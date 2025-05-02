What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 2 to 4)

A guide to the best events in Bangkok this weekend, including rooftop films, sound healing, vintage markets, and more

Cita Catellya
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 2 to 4)
Movies under the star at River City Bangkok. Image via Skyline FIlm Bangok
Movies under the star at River City Bangkok. Image via Skyline FIlm Bangok

Movie festivals, Star Wars day, Cinco de Mayo… Bangkok is booked and busy this weekend. The only question is: how many versions of you are available to attend?

With the hot season still in full swing, the city isn’t slowing down. The skies might be teasing rain, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from heading out. Indoor plans are your best friend, rooftops are still fair game after dark, and the calendar is stacked with reasons to step away from the air-con.

So, if you don’t want to stay in, here are the best things to do in Bangkok this first week of May 2025.

7 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 2 to 4)

In addition to the following events, Bangkok is welcoming plenty of international artists as well. See the full line-up in our list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

No. Event Name Location Date & Time Price
1 Skyline Film Bangkok River City Bangkok, 5F Until Sunday, May 4 – 5.30pm & 8.40pm 500 Baht per movie
2 Inner Harmony: Ayurveda & Sound by Mai Energy Space, 2F, Slowcombo Saturday, May 3 – 10.30am to 1pm 1,888 Baht
3 RRR Rookie Reuse Recycle Near Red Building, Chatuchak Until Sunday, May 4 – 4pm to 12am Free entry
4 Sound Harmony Activation by Soundscape Energy Space, 2F, Slowcombo Sunday, May 4 – 11am to 1pm 1,111 Baht
5 Cinco de Mayo Bar.Yard, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Friday, May 2 to Monday, May 5 600 Baht (all-you-can-eat)
6 Special ‘Star Wars Quiz Night’ The Deck Bangkok, Sukhumvit Soi 20 Sunday, May 4 – from 7.45pm Not stated
7 Italian Film Festival House Samyan, Samyan Mitrtown Saturday, May 3 to Tuesday, May 6 Free entry

Skyline Film Bangkok at River City Bangkok

Catch cult classics like Casablanca and (500) Days of Summer at River City Bangkok this weekend
Catch cult classics like Casablanca and (500) Days of Summer at River City Bangkok this weekend. Image via Skyline FIlm Bangok

Date & Time: Until Sunday, May 4, 5.30pm and 8.40pm

Location: River City Bangkok, 5F

Price: 500 Baht per person per movie

Skyline Film is transforming the rooftop of River City Bangkok into a movie lover’s dream this weekend. For four days, you can catch cult classics and modern gems screened on a large, crystal-clear display with wireless headphones.

The line-up starts with the American musical fantasy film Wicked, follwed by a double bill on Friday, teen comedy Freaky Friday and the timeless Breakfast at Tiffan’s. Saturday brings heartache and hope with (500) Days of Summer and Into the Wild, while Casablanca and The Fault in Our Stars wrap things up on Sunday.

With the best movies on screen and Bangkok’s sky as the backdrop, it’s a great idea for a romantic date (or a me time if you prefer to go solo!).

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Inner Harmony: Ayuverda & Sound by Mai at Slowcombo

Inner Harmony: Ayuverda &amp; Sound by Mai at Slowcombo Bangkok
Inner Harmony: Ayuverda & Sound by Mai. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Saturday, May 3, from 10.30am to 1pm

Location: Energy Space, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 1,888 Baht

Feeling out of sync? Join Harmonise Your Body, Mind & Soul on May 3 for a mid-morning reset rooted in over 5,000 years of Ayurvedic wisdom. You’ll find out your dosha, learn how to live in tune with the five elements, and wrap it all up with a dreamy Himalayan singing bowl sound bath to realign your energy and clear the mental cobwebs.

Book your spot via Instagram @soulglowwithmai

RRR Rookie Reuse Recycle at Chatuchak

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ROOKIE (@rookie_bkk)

Date & Time: Until Sunday, May 4, from 4pm to 12am

Location: Near Red Building, Chatuchak

Price: Free entry

Give second hand treasures a second chance at RRR Rookie Reuse Recycle. This year, it’s taking over the space beside the Red Building for three nights of guilt-free shopping and sustainable fun.

