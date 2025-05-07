What to do in Bangkok this May 2025

Art shows, wine nights, and foodie pop-ups... here are the best events in Bangkok this May

What to do in Bangkok this May 2025
The best happenings in Bangkok this May 2025. Image via Aloft Bangkok, MMAD - MunMun Art Destination, JW Marriott Bangkok (from left to right)

Bangkok doesn’t do boring, and this month is proof of that. May might be the start of the low season, but there’s nothing low-key about the city’s event calendar. You’ll find Thai art reimagined at riverside galleries, DJs spinning in food courts, and chefs turning regional Japanese dishes into edible love letters.

Here’s everything worth leaving the house (and braving the heat) for.

Things to do in Bangkok this May 2025

This list will be updated throughout May 2025 as new events are announced.

Event Date & Time Location
A Night of Clare Valley: Wine Tasting Night at Aloft Bangkok Wednesday, May 7, from 7pm to 10pm Aloft Bangkok – Sukhumvit 11
Bonding Bites at Slowcombo Wednesday, May 7 to Tuesday, May 27, from 10am to 8pm Foodrom area, 1st floor, Slowcombo, Samyan
Timeless Thai at 10 10 Art Space Until Saturday, May 31, from 10am to 7pm 10 10 Art Space, The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit
Wall Lords Thailand Exhibition at MunMun Srinakarin Until Sunday, June 1 The Step 1 – MMAD at MunMun Srinakarin
Fukui Prefecture on a Plate at Tsu Japanese Restaurant Until June 30
Monday to Friday, 11.30am – 2.30pm (Lunch)
Saturday to Sunday, 11.30am – 3.30pm (Lunch)
Daily, 5.30pm – 10pm (Dinner)		 Tsu Japanese Restaurant, JW Marriott Bangkok
Attack on Titan Final Exhibition Until Wednesday, June 18 CentralWorld

A Night of Clare Valley: Wine Tasting Night at Aloft Bangkok

Wine tasting night at Aloft Bangkok
Wine tasting night at Aloft Bangkok. Image via Aloft Bangkok

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 7, from 7pm to 10pm

Location: Aloft Bangkok – Sukhumvit 11

Price: 1,499 Baht per person

Wine lovers, take note. Aloft Bangkok on Sukhumvit 11 is hosting A Night of Clare Valley – Wine Tasting Night on May 7. As you might’ve guessed, this special evening will feature premium wines from Australia’s Clare Valley. Each bottle is handpicked and presented by the winemaker.

In addition to the wine, it’s also your chance to experience the revamped Alfot’s W XYZ Bar. You can find new drinks, creative cocktails, and tasty bar bites in a fresh new setting. Plus, a complimentary Tuk Tuk shuttle is available to and from BTS Nana, BTS Asok, and MRT Sukhumvit. It’s “where good times and great wines come alive,” they say. And this May, they mean it.

Secure your seat via Megatix.

Bonding Bites at Slowcombo

Bonding Bites at Slowcombo Bangkok
Bonding Bites. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 7 to Tuesday, May 27, from 10am to 8pm

Location: Foodrom area, 1st floor, Slowcombo, Samyan

Slowcombo turns two this May, and they’re celebrating in the best possible way: with good food and good music.

This month-long event, called Bonding Bites, takes over the Foodroom with a rotating mix of food and dessert vendors each week. So yes, that means you can go back four times and try something new every time.

There’ll also be DJs and live bands playing throughout the month, so you can nod your head while you wander between stalls with something sweet in one hand and something savoury in the other.

Timeless Thai at 10 10 Art Space

Timeless Thai at 10 10 Art Space, an art exhibition in Bangkok
Timeless Thai. Image via 10 10 Art Space

Date & Time: Until Saturday, May 31, from 10am to 7pm

Location: 10 10 Art Space, The StandardX, Bangkok Phra Arthit

If you didn’t make it to Timeless Thai in April, you’ve still got time since this one’s on until the end of May. Held at 10 10 Art Space on Phra Arthit Road, the exhibition is worth a stop whether you’re just walking past or making a day of it.

