Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes

Petch Petpailin Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

An elderly Thai couple lost their lives in a hit-and-run incident in the Isaan province of Sa Kaeo on Sunday, July 27, while evacuating on a sidecar motorcycle following the recent border clashes.

The tragic incident occurred on a road in the Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo. An SUV reportedly crashed into the couple’s sidecar motorcycle, killing the elderly woman at the scene. Her husband was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene, leaving behind a number plate. Police later intercepted the vehicle and arrested the Thai driver along with six Cambodian nationals who entered Thailand illegally. Officials reported that the driver was speeding to smuggle undocumented migrants into the country.

 

According to Workpoint News, the couple’s eldest son is an officer with the Royal Thai Paramilitary Force stationed in the Chong Chom area of Si Sa Ket province, near the Thai-Cambodian border.

Another son told Channel 7 that his parents lived just 16 kilometres from the border and decided to relocate to a relative’s home in Sa Kaeo for safety. Tragically, they did not make it to the safe location.

Photo via Facebook/ โมเดิร์น โมเดิร์น

The identity of the SUV driver has not been made public. He faces the following charges:

  • Section 291 of the Criminal Law: Reckless behaviour causing death, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 78 of the Land Transport Act: Failing to stop and provide assistance to victims of an accident resulting in death, punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of 5,000 to 20,000 baht, or both.
  • Section 63 of the Immigration Act: Transporting, assisting, or facilitating the illegal entry of foreigners into the Kingdom, punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Police pledged to continue their investigation to identify and arrest additional suspects involved in the human trafficking network.

Photo via Facebook/ แชมป์ ไง วัยรุ่นเมืองตราด

