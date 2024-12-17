Aviyana Creator Launch event lights up Hua Hin

Article by Mélanie Kucharski

Published: 17:27, 17 December 2024
75 5 minutes read
Aviyana Creator Launch event lights up Hua Hin
Photo via Aviyana Hua Hin

Aviyana Hua Hin set the stage for an unforgettable evening with an exclusive influencer private party to celebrate the launch of its Aviyana Creator Launch. This carefully curated event brought together a dynamic mix of key opinion leaders (KOLs), influencers, and celebrities, all ready to experience something truly special by the sea.

Held poolside with sweeping views of the ocean, the venue perfectly blended luxury with the natural beauty of Hua Hin’s coastline. Elegant yet relaxed, the setting struck a balance between sophistication and comfort, capturing the essence of the White Sands & Sunset Vibes theme. Guests arrived dressed in stunning all-white ensembles, adding to the event’s refined aesthetic.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, guests were treated to a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere, creating a seamless harmony between nature and modern elegance. Every detail, from the décor to the entertainment and gourmet offerings, was carefully considered to deliver a celebration that felt both exclusive and effortlessly enjoyable.

Aviyana Hua Hin

Address: 1515 Petchkasem Rd. 1515 Phet Kasem Rd, Sai Tai, Cha-am District, Hua Hin District, Phetchaburi 76120.

What do people think about the resort: (4.9⭐ out of 5⭐)

muskaan behl: An unforgettable stay in Hua Hin! From the moment I arrived, I felt completely at ease. The room was not only spacious but also incredibly comfortable, offering a peaceful retreat. The staff went above and beyond, always with a smile and ready to make my stay even better. The hotel’s amenities—especially the pool—were top-notch, and the location couldn’t be more perfect, just a short stroll from the beach and vibrant attractions. A truly relaxing and memorable experience. Highly recommend!
Aviyana Creator Launch event lights up Hua Hin | News by Thaiger
Image via Aviyana Hua Hin

 

Highlights of the event:

Atmosphere & décor

The evening began at the poolside area of Aviyana Hua Hin, overlooking the magnificent ocean. The venue was adorned with minimalist lanterns and string lights, creating a warm and enchanting glow that perfectly complemented the event’s White Sands & Sunset Vibes theme.

Lounge areas and dinner tables were positioned to optimise views of the stunning sunset. Guests were dressed in elegant all-white attire, enhancing the serene and sophisticated seaside atmosphere of Aviyana Hua Hin.

Entertainment

A live DJ sets the mood with relaxed tropical house beats transitioning into techno-melodic mixes, perfectly complementing the evening’s ambience. The night reached its peak with a spectacular fire show performed on the beach.

Performers lit up the night sky with mesmerising flames, drawing everyone’s attention to the shoreline. Against the backdrop of the ocean and the rhythmic beats, the fire show was a true spectacle that left guests captivated and brought the night to an unforgettable high point.

Aviyana Creator Launch event lights up Hua Hin | News by Thaiger
The Aviyana Creator Launch Party | Photos via Aviyana Hua Hin

Gourmet experience

Guests were welcomed with refreshing drinks, including the signature White Sunset cocktail and mocktail, featuring fresh tropical flavours such as coconut and passionfruit. Throughout the evening, attendees savoured a selection of canapés and finger foods, from calamari to chicken tikka burgers.

Adding an interactive element, chefs at a live cooking station prepared gourmet dishes, such as freshly grilled seafood, in front of the guests. This engaging approach not only elevated the dining experience but also provided a visual treat.

The main course, presented as a self-serve option, featured highlights such as pasta with sato crab meat and a variety of grilled seafood. The blend of tasty dishes and live cooking created an experience that was both enjoyable and easy to share with others.

Photo opportunities

A special photo zone was set up right by the sea, designed to give influencers the ultimate backdrop for their content. With the golden glow of the sunset, the gentle waves rolling in, and carefully styled decorations, it was impossible not to capture a picture-perfect moment.

Whether posing solo, with friends or casually relaxing by the water, every shot was Instagram-worthy. This thoughtful addition ensured that guests could create stunning content effortlessly, making it easy to share the magic of the evening in Aviyana Hua Hin with their followers.

Aviyana Creator Launch event lights up Hua Hin | News by Thaiger
Image via Aviyana Hua Hin

Day 2 & 3: More than a party

The launch event was part of a three-day experience designed to showcase the best of what Aviyana Hua Hin has to offer. On Day 2, influencers were given the freedom to explore the resort’s luxurious amenities at their own pace. From lounging by the serene, crystal-clear pool to capturing the beauty of the pristine beach, every corner of the property served as inspiration for stunning content. Whether it was a quiet moment under the palm trees or the gentle waves at sunset, the resort became the perfect canvas for influencers to create and share.

The day also featured an indulgent buffet lunch, allowing guests to recharge while enjoying a variety of carefully prepared dishes. Later in the evening, attendees were treated to a voucher-based dinner, giving them the chance to select their favourite meals from the resort’s menu. This personalised dining experience encouraged influencers to savour Aviyana’s finest culinary offerings while capturing moments to share with their followers.

The event came to a close on Day 3 with a heartfelt farewell breakfast. Set in the tranquil setting of the resort’s restaurant, the final meal was a chance for guests to reflect on their stay while enjoying Aviyana’s renowned hospitality one last time. From start to finish, every moment of the three-day journey was carefully infused with the brand’s commitment to luxury, comfort, and memorable experiences, ensuring that attendees were left with not just content but also lasting memories.

Aviyana hua hin
The Aviyana Creator Launch Party | Photo via Aviyana Hua Hin

The Aviyana Creator Launch

Aviyana Creator aims to establish a premium community for influencers and opinion leaders, offering unparalleled experiences that combine luxury, creativity, and authenticity. By offering curated experiences that are both exclusive and inspiring, Aviyana Creator sets itself apart as a platform that truly understands what modern content creators seek: meaningful connections, visually stunning backdrops, and moments worth sharing.

The launch event in Hua Hin was a perfect reflection of this vision. Whether it was the golden sunsets by the sea, the beautifully arranged photo zones, or the interactive gourmet dining, every detail was tailored to help creators capture the best content. This inaugural event in Hua Hin wasn’t just about glitz or curated perfection; it was about giving influencers an experience that felt genuine, one they would naturally want to share with their audiences. From relaxed poolside moments to the excitement of a spectacular fire show, the event encouraged connection, creativity, and enjoyment.

By setting such a high standard with its launch, Aviyana Creator has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the influencer space. This first event in Hua Hin is just the beginning, setting the stage for even more unforgettable gatherings that inspire, connect, and delight.

For more information about Aviyana Creator and updates on upcoming events, look up their tag on any social media #AviyanaTrendin.

Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

