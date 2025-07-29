Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

Renewed diplomacy signals shift from conflict to commerce

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
50 2 minutes read
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of ThaiPost

US President Donald Trump has directed US officials to restart trade negotiations with Cambodia and Thailand following the countries’ agreement to cease fighting along a contested border.

“We have saved thousands of lives by ending this war. I have instructed my trade team to resume negotiations on trade,” Trump announced in a social media post yesterday. He indicated that he had recently spoken with Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to confirm the ceasefire.

Trump’s comments reflect his approach of leveraging trade as a solution for geopolitical conflicts, taking credit for pressuring trading partners to end hostilities to maintain access to US markets.

In June, the United States facilitated a deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda to end years of conflict. Trump also claimed responsibility for defusing tensions between nuclear powers India and Pakistan earlier this year.

Yesterday, July 28, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to halt five days of conflict after discussions in Malaysia, hosted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Representatives from China and the US attended the negotiations, although their specific contributions were not immediately clarified. Recent clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbours displaced over 150,000 civilians along their 800-kilometre border.

After separate discussions with the countries’ leaders on July 26, Trump warned of blocking trade deals if the violence continued. Both Thailand and Cambodia face potential 36% levies on August 1 if agreements with the US are not reached.

Related Articles

“We’re not going to make a trade deal unless you settle the war,” Trump stated.

Following the meeting, both Thai and Cambodian leaders expressed gratitude to the Malaysian prime minister, US president, and China for facilitating the ceasefire.

In the past, Pakistan praised Trump after its conflict with India was paused, although New Delhi contested Trump’s assertion that the prospect of trade agreements influenced the ceasefire. India and Pakistan are engaged in trade discussions with the US ahead of the August 1 deadline.

Trump noted that the US stands to gain mineral rights from the Democratic Republic of Congo following their agreement. The Congo is a significant copper producer and the largest source of cobalt, playing a key role in Washington’s efforts to decrease reliance on Chinese supply chains for minerals essential to advanced technologies, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger Business News

Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

15 seconds ago
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

18 minutes ago
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

21 minutes ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

36 minutes ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

17 hours ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

18 hours ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

20 hours ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

21 hours ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

21 hours ago
Cambodian rocket attack on Sisaket kills one, injures another | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian rocket attack on Sisaket kills one, injures another

22 hours ago
Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road | Thaiger Road deaths

Phuket motorcyclist killed in crash with drunk driver on Thepkrasattri Road

23 hours ago
Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown | Thaiger Crime News

Phuket drug raids intensify, over 40 arrests made in crackdown

23 hours ago
Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist found dead after Bang Tao Beach disappearance

23 hours ago
Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation | Thaiger Crime News

Nongprue police arrest drug dealer in undercover sting operation

23 hours ago
Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials to attend ASEAN peace talks in Kuala Lumpur

24 hours ago
Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Van crash in Phuket leaves driver seriously injured

24 hours ago
Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video) | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai declares red alert amid severe flooding crisis (video)

1 day ago
AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension | Thaiger Aviation News

AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension

1 day ago
Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai officials repatriate bodies of Cambodian soldiers after clashes

1 day ago
Man drowns in Samut Prakan canal despite rescue attempt | Thaiger Thailand News

Man drowns in Samut Prakan canal despite rescue attempt

1 day ago
Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Five arrested in Bangkok drug party bust at luxury condo

1 day ago
Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Body of missing swimmer found at Nai Thon Beach

2 days ago
Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police arrest suspected Cambodian spy near Surin border

2 days ago
Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest 43 in anti-drug raids across 26 sites

2 days ago
Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand seeks slot waiver amid drop in Chinese tourists

2 days ago
Business News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee15 seconds agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x