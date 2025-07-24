Smile high club! Thailand ranked world’s No.3 for fun and frolics

Gen Z drives party revolution as Land of Smiles mixes tradition with thrills

Bob Scott
Picture courtesy of UME Travel

Thailand’s not just the Land of Smiles, it’s now officially one of the most fun places on the planet, with Gen Z leading the charge from temples to techno.

Thailand has landed a top-three spot in the global fun league, coming in third in the US News & World Report’s 2024 rankings, and it’s not just about full moon parties and buckets of booze anymore.

The accolade falls under the Adventure section of the annual Best Countries report, based on a survey of 17,000 people across the globe. Thailand scored a cracking 91.3 in the “fun” subcategory, making it the only Asian nation to break into the top 10.

Picture of Songkran fun courtesy of Reddit

Earlier this year, Thailand also ranked seventh in the Ipsos Global Happiness Survey, further proof that joy, it seems, is contagious. And if anyone’s catching the buzz, it’s the younger generation.

From Bangkok’s Gen Z-only club nights to eco-raves in Ko Pha Ngan and thrift-hunting in Chiang Mai, Thailand’s idea of fun is being redefined, and the new generation is all in.

Forget just partying until sunrise, now it’s about self-expression, community, and creativity. Thonglor’s club scene has become a runway for Y2K fashion, Siam Square is bursting with emerging performers, and the Red Building Vintage Market has turned Sunday shopping into a social event.

Picture of a club scene in Thonglor courtesy of Party Bangkok

Even the iconic Full Moon Party is getting a glow-up. While the fire shows and neon paint are still very much alive, younger revellers are bringing a new energy with sustainability-themed beach bashes and wellness-infused afterparties.

Up north in Chiang Mai, it’s a slower but no less thrilling tempo. Cafes double as zine libraries, workshops turn strangers into collaborators, and motorbike trips through misty hills are the new rite of passage, Time Out reported.

Picture of the white temple in Chiang Mai courtesy of Tripadvisor

Meanwhile, over on the Andaman coast, it’s all about kayaking through mangrove tunnels and diving into coral restoration, with waterproof GoPros capturing every bit of it.

For Thailand’s Gen Z, fun is no longer just about escape.

“It’s freedom,” said one Bangkok clubgoer. “It’s wearing what you want, dancing how you feel, and finding your tribe.”

And with the country now globally recognised for its unique blend of ancient culture and cutting-edge cool, it’s clear that the kingdom’s still got game and it’s only getting more fun.

Picture courtesy of Agoda