You can find everything here, from pre-loved fashion, quirky homeware, toys with stories, and more. In addition, there are interactive activities and surprises to keep you hanging around long after sunset.

Sound Harmony Activation by Soundscape at Slowcombo

Sound Harmony Activation By Soundscape at Slowcombo Bangkok
Sound Harmony Activation By Soundscape. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Sunday, May 4, from 11am to 1pm

Location: Energy Space, 2nd Floor, Slowcombo

Price: 1,111 Baht

If you want to let go of what’s been weighing you down, head over to Slowcombo this Sunday for a soul-soothing session designed to help you heal from the inside out. From 11am to 1pm, you’ll tap into the gentle power of sound, flowers, and spirit. The session will include Bach Flower remedies to ease emotional knots, a Crystal Sound Bath to bring your energy back into balance, and an Oracle Reading to nudge your spirit in the right direction.

Book your spot via Instagram @soundscape.th

Cinco de Mayo at Bar.Yard

Cinco de Mayo at Bar.Yard Bangkok
Cinco de Mayo at Bar.Yard. Image via Bar.Yard

Date & Time: Friday, May 2 to Monday, May 5

Location: Bar.Yard, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Price: 600 Baht for all-you-can-eat Mexican grill

Bar.Yard is bringing the heat this weekend with a Cinco de Mayo bash running now until May 5. You can tuck into an-all-you-can-eat Mexican grill that’s full of bold and smoky flavours.

But the real spice hits on Sunday, 5 May, with the Margarita Shake-Off Challenge, starring five of Bangkok’s top female bartenders. Nyx, Donut, Fern, Kwang and Gift will shake up their finest concoctions, powered by Olmeca Altos.

Book your spot via Instagram kimptonmaalaibangkok.com.

Special ‘Star Wars Quiz Night’ at The Deck Bangkok

Special 'Star Wars Quiz Night' at The Deck
Special ‘Star Wars Quiz Night.’ Image via The Deck Bangkok

Date & Time: Sunday, May 4, from 7.45pm

Location: The Deck Bangkok, Sukhumvit Soi 20

Calling all Jedi, Sith, and nerf herders! The Deck Bangkok is throwing a Star Wars Quiz Night this Sunday, and the Force is strong with this one.

You can expect trivia from every corner of the galaxy, bonus wine rounds, themed cocktails, and prizes including 2,000 Baht cash for the winning team. Dressing up is highly encouraged since there are awards for best dressed, too. May the Fourth be with you!

Italian Film Festival at House Samyan

A still cut of Diamanti (Diamonds), an Italian film that will be screed as part of the Italian Film Festival 2025
A still cut of Diamanti (Diamonds) by Ferzan Özpetek, an Italian film that will be screed as part of the Italian Film Festival 2025. Image via House Samyan

Date & Time: Saturday, May 3 to Tuesday, May 6

Location: House Samyan, Samyan Mitrtown

Price: Free entry

If you prefer your films poetic over polished, MOVIEMOV – Italian Film Festival 2025 is worth carving out time for this weekend. Opening on Saturday and running until Tuesday, it offers a rare peek into Italian cinema that resists convention.

You can catch nine distinct features by nine Italian directors, from Il Mio Compleanno by Christian Filippi to Diamanti by Ferzan Özpetek. The movie will all subtitled in Thai and English, so no worries about language barriers.

In addition, there will be guest appearance from filmmaker Mario Zanot and Terzani’s daughter Saskia, as well as director Alessandro Tonda and actor Slivia D’Amico.

Admission is completely free. However, be sure to grab your ticket one hour before each screening at the 5th floor counter (South Zone) of Samyan Mirttown.

And just like that, your weekend is suddenly double-booked in the best way possible! Are you still undecided? Trust us, this isn’t the weekend to stay home and scroll.

If you need some serious pampering this weekend, check out our list of the best spas for facial treatments in Bangkok.

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

