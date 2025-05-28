Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?

A look into the shifting Thai travel tourism industry and what is driving it

Photo of Marita Bester Marita Bester3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Where are the tourists going to in Thailand?
A man overlooking Koh Tao | Photo by Connor Murphy on Unsplash

Thailand has long been the go-to destination for those in need of—let’s say—a break from adult life. Over the years, I’ve heard countless stories from friends who jetted to Bangkok after a messy breakup or came to reset their lives in some way. It was low-cost, low-commitment, and full of soft landings. I knew people who camped on beaches, crashed on a friend’s sofa in Koh Tao, or set off on a sputtering moped through the northern hills.

What places are tourists going to in Thailand?

But times have changed Thailand has evolved from a backpacker haven to a luxury destination with five-star resorts and wellness retreats.
The numbers beneath the shift Despite attracting high-end tourists, many seek authentic, quiet, and less crowded destinations beyond typical hotspots.
A tourism crossroads Thailand must balance catering to luxury travellers and soulful wanderers to maintain its unique appeal and diversity.

But times have changed

The land of smiles has matured into something else entirely as lush five-star resorts now rise where hammocks once swayed between coconut palms. Bangkok is no longer just a stopover, it’s become a sleek Asian metropolis with attractions on par with Singapore and Hong Kong. The islands, such as Koh Samui, Phuket and even Koh Yao, have gone full luxury, offering wellness retreats, private pools, and butler service for those who can afford it.

tourists in thailand like to see Wat Arun
Wat Arun, a very popular sightseeing landmark in Bangkok | Photo by Evan Krause on Unsplash

At the beginning of this year, Thailand’s Tourism Authority announced plans to woo high-end travellers—the kind who might otherwise holiday in the Maldives, Singapore, or Dubai. It’s a strategy built around quality tourism: fewer visitors, bigger wallets.

Thailand isn’t the first destination to attempt this rebrand. We’ve seen Ibiza evolve from rave central to wellness haven, and Morocco rise as a luxury hotspot. But for the backpackers and budget travellers who helped put these places on the map, it can feel like a snub.

The numbers beneath the shift

Despite the government’s pivot toward big spenders, Thailand still attracts a very different kind of tourist—one looking for authenticity, quiet, and connection.

In Q1 2025, over 9 million foreign tourists arrived in the country. But many are starting to skip the usual spots. Phuket and Koh Samui still draw crowds, but reports of overtourism, inflated prices, and a “sanitised” experience are pushing travellers elsewhere.

Platforms like Travelfish report growing interest in destinations such as Chiang Dao, Nan, Loei, and Sukhothai. Even Bangkok, with its maze of neighbourhoods, canals, street food, and hidden corners, is reclaiming its place as a hub for slow travellers.

bernard kalb
Bernard Kalb, former CNN anchor and correspondent for CBS and NBC | Photo taken from CNN

A quote attributed to journalist Bernard Kalb, as he puts it when making his travels across Southeast Asia in the 1960s, put some favour towards Thailand, especially the capital.

“Bangkok, though, is a rejuvenating tonic; the people seem to have found the magic elixir. Life, a visitor feels, has not been wasted on the Thais.”

That sentiment still holds. Bangkok continues to reward those who stick around long enough to see its layers.

Then there are the islands that remain under the radar, such as Koh Kood and Koh Mak, where guesthouses are still locally owned and the beaches feel more like the Thailand of old.

A view of the sea from Koh Mak, seemingly more tourists are seeking the more remote experiences that the islands provide
A view of the sea from Koh Mak, where seemingly more tourists in Thailand are seeking the more remote experiences that the islands provide | Photo by Nopparuj Lamaikul on Unsplash

According to BBC Travel, Koh Mak is setting a new tone for low-impact, sustainable tourism. “It’s for travellers who want peace, not parties,” says one resort owner. Meanwhile, local reports show that both islands experienced a surge in visitors earlier this year, briefly straining local infrastructure, a sign that hidden gems don’t stay hidden for long.

There’s something to consider here: the strong appetite for realness over polish. More travellers and tourists in Thailand are craving depth over design, connection over curation. They’re not always looking for five-star experiences, they’re looking for something that feels like their own.

A tourism crossroads

What happens next depends on where Thailand decides to place its bets. If it focuses solely on the ultra-rich, it risks losing the very thing that made it magnetic in the first place. But if it finds a way to balance the new and the old, the luxury seekers and the soulful wanderers, there’s still space for everyone.

A beachside in Thailand
A beachside in Thailand \ Photo by Tirachard Kumtanom on Pexels

And while travel trends may come and go, and shifts are inevitable, some people still come to Thailand to feel something real.

To take a breath.

To start again.

To sit on a plastic stool in a night market, drink a Leo beer, and figure life out.

Photo of Marita Bester

Marita Bester

Marita Bester is a freelance writer based in Bangkok. With a knack for uncovering the quirky, the cultural, and the profoundly human, she writes captivating stories about Thailand and Southeast Asia. From thought-provoking human-interest pieces to humorous and offbeat tales, her work brings the region’s rich history and culture to life. When she’s not at her keyboard, she pursues her other loves, like running, paddle boarding, travelling, reading and savouring a perfectly brewed cup of coffee.

