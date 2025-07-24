Scamera action: Snap-happy KL hustler fleeces Thai tourists (video)

A picture-perfect holiday in Kuala Lumpur almost turned into a financial nightmare for a group of Thai tourists after an unlicensed street photographer tried to fleece them out of 860 Malaysian ringgits (approximately 6,800 baht) for a few holiday snaps.

According to a viral post on Threads, the group had been enjoying the sights around Kuala Lumpur City Centre when they were approached by a man offering professional photography services. The initial quote? A seemingly innocent 20 ringgits (160 baht) per person.

But after the shoot, the real price tag was revealed. The photographer, who had taken 43 photos, suddenly demanded 20 ringgits per image, bumping the bill to a jaw-dropping 860 ringgits.

Fortunately, the group saw through the scam and refused to pay.

The post quickly sparked outrage online, especially given that the photographer appeared to be neither certified nor local.

“It’s strange why DBKL and the police aren’t doing anything, especially since they’re not even Malaysians,” the user wrote. “You can tell just by listening to them speak; there are many at KLCC and also at Saloma Bridge.”

The post highlights growing concerns about tourist-targeted scams around major attractions in Malaysia’s capital, particularly at hotspots like the Petronas Twin Towers and the Instagram-famous Saloma Bridge.

While some vendors around KL’s popular sites are authorised and display clear pricing, others— like in this case — operate in grey areas, preying on unsuspecting tourists with unclear deals and pressure tactics, reports Says.

Local authorities have yet to respond to the specific incident, but the post has sparked calls for tighter enforcement and visible certification for street photographers in tourist zones.

As tourism rebounds post-pandemic, incidents like these serve as a cautionary tale: in the age of smartphones and selfies, sometimes snapping your own pics might just save you a bundle – and a whole lot of drama.

In another photo scam incident, a gang of Chinese and Thai fraudsters was arrested in Bangkok for scamming victims out of millions through a fake photo promotion scheme. Two Chinese men and three Thai accomplices were caught near Phahon Yothin Road with 3 million baht in cash, believed to be profits from the online con.