The show features work by seven Thai artists, including Artsaveworld, Patiphan Charoensuk, Patpixels, Sarawut Panhnu, Sibannakrit Krikum, Tananan Jaisawang, and Tanawat Chanpimai. They blend old and new Thai art, so you’ll see traditional details reimagined through modern eyes, all in one place.

Moreover, the setting adds to the charm. Phra Nakhon’s rich with temples, old buildings, and that unmistakable Bangkok character.

Wall Lords Thailand Exhibition at MunMun Srinakarin

Wall Lords Thailand Exhibition, an exhibition in Bangkok to explore this May 2025
Wall Lords Thailand Exhibition. Image via MMAD – MunMun Art Destination

Date & Time: Until Sunday, June 1

Location: The Step 1 – MMAD at MunMun Srinakarin

Price: Free entry

If you’re anywhere near Srinagarindra Road this May, stop by The Step 1 at MMAD. The Wall Lords Thailand Exhibition, part of this year’s graffiti competition with the same name, has pulled in over 20 artists to turn the space into something that feels raw. You’ll spot names like BIGDEL, RUKKIT, HELLO MY NAME IS BKK and more, plus 14 finalists from the 2025 Wall Lords comp.

The exhibition shows that street art can be powerful, disciplined, and equal. No matter who made it, it gets the same wall space. You don’t need to understand it all. Just walk through, look around, and let the colours and lines do their thing.

Fukui Prefecture on a Plate at Tsu Japanese Restaurant

Fukui Promotion at Tsu Japanese Restaurant, a great thing to do in Bangkok this May
The five special dishes of Fukui Promotion at Tsu Japanese Restaurant. Image via JW Marriott Bangkok

Date & Time: Until June 30. Monday to Friday, 11.30 to 2.30pm (Lunch) / Saturday to Sunday, 11.30 to 3.30pm (Lunch) / Daily, 5.30pm to 10pm (Dinner)

Location: Tsu Japanese Restaurant, JW Marriott Bangkok

Price: À la carte special menu start from 480++ Baht

This May is the perfect time to try new food and expand your palate because Tsu Japanese Restaurant at JW Marriott Bangkok is shining a light on one of Japan’s hidden gems, Fukui Prefecture.

Chef Atsushi Yoshida has curated a range of mouthwatering dishes which, according to him, each tell a story. The line-up includes Volga Rice, Snow Crab Baked Sushi, Zuwai Crab Rice Cooked in Clay Pot, Echizen Soba Noodles with Simmered Wagyu Tendon, and Vinegared Mackerel with White Miso.

“I’m excited to introduce the distinct flavours of Fukui,” says Chef Yoshida. And honestly, you will be too once that first bite hits. It’s rare, it’s limited, and absolutely worth seeking out.

Book your table via www.tsubangkok.com.

Attack on Titan Final Exhibition at CentralWorld

Date & Time: Until Wednesday, June 18

Location: CentralWorld

Price: Start from 300 Baht (students) and 420 Baht (general admission) – free for kids under 90cm

Attack on Titan Final Exhibition is finally making its long-awaited debut at CentralWorld from May 7 to June 18. This blockbuster showcase spans eight thought-provoking zones, from a cinematic Opening Theatre to a jaw-dropping Thailand-exclusive featuring a four-metre Titan head smashing through the wall.

You’ll see original artwork, dramatic battle scenes, and explore the idea of what it means to be free in a world full of war and conflict. In addition, you’ll receive a limited-edition sketch by creator Hajime Isayama. Over 100 official merch items will also be available at the venue.

Spoiler alert: This exhibition is best for those who have already watched the full series, as it reveals major plot points.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

That wraps up our list (for now), but in true Bangkok fashion, more events are always around the corner. May might be the month before the rains, but in Thailand’s capital, the real downpour is culture, and it’s coming at you fast.

Bangkok is also welcoming plenty of international artists this May. See our updated list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

