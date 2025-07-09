Upcoming music festivals in Thailand you won’t want to miss (July to December 2025)

The best festivals in Thailand have a bit of everything, from big-name bands and DJs to full-on weekends with art, wellness, and even barefoot island raves. And this year, the lineup looks better than ever, with old favourites returning and new names to get excited about.

Sure, we love catching dedicated artist performances (and there are so many great concerts coming to Thailand), but there’s nothing quite like a full festival where your favourite artists share the same stage, and where you might just stumble across a new obsession.

So, whatever your genre or the kind of vibe you’re after, here are the best music festivals in Thailand to have on your radar this year.

The best music festivals coming to Thailand this year

We’ll be updating this list as more are announced, so check back often.

Summer Sonic Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24

Location: IMPACT Arena Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok

Summer Sonic Bangkok is back and going bigger. If you missed it last year, now’s your chance to catch what everyone’s been talking about. The lineup is pure fire, with Alicia Keys, 21 Savage, Camila Cabello, and the Black Eyed Peas all headlining the festival.

K-Pop lovers will be able to sing along to Chanyeol from EXO and HITGS. Local icons like Jeff Satur and Lamyai Haithongkham are in the mix too, bringing their own flavour to the chaos.

And since it’s the Bangkok edition of the long-running Japanese festival, you’ll get a proper taste of Japan’s wildest acts. Babymetal is back to melt faces, Band-Maid is bringing riffs and frills, and Kikuo’s warped soundscape will leave you spinning. So don’t forget to buy your ticket and come on, come on, rock that body!

Psycho Noise Fest 2025

Date & Time: Saturday, November 8

Location: Speakerbox Thonglor, Bangkok

Is your playlists lean heavily into blast beats, guttural growls, and riffs that fill like a punch to the chest? Then Psycho Noise Fest 2025 is your kind of night out.

This year, they’re bringing a US headliner to the chaos: Sulfuric Cautery. They’re flying in to melt ears and minds in Thonglor.

Bimorphic Engulfment, Face Melting, Vomiting Gangrene, and Vagina Stench Vomitive are on the bill as well, and the names alone should give you a sense of what you’re in for. But even if those names are unfamiliar to you, come anyway! This music festival is a great chance to explore the local goregrind scene.

Rolling Loud Thailand 2025

Date & Time: Friday, November 14 to Sunday, November 16

Location: Legend Siam, Pattaya City

The hip-hop festival from Miami debuted in Thailand in 2023, and since then, it has become a magnet for rap fans across Asia. Last year’s show brought Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and A$AP Rocky to the stage, with crowds losing it from the first beat.

Although the 2025 lineup of this music festival hasn’t been revealed yet, early bird tickets are already up for grabs if you’re in the mood for a gamble. Fingers crossed they’re bringing more global names to the stage!

Wonderfruit

Date & Time: Thursday, December 11 to Monday, December 15

Location: The Fields, Siam Country Club, Chon Buri

Wonderfruit has built up quite a loyal following since its debut in 2014. Every December, music lovers, sustainability warriors, and art enthusiats from around the world clear five days for it, and once you’ll go, you’ll get why.

More than a music festival, it’s Asia’s annual celebration of art, culture, and nature all in one place. You’ll see music performances, architectural installations, wellness tents, feasts in the fields, and many many more.

This year is extra special, marking ten years since this iconic Thailand festival all began with a Decade of Wonder celebration. If you’re really up for it, you can stay right in The Fields and let the whole thing wash over you.

Creamfields Asia

Date & Time: Saturday, December 13 to Sunday, December 14

Location: IMPACT Arena Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok

If you call yourself an electronic music enthusiast, you’ve probably heard of Creamfields. The festival has been going strong for over two decades in the UK, and it’s finally coming to Bangkok for the first time this year (yes, it came to Thailand in 2022, but that was in Pattaya).

The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s said to feature four stages, a colossal indoor venue, and a fully immersive production setup. For reference, the last Asia tour featured Martin Garrix, Tiësto, DJ Marshmello, and Above & Beyond. So one thing’s for sure, you’ll be dancing until your legs give out to some of the biggest names in global electronic music.

The Blind Sale for this music festival in Thailand ran from July 5 to 7, but more tickets will be released soon.

Maho Rasop

Date & Time: TBA

Location: TBA

Earlier this July, Maho Rasop announce there would be no festival this year, citing the global financial climate’s effect on the live music scene. But don’t cross it off your list just yet. While the festival format is on pause, they’re launching the Maho Rasop Series.

This new format is curated by HAVE YOU HEARD?, Seen Scene Space, and Fugjai. Instead of a two-day festival, you’ll get headlining shows stretched from November to December. Big names, rising Thai acts, and knockout production are still very much part of the deal.

Moreover, you’ll still find everything that made the Maho Rasop festival Thailand special, like discovering new sounds, dancing with strangers, and more. Keep an eye out for Blind Tickets if you love a bit of mystery.

808 Festival

Date & Time: Friday, December 5 to Sunday, December 7

Location: Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC)

If your idea of fun is dancing in the heat with thousands of stangers, 808 Festival Thailand should be on your list. This EDM fest has been lighting up Bangkok since 2013, and every year it grows louder and wilder. Past editions have seen the likes of DJ Snakes, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, and Zedd behind the decks, and 2025 is already looking promising.

Fly to the Moon Festival Thailand

Date & Time: TBA

Location: TBA

Held annually in Koh Mak, this small end-of-year festival is possibly one of Thailand’s best-kept secrets. Last year, it was held for four days with live acts playing against a backdrop of sea and sky. Among the highlights from 2024 was the boat party that circles the island, which offers a dream-like way to welcome the new year.

There’s no word yet for the 2025 edition, but they’ve already given away tickets for this year’s round, so it’s safe to say something special is on its way.

Neon Countdown

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 30 and Wednesday, December 31

Location: TBA

Are you into big New Year’s Eve blowouts? If yes, then Neon Countdown is the Thailand music festival to watch. It’s been running since 2015, and this year marks its tent anniversary, with plans for a brand new venue.

No lineup or details just yet, but if past years are anything to go by, you’re in for massive EDM acts and a crowd that knows how to party.

That wraps up our list of the best music festivals in Thailand for now! And while 2025 is shaping up nicely, next year’s festivals are already making noise. EDC Thailand returs from January 16 to 18, 2025 in Phuket, with early bird tickets already on sale. Plus, Tomorrowland Thailand has been confirmed, marking the legendary festival’s debut in Asia!