TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism

Thailand is flipping the script on tourism. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) revealed a sweeping 2026 strategy under the theme Value is the New Volume, marking a major shift toward sustainable, quality-driven travel experiences aimed at redefining the kingdom’s global image.

At the official launch, held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, top government officials, including Minister of Culture Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong, joined industry stakeholders to outline a bold new vision for The New Thailand.

Despite recent global challenges, Thailand welcomed over 18 million international visitors in 2024, generating 1.4 trillion baht.

To accelerate this rebound, the government has approved a 4.5-billion-baht budget to fund 22 strategic initiatives grounded in five new paradigms: New Customer, New Product, New Partnerships, New Marketing Strategy, and New KPIs.

“Tourism is no longer just about numbers—it’s about trust, value, and inclusivity,” said Minister Sorawong. “Thailand is not simply bouncing back, but building forward.”

The four pillars of the 2026 plan focus on:

Precision marketing and soft power to reach high-potential travellers like Millennials, Gen Z, luxury seekers, and wellness tourists.

Regional balance , promoting offbeat destinations and easing pressure on tourism hotspots.

Creative and thematic tourism , including cultural festivals, wellness retreats, and solo adventures.

Sustainability, enforced through certifications like Trusted Thailand and initiatives such as Krabi’s Blue Zones.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool called the strategy “a fundamental shift,” placing Thai communities and cultural authenticity at the heart of a value-led economy.

“Success will be defined not by arrival numbers, but by meaningful experiences and long-term impact,” she said.

The strategy also divides international efforts into three market tiers. Mature markets like China will focus on safety and deeper city outreach.

Short-haul markets like Malaysia and South Korea will be nurtured with niche campaigns, while long-haul New Million Markets such as the US, UK, and France will see bespoke packages targeting affluent travellers, according to Breaking Travel News.

Big-ticket events will also play a key role, from sport tourism to blockbuster festivals like Tomorrowland Thailand 2026, Wonderfruit, and Maha Songkran.

Thailand will lean into soft power—elevating cultural festivals like Loy Krathong, Diwali, and regional parades—positioning itself not just as a holiday destination but a deeply resonant cultural haven.