What makes Hua Hin special?

Photo credit: Punyisa "Pukky" Chalauysophon

Hua Hin quietly charms just about everyone who visits. It’s not just the soft beaches, the seafood, or the slower pace of life. There’s something else, something harder to define but easy to feel.

This coastal town was once the chosen getaway of Thai royalty. Today, it’s become a favourite for families, retirees, digital nomads, and weekenders from Bangkok. The numbers speak for themselves: a recent local survey found that 96% of expats living in Hua Hin say they’re pleased with life here.

What’s the secret?

To find out, I sat down with Pukky, a certified tour guide who’s been showing people around Hua Hin for years. She knows the place like the back of her hand, and better yet, she loves it. In our conversation, she shared local tips, hidden gems, and why this town feels like home to so many.

“You just have to feel it.”

From the very start, it’s clear that Pukky has a deep connection to Hua Hin.

“I love travelling and seeing new places but Hua Hin has a calmness to it. There’s something about sharing that feeling with others, it never gets old.”

Her number one recommendation for first-time visitors? Catch the sunrise.

The sea, the air, the light, there’s no way to describe it. You just have to feel it.”

That sets the tone for everything that follows. Hua Hin is about soaking in the experience.

A mix of history, nature, and surprises

Phraya Nakhon Cave
Phraya Nakhon Cave | Photo credit: Punyisa “Pukky” Chalauysophon

When asked about must-see spots, Pukky highlights familiar names like the historic Hua Hin Train Station, Sam Roi Yot National Park and Phraya Nakhon Cave. She loves showing guests the unexpected, such as Monsoon Valley Vineyard, just a short drive outside of town.

“People don’t expect to see a vineyard in Thailand,” she laughs.

“But the landscape is stunning, with rolling hills and mountain views. It’s a great surprise.”

Then there are the quiet corners of the town: the fishing pier and old village, where the rhythm of daily life, fishermen heading to sea, kids going to school, offers a glimpse of old Hua Hin. She also recommends Wat Khao Krailart for its panoramic views and peaceful mornings. Just nearby, the Krailart Nawate Project offers a unique urban mangrove forest with a raised walkway, perfect for a stroll surrounded by nature, right in the heart of town.

A town that gives back to the sea

Grab release in Hua Hin
Photo taken from the ไต๋จุก ธนาคารปูม้าเขาตะเกียบ Facebook page

One of Pukky’s favourite experiences is a little-known local project: the Blue Crab Release at Khao Takiab. Every morning at 9, visitors can help return blue crabs and other small sea creatures caught in fishing nets back to the ocean.

“It’s a fun activity for families, but also meaningful.

“It teaches kids about marine conservation. And it supports the local fishermen too.”

That connection to the sea runs deep here, not just in daily life but in local tradition.

Tow the Boat
Photo taken from Feast Thailand’s blog site

Every September, the town also holds the Blessing of the Fleet, a long-standing ritual where fishermen gather to honour their ancestors and ask for protection and good fortune before heading into the next fishing season. Boats are decorated, offerings are made, and the atmosphere is filled with community spirit and quiet reverence as Pukky explains.

“It’s a beautiful ceremony.

“It shows how close Hua Hin is to the sea geographically and culturally.”

It’s this mix of beauty, simplicity, tradition, and sustainability that keeps people coming back.

The flavour of Hua Hin

Chatchai Market
Chat Chai Market | Photo by kei_natsui taken from Tripadvisor

Of course, no Thai destination is complete without food, and Hua Hin delivers. Local markets are brimming with street food, from pineapple fried rice (a local speciality, thanks to the region’s pineapple farms) to fresh seafood caught daily.

Pukky recommends the Chat Chai morning market, Ban Khun Por night market, and quieter local favourites like the ones on Soi 88, Soi 51, and Soi 55. For a more tailored experience, Cicada Market and Tamarind Market offer a mix of food, art, and live music.

More than beaches

Sure, the beaches are beautiful, but there’s more to Hua Hin than a good swim. The town is surrounded by eight golf courses, popular with locals and international players alike. Hin Lek Fai Hill offers scenic hiking, while Kui Buri National Park provides a chance to see wild elephants in their natural habitat.

Prefer somewhere quieter? Pukky suggests heading to Pranburi, Khao Tao Lake, or Sea Pine Beach.

“They think Hua Hin is boring,” Pukky says, smiling. “But there’s so much here—you have to explore a little. The town is compact, easy to get around, and full of surprises.”

Getting around Hua Hin

A Songthaew in Hua Hin
A green songthaew in Hua Hin | Photo taken from Houses for Rent and Sale in Thailand website

Getting around is simple with Grab, Bolt, or the local green songthaew bus from Khao Takiab into town. Tuk-tuks are also always on standby for short trips.

If you are intrerested in using the green songthaew, this video from Phiphi Hua Hin Thailand’s YouTube channel should show some insight in what it is like to take a ride in one.

The questions Tourists always ask

Some of the funniest questions she gets?

“Do Thai people eat bugs every day? Can monks get married? How long can monkeys live?”

She laughs, but she always answers kindly. “They’re curious! And that’s okay.”

When asked what song best captures the mood of Hua Hin, Pukky picks Coastline by Hollow Coves. “It just fits,” she says.

A place where people come to stay

Many visitors come for a holiday and end up staying for the long haul. Hua Hin is increasingly popular among retirees, families, and digital nomads looking for something slower, simpler, and more connected.

“If you’re thinking of moving here,” Pukky says, “join the local Facebook groups. They’re great for tips, events, and making friends. The expat community is active and welcoming.”

How she sums up Hua Hin

Hua Hin Beach
Photo via Klook

When I ask Pukky to sum up Hua Hin in just three words, she doesn’t hesitate:

“Calm. Community. Compact.”

After spending time with her and seeing the town through her eyes, it’s easy to understand why so many people fall in love with this place.

Hua Hin isn’t trying to be Phuket or Pattaya. Instead, it offers something better: space to breathe, a sense of belonging, and a connection to both nature and community.

That’s why people stay. That’s why they smile.

And that’s why 96% of them are very, very happy here.

Photo of Marita Bester

Marita Bester

Marita Bester is a freelance writer based in Bangkok. With a knack for uncovering the quirky, the cultural, and the profoundly human, she writes captivating stories about Thailand and Southeast Asia. From thought-provoking human-interest pieces to humorous and offbeat tales, her work brings the region’s rich history and culture to life. When she’s not at her keyboard, she pursues her other loves, like running, paddle boarding, travelling, reading and savouring a perfectly brewed cup of coffee.

