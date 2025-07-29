30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase

Migrants found cramped after hours-long journey

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
251 1 minute read
30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Today, July 29, police in Ayutthaya intercepted a pickup truck packed with 30 undocumented Myanmar nationals after a high-speed pursuit on Asia Highway, exposing a human smuggling operation.

Police Colonel That Phosuwan, Commander of Highway Police Subdivision 1, said the dramatic incident unfolded after officers received a report from Police Lieutenant Colonel Supakorn Tangkaprasert, head of Highway Police Station 1.

A joint task force with immigration and environmental crime officers had been monitoring smuggling routes in the area when they noticed a suspicious white pickup truck with a steel cage and a tarpaulin cover, commonly used for transporting produce, driving erratically.

The truck, with Tak license plates, was swerving dangerously and appeared overloaded. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over near kilometre marker 45–46 in Maharat district, the driver accelerated in an attempt to flee. A chase ensued, ending when the vehicle collided with a police car and was brought to a halt.

Upon inspection, officers discovered that the truck bed had been modified into a concealed two-tier compartment lined with fertiliser sacks and hay. Inside were 30 Myanmar nationals, 20 men and 10 women, packed tightly together. None of them could produce passports or valid documentation.

The driver, 45 year old Kriengsak Arphai, and his passenger, 31 year old Boonchuay Intheuan, were immediately arrested. Kriengsak reportedly confessed that he was asked by a former employer, who once paid for his mother’s medical treatment, to transport the migrants to Ayutthaya as an act of gratitude. Boonchuay, an associate of the same employer, accompanied him on the trip.

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A background check revealed that Kriengsak had previously been convicted of smuggling illegal migrants and had only recently completed a prison sentence four months ago.

Related Articles

According to the migrants, who spoke through an interpreter, they had crossed the border into Mae Sot, Tak province, via natural routes, paying between 12,000 and 18,000 baht (US$370 to 555) per person in the hope of finding work in Thailand, reported KhaoSod.

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | News by Thaiger

Kriengsak and Boonchuay have been charged with harbouring or aiding undocumented migrants to evade arrest, while the 30 migrants face charges for entering and remaining in the kingdom without permission. All suspects and evidence have been handed over to Maharat Police Station for further legal proceedings.

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Search continues for missing jet-ski operator off Phuket coast

28 minutes ago
Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian clashes claim lives of 15 civilians and 15 soldiers

38 minutes ago
Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 9 provinces, rough seas ahead

49 minutes ago
Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Government stands firm as border tensions with Cambodia escalate

1 hour ago
Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian Lieutenant caught spying on Thai military in Chanthaburi

2 hours ago
Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

Private photos leaked after phone repair at Phuket shopping mall

2 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia agree to ease border tensions after high-level military talks

2 hours ago
Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Civilian casualties rise to 53 as Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies

2 hours ago
Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Military slams Cambodian ceasefire claims as deceptive illusion

3 hours ago
EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house | Thaiger Thailand News

EOD Police destroy BM-21 rocket embedded under Buriram house

4 hours ago
Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai couple killed in hit-and-run while fleeing border clashes

4 hours ago
Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police crackdown on narcotics network, seize assets worth 8 million baht

4 hours ago
Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai on alert as rising waters flood communities

4 hours ago
30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase | Thaiger Crime News

30 Myanmar migrants found hidden in truck after Ayutthaya highway chase

4 hours ago
Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag raised across Thailand to boost morale of soldiers at border

5 hours ago
Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman robbed in Pattaya, police launch manhunt

5 hours ago
Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire | Thaiger Business News

Trump revives US trade talks with Cambodia and Thailand post-ceasefire

5 hours ago
Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodia over ceasefire breach

5 hours ago
SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism | Thaiger Thailand News

SSO defends 49.2 million baht calendar project despite criticism

5 hours ago
Thai army dismisses Cambodia&#8217;s chemical weapon claims as fake news | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai army dismisses Cambodia’s chemical weapon claims as fake news

6 hours ago
Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Six dead in Bangkok market shooting amid longstanding disputes

22 hours ago
Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mass shooting at Bangkok market leaves six dead, including gunman (video)

23 hours ago
French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

French drug trafficking suspect captured in Phuket

1 day ago
Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram evacuates residents amid renewed hostilities near Thai-Cambodian border

1 day ago
Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park | Thaiger Thailand News

Blaze destroys eight vehicles at Ban Rai hotel car park

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
251 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x