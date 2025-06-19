What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 20 to 22)

Sunrise yoga, Pride films, brunch parties, and all the fun things to do in Bangkok this weekend

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya8 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
77 4 minutes read
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 20 to 22)
Image via Slowcombo (left) / Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (right)

How’s your June so far? Bangkok in June is a mood of its own. The air is thick with the promise of rain, but just as often the clouds break into brilliant light.

If you’ve been pacing your room or scrolling through social media trying to figure out what to do, we’ve rounded up seven very good reasons to step out. From sunrise yoga to neon-drenched cinema, here are the best events in Bangkok worth making time for this weekend (June 20 to 22).

7 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 20 to 22)

In addition to the following, Pride month is still humming in Bangkok, not in parades this time but in small, intentional gatherings. Check out our list of Pride events in Bangkok for 2025.

No Event (Jump to section) Location Date & Time Price
1 11th International Day of Yoga Chulalongkorn University Grounds Saturday, June 21, 6am to 7.30am Free
2 Brunch Elektronik – Music Day Edition CALM – Grill Garden & Guinguette, Sukhumvit 31 Saturday, June 21, 11am to 3pm
3 Master Class at RCB Forum RCB Forum, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok June 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 (Fri: 7pm / Sat & Sun: 4pm) 750 to 850 Baht
4 Laurence Anyways Screening House Cinema Samyan Saturday, June 21 & Sunday, June 22, 4.35pm 160 Baht
5 The Big Book Sale Fatty’s Bar & Dinner Sunday, June 22, 12pm Free entry
6 Dialogue through the Sanctuary of Suthipa Bangkok Art and Culture Centre Until Sunday, June 22, 10am to 8pm Free entry
7 Bonding Bites Living Space Area, 1st Floor, Slowcombo Until Tuesday, June 24, 10am to8pm Free entry

11th International Day of Yoga at Chulalongkorn University Grounds

11th International Day of Yoga at Chulalongkorn University Grounds, Bangkok
11th International Day of Yoga at Chulalongkorn University Grounds. Image via bangkokscoop.com

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21, 6am to 7.30am

Location: Chulalongkorn University Grounds

Price: Free

The 11th International Day of Yoga is calling all early risers to the grassy grounds of Chulalongkorn University for a morning stretch with soul. This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ ties your downward dog to something bigger: globbal wellness, clean air, and a clearer mind.

Related Articles

Open to anyone (yes, you don’t need any yoga experience to join), it offers a peaceful start you don’t get every day, and the Embassy of India is making sure you don’t do it alone. The main event features a guided flow rooted in the Common Yoga Protocol, which promotes physical, mental, and spiritual balance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IndiainThailand (@indiainthailand)

In the run up to the event, yogis gathered in the ruins of Ayutthaya’s Wat Thammikart, flowing through poses in the soft morning light. That same energy is now making its way to Bangkok.

Be sure to register now while there’s still space.

Brunch Elektronik – Music Day Edition at CALM Bangkok

Brunch Elektronik - Music Day Edition at CALM Bangkok
Brunch Elektronik – Music Day Edition. Image via CALM Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21, 11am to 3pm

Location: CALM – Grill Garden & Guinguette, Sukhumvit 31

CALM Bangkok is throwing a music garden party for World Music Day, and everyone’s invited. The decks are open, literally. Just show up with your USB stick and something danceable.

There’ll be mimosas on tap, Corona buckets if you’ve got a crew, and sun-soaked tables scattered under the trees.

Master Class at RCB Forum

Master Class at RCB Forum, River City Bangkok
Master Class. Image via River City Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, June 20 and 27, 7pm / Saturday, June 21 and 28, 4pm / Sunday, June 22 and 29, 4pm

Location: RCB Forum, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok

Price: 750 Baht (students) / 850 Baht (general admission)

Maria Callas takes the stage again in Master Class, but this time she’s holding court in a rehearsal room disguised as a classroom. The play will draw you into a world where students sing their hearts out and get pulled into her orbit. She stops them mid-note, throws in a memory, and rewrites the mood.

Bellini, Verdi, and Puccini swell around her, and suddenly it’s not a classroom anymore. It’s memory, ego, music, and grief all bleeding together.

Performed in Thai with English subtitles, don’t expect your usual night at the theatre here.

