will draw you into a world where students sing their hearts out and get pulled into her orbit. She stops them mid-note, throws in a memory, and rewrites the mood.

Bellini, Verdi, and Puccini swell around her, and suddenly it’s not a classroom anymore. It’s memory, ego, music, and grief all bleeding together.

Performed in Thai with English subtitles, don’t expect your usual night at the theatre here.

Sign up to secure your spot.

Laurence Anyways Screening at House Cinema Samyan

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22, 4.35pm

Location: House Cinema Samyan

Price: 160 Baht

Pride spirit is still burning this June in Bangkok, and House Cinema is keeping it alive with the screening of Laurence Anyways. Xavier Dolan’s cult heartbreak promises three hours of love, gender, chaos, and neon. So, if you’ve ever fallen hard for the wrong person at the wrong time, don’t miss it.

Book your seat before you go.

The Big Book Sale at Fatty’s Bar & Dinner

Date & Time: Sunday, June 22, 12pm

Location: Fatty’s Bar & Dinner

Price: Free entry

Fatty’s is swapping amps for paperbacks this Sunday. After throwing one of the wildest live music parties last week, they’re easing into the weekend with a book sale.

Used books go for just 100 Baht, and Bloody Marys are 150 Baht all day. Come for the books and stay for the drinks (or the other way around!).

Dialogue through the Sanctuary of Suthipa at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Date & Time: Until Sunday, June 22, 10am to 8pm

Location: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Price: Free entry

It’s the last weekend to catch Dialogue through the Sanctuary of Suthipa at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. Suthipa Kamyam lays her soul bare with intricate drawings that feel like diary entries turned dreamscapes in this exhibition.

Part of the ‘Dialogue with the Master’ series, this third edition pulls you into her world. But she’s not alone. Three artists join in, including Pornpan Arayaveerasid, Apisit Wonngchoti, and Winai Sattarujawongse. Tongether, they create a quiet, layered conversation that floats between personal ritual and collaborative energy.

Bonding Bites at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Until Tuesday, June 24, 10am to 8pm

Location: Living Space Area, 1st Floor, Slowcombo

Price: Free entry

Bonding Bites is back and the flavours are louder than ever before. Slowcombo’s throwing this two-week food and fun takeover for Pride Month, and you’ll want in. They’ve lined up a bunch of activities, good music, and a handpicked crew of local food heroes ready to feed you something fierce.

By the time Monday rolls around, you’ll want to say you actually did something with your weekend. The city is giving you options, so go out and have fun. But if you just want to chill? There’s plenty of restaurants in Bangkok to explore this weekend.

Want to catch international artists live? See our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.