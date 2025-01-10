Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy

The island of Koh Samui shimmers like a jewel in the Gulf of Thailand. Its powdery white sand beaches, fringed with swaying coconut palms, have long been a cherished secret for those seeking laid-back luxury. But, as with all secrets, this one couldn’t stay hidden forever.

Recently, the island’s gentle ocean breeze has carried more than just the scent of salt and frangipani—it has brought a wave of excitement. Koh Samui has been confirmed as the idyllic backdrop for the highly anticipated The White Lotus: Season 3. Thailand’s very own Lisa from Blackpink will be making her acting debut in the series.

And just like that, Koh Samui has evolved from a well-known and tranquil escape into the star of a show.

The White Lotus Effect and Blackpink’s Lisa

If there’s one thing The White Lotus has proven, it’s that its locations are as much characters in the story as the guests themselves. From Hawaii to Sicily, the Emmy-winning series has turned dreamy backdrops into bucket-list destinations. Now, Koh Samui is the latest to take the spotlight, with its lush landscapes and turquoise seas setting the stage for season 3.

Adding to the buzz is Lisa of Blackpink, whose rumoured acting debut has ignited a media firestorm. As a result, a surge in visitors – drawn to the island’s newfound fame and the allure of The White Lotus’s opulent aesthetic.

Where you should stay in Koh Samui

Agoda, Airbnb, renting, or buying, there are many ways to stay in Koh Samui. However, for the true White Lotus experience, some resorts in Koh Samui should be worth staying at.:

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

Confirmed by Vogue, season 3 of The White Lotus has this resort as the foundation of its setting. overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui offers a luxurious escape with stunning ocean views and private infinity pools in its elegant villas.

The resort features world-class spa treatments, beachfront dining, and bespoke experiences like sunset cruises and island adventures. With its blend of serene beauty and exceptional service, Four Seasons Koh Samui provides the perfect setting for a memorable and relaxing getaway.

With its beautiful location and luxurious spaces to show the theme of wealth and power, it is no wonder why season 3 of The White Lotus is filmed at this resort.

InterContinental Koh Samui Resort

Perched on a dramatic cliffside overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, the InterContinental Koh Samui Resort offers breathtaking views of the famous Five Islands and Ang Thong National Marine Park. Awarded Asia’s Leading Beach Resort 2024, this retreat is renowned for its white sand beaches, indulgent spa treatments, and evenings of romance—whether it’s a candlelit dinner under the stars or a sunset barbecue by the sea. Here, the views complement your stay as they become part of your memory long after you leave.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa exudes chic energy and barefoot luxury, bringing Samui’s vibrant side to life. Located on Lipa Noi Beach, a quieter stretch of the island’s western coast, the resort offers morning yoga by the sea, plush daybeds by the pool, and a soundtrack of soft beats to carry you through the day.

Famed for its legendary Sunday Brunches, Nikki Beach pairs international flavours with breathtaking ocean views. As evening falls, the atmosphere shifts with champagne toasts and vibrant sunsets – the ultimate stylish beach party destination.

The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui

Along the northeastern coastline near Choeng Mon Beach, The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui offers a refined retreat where modern sophistication meets authentic Thai culture. Guests can snorkel in the resort’s exclusive Swim Reef, one of Southeast Asia’s largest, or take part in Muay Thai boxing lessons at their state-of-the-art facility.

For tranquil moments, the Spa Village Koh Samui offers therapies inspired by traditional Thai healing techniques in a stunning setting with ocean views. Dining here is exceptional, featuring fresh seafood at Sea Salt and authentic Thai cuisine at Pak Tai, all within an open-air oasis that captures the island’s essence.

The White Lotus Season 3: Drama, intrigue, and the elegant island

While HBO remains tight-lipped about plot details, whispers from the set suggest breathtaking backdrops filled with luxury, setting the scene for intrigue. Think cliffside villas draped in bougainvillaea, private beaches framed by emerald waters, and an air of mystery that hangs heavy like the scent of frangipani on a tropical evening.

The mere association of The White Lotus has electrified the island, with resorts and restaurants preparing for an influx of fans eager to walk in the footsteps of their favourite characters. Whether it’s art imitating life or vice versa, the line between fiction and reality has never felt so delightfully blurred.

So, whether you’re dreaming of indulging in your own The White Lotus fantasy or tropical island adventure, Koh Samui offers something for everyone. Here are a few must-do experiences to live your island fantasy:

Things to do while in Koh Samui

Sail into the sunset : Charter a private yacht or a traditional longtail boat to explore the nearby islands of Koh Tao and Ang Thong Marine Park.

: Charter a private yacht or a traditional longtail boat to explore the nearby islands of Koh Tao and Ang Thong Marine Park. Take care of your holistic wellness : Visit the spas on the island, renowned for their services, including traditional Thai massages and indulgent coconut oil treatments, all in breathtaking tropical settings. The resorts you will stay in may have these services too so make sure to try them out.

: Visit the spas on the island, renowned for their services, including traditional Thai massages and indulgent coconut oil treatments, all in breathtaking tropical settings. The resorts you will stay in may have these services too so make sure to try them out. Eat the food : Wander through the night markets to experience the vibrant flavours of street food and desserts like mango sticky rice, offering a true glimpse into the island’s soul. If you wish, you can head over to the Fisherman’s Village in Bophut as well and while you shop there, you can stop at one of the cafes and restaurants for some lunch or dinner too.

: Wander through the night markets to experience the vibrant flavours of street food and desserts like mango sticky rice, offering a true glimpse into the island’s soul. If you wish, you can head over to the Fisherman’s Village in Bophut as well and while you shop there, you can stop at one of the cafes and restaurants for some lunch or dinner too. Explore the cultural sites : You can visit the majestic temples of Koh Samui, such as the Big Buddha Temple and the colourful Wat Plai Laem temple complex. Furthermore, there is also the Big Buddha temple which features a majestic, golden statue of the Buddha gazing over the sea and then there is the colourful Wat Plai Laem as well.

: You can visit the majestic temples of Koh Samui, such as the Big Buddha Temple and the colourful Wat Plai Laem temple complex. Furthermore, there is also the Big Buddha temple which features a majestic, golden statue of the Buddha gazing over the sea and then there is the colourful Wat Plai Laem as well. Visit the beautiful beaches: You can kick back or kick sand at the pearly beaches of Koh Samui. Some of the notable beaches there include Silver Beach, Taling Ngam Beach, Maenam Beach, and Lamai Beach.

You can kick back or kick sand at the pearly beaches of Koh Samui. Some of the notable beaches there include Silver Beach, Taling Ngam Beach, Maenam Beach, and Lamai Beach. Visit the Na Muang Waterfalls: Inland, there are emerald pools that you can take a dip in while surrounded by the lush forest. Be careful not to slip as it is easy to fall down there.

As a fan of The White Lotus and a traveller myself who loves places where luxury meets nature, I can’t think of a more perfect destination than Koh Samui. Whether you’re drawn here by the glitz of the series, the serenity of the beaches, or the thrill of discovery, just remember: this isn’t just another island—it’s an experience worthy of the silver screen.