W Koh Samui shakes things up with a bubbly rendezvous and star mixologist

Hold onto your cocktail shakers, folks, because W Koh Samui has just pulled off a fizz-tastic event that’s got everyone buzzing. Teaming up with famed sparkling water brand Perrier, the swanky island retreat hosted W Refresh, a sensational bar takeover that’s been the talk of the town.

Taking centre stage was none other than the legendary Niks Anuman, the mixology maestro from Asia Today, ranked among Asia’s 50 Best Bars. This exclusive bash took place at the ever-popular WOOBAR on October 4, running from 6pm to 10pm, and saw eager cocktail lovers and party-goers flocking in for a sip of excellence.

As if that wasn’t enough to tickle your taste buds, the celebration continued with a Honey masterclass at the chic TONIC Bar on October 5, offering one delectable hour of sweet concoctions from 6pm to 7pm. Like bees to honey, this was the place to be!

The guests experienced an unforgettable evening of creative cocktails, crafted with the iconic sparkle of Perrier and the unique flair of Niks Anuman, known for his cutting-edge approach to mixology. WOOBAR, with its panoramic views and vibrant atmosphere, provided the perfect setting for this lively, one-of-a-kind event.

The W Koh Samui Team is thrilled to partner with Perrier and host Niks Anuman for W Refresh, this collaboration highlights W Koh Samui’s commitment to delivering dynamic, innovative experiences that resonate with the guests and the local community.

