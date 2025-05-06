Where to Travel in Thailand in May 2025 (and what to prepare for)

For an amazing summer getaway, look no further than Thailand. Very hot weather, beautiful beaches, relaxation and adventure are what is in store. Though almost every area you will travel to in Thailand in May is subject to heavy tropical rainfall, so keep an eye on your weather app to give yourself the best overall experience.

In this article, we will focus on where to go in May to avoid the rain and safely enjoy a summer vacay like no other. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Destinations in Thailand to travel to for a summertime getaway in May

Section (Jump to Part) Description Koh Samui A tropical paradise with stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife. Perfect for those looking for a lively and diverse holiday. Hua Hin Offering a mix of city and beach life, Hua Hin is great for those seeking a balance of relaxation and exciting activities like wine tasting and night markets. Khanom A quiet and peaceful retreat for those looking to escape the crowds and enjoy simple pleasures in a serene setting.

Koh Samui – Island life

As one of the most popular tourist destinations in Thailand, Koh Samui continues to be a fan favourite. Full of beautiful natural scenery and bumping nightlife, the island is a great spot for tourists looking for a high-quality touristic experience. However, this island is not the best for those looking to get off the beaten track and explore the real experience of life in Thailand.

With no end to what you can do on this island, you can plan in advance or arrange excursions and activities while on your travels in Thailand this May.

Some notable activities in and around Koh Samui are:

Visit Maenam Beach for a relaxing swim at a beautiful white sand beach. Clear waters and palm trees await!

Take a day trip to Anthong National Marine Park. Explore the volcanic islands, experience amazing snorkelling, and enjoy beautiful scenery.

Visit the popping nightlife scene at Chaweng Beach for a variety of bars, nightclubs, and oceanfront views.

For more information about getting to Koh Samui, what activities to do on the island, where to stay, and what to eat, here’s a more in-depth guide.

Hua Hin – City and beach life

Though often times the islands of Thailand get all of the media focus, other areas of the country provide their own range of exciting things to do. From wine tasting to night markets to beach life, Hua Hin is a great travel destination for those looking for a mix of city and beach life.

Some notable activities in and around Hua Hin are:

Go wine tasting at the award-winning Monsoon Valley Winery. Spend a day visiting vineyards, sipping wine, mountain biking, bottle painting, and more.

For more information on this experience, check their website to find out more.

Take to Hua Hin beach for a day spent enjoying the white sand, emerald waters, and resort life.

Take a trip through all the night markets the city has to offer. Tamarind, Cicada, and the Hua Hin Night Market. Here you can shop for souvenirs, try new foods, and enjoy time spent with a mix of tourists and locals.

Khanom- Small town life

A quiet and peaceful retreat from highly populated tourist areas across Thailand, Khanom provides a great escape for those looking for some alone time. Whether you’re introverted or just need a break from all the noise, Khanom is a great place to be.

Though probably not the place for you if you are looking for a lively itinerary, travelling to Khanom is centred around Khanom beach and the simple pleasures in life.

Thailand has a variety of natural and city wonders for tourists to explore. Taking care to keep an eye on the weather forecast while also looking for the destination that is best suited for you is the best way to make the most of your trip. This holds true especially in May, when travelling around in Thailand can be both intensely hot and wet at the same time.

If you are looking for a guide to general events and activities across Thailand, these are explored in more detail here.