Sign up to secure your spot.

Laurence Anyways Screening at House Cinema Samyan

Laurence Anyways screening at House Samyan Bangkok
Laurence Anyways

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22, 4.35pm

Location: House Cinema Samyan

Price: 160 Baht

Pride spirit is still burning this June in Bangkok, and House Cinema is keeping it alive with the screening of Laurence Anyways. Xavier Dolan’s cult heartbreak promises three hours of love, gender, chaos, and neon. So, if you’ve ever fallen hard for the wrong person at the wrong time, don’t miss it.

Book your seat before you go.

The Big Book Sale at Fatty’s Bar & Dinner

The Big Book Sale at Fatty's Bar &amp; Dinner
The Big Book Sale. Image via Fatty’s Bar & Dinner

Date & Time: Sunday, June 22, 12pm

Location: Fatty’s Bar & Dinner

Price: Free entry

Fatty’s is swapping amps for paperbacks this Sunday. After throwing one of the wildest live music parties last week, they’re easing into the weekend with a book sale.

Used books go for just 100 Baht, and Bloody Marys are 150 Baht all day. Come for the books and stay for the drinks (or the other way around!).

Dialogue through the Sanctuary of Suthipa at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Dialogue through the Sanctuary of Suthipa at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre
Dialogue through the Sanctuary of Suthipa. Image via Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Date & Time: Until Sunday, June 22, 10am to 8pm

Location: Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

Price: Free entry

It’s the last weekend to catch Dialogue through the Sanctuary of Suthipa at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. Suthipa Kamyam lays her soul bare with intricate drawings that feel like diary entries turned dreamscapes in this exhibition.

Part of the ‘Dialogue with the Master’ series, this third edition pulls you into her world. But she’s not alone. Three artists join in, including Pornpan Arayaveerasid, Apisit Wonngchoti, and Winai Sattarujawongse. Tongether, they create a quiet, layered conversation that floats between personal ritual and collaborative energy.

Bonding Bites at Slowcombo

Bonding Bites at Slowcombo Bangkok
Bonding Bites. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Until Tuesday, June 24, 10am to 8pm

Location: Living Space Area, 1st Floor, Slowcombo

Price: Free entry

Bonding Bites is back and the flavours are louder than ever before. Slowcombo’s throwing this two-week food and fun takeover for Pride Month, and you’ll want in. They’ve lined up a bunch of activities, good music, and a handpicked crew of local food heroes ready to feed you something fierce.

By the time Monday rolls around, you’ll want to say you actually did something with your weekend. The city is giving you options, so go out and have fun. But if you just want to chill? There’s plenty of restaurants in Bangkok to explore this weekend.

Want to catch international artists live? See our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Latest Thailand News
&#8216;Get out!&#8217;: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM&#8217;s leaked clip Phuket News

‘Get out!’: Rally erupts in Phuket over PM’s leaked clip

1 minute ago
New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand Thailand News

New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand

21 minutes ago
Thai activist calls mass protest to &#8216;sink the boat&#8217; over PM scandal Bangkok News

Thai activist calls mass protest to ‘sink the boat’ over PM scandal

46 minutes ago
Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Dead man with hands cuffed and legs bound found in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 hour ago
iCloud loan sharks busted in Bangkok raid over 30% interest scam (video) Bangkok News

iCloud loan sharks busted in Bangkok raid over 30% interest scam (video)

1 hour ago
Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape Thailand News

Death penalty call: Activists accuse PM over leaked tape

2 hours ago
2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine Thailand News

2 Thai men attack drug rehab clinic worker and steal prescription medicine

2 hours ago
Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash Phuket News

Rawai drug dealer busted with gun and meth stash

2 hours ago
Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder Thailand News

Death of Thai volunteer lawyer in Cambodia linked to illness, not murder

3 hours ago
United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation Bangkok News

United Thai Nation Party demands PM’s resignation

3 hours ago
20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation Thailand News

20 Myanmar migrants nabbed in Thai rubber plantation

4 hours ago
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

4 hours ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

4 hours ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

5 hours ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

5 hours ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

5 hours ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

5 hours ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

5 hours ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

6 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

22 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

22 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

22 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

22 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

23 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

23 hours ago
Bangkok TravelEventsLifestyleThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Cita Catellya Cita Catellya8 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
77 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x