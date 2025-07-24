Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence

Driving stricter rules to safeguard health amid growing tourist

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
61 1 minute read
Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Deputy Public Health Minister Chaiyanat Dejdecho visited Khao San Road to advocate for legal compliance and improve public and tourist confidence. The campaign encourages businesses to adhere to health and safety regulations set by the Ministry of Public Health.

Chaiyanat led the initiative, inspecting six establishments on Khao San Road: Khaosan Cannabis Dispensary, Charlie Khaosan Spa, Weeden, KD Goldenleaf Khaosan, Mulligan Irish Bar, and Brick Bar. The campaign aims to ensure businesses comply with health laws and standards.

The inspection team included officials from the Ministry of Public Health, the Royal Thai Police, and the Ministry of Interior, with over 200 personnel involved in the operation.

The collaboration aims to reassure the public and tourists by ensuring businesses comply with regulations. For instance, restaurants must maintain hygiene and food safety, medical cannabis shops can only sell to certified individuals with a limit of 30 grammes per person per visit.

Thai massage and spa establishments require proper certification from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, and alcohol vendors must adhere to legal operating hours.

Chaiyanat stated, “We’re here to foster understanding, not to find fault, so Khao San Road remains a safe, standardised, and tourist-friendly area, following the prime minister’s policy to make Thailand drug-free and boost tourism.”

He emphasised the ministry’s readiness to support voluntary rehabilitation with adequate facilities for drug users, ensuring quality reintegration into society.

Related Articles
Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

When questioned about actions against violations, Chaiyanat confirmed that immediate legal action would be taken against any infractions.

Plans include discussions with relevant agencies and expanding inspections to other tourist spots, especially foreign-owned shops and businesses operating beyond legal hours. The Metropolitan Police Bureau is set to enforce these measures rigorously.

Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence | News by Thaiger

Chaiyanat added that further inspections would occur at Silom Road, RCA, and other entertainment zones in Bangkok due to rising tourist numbers.

The initiative will also extend to major economic and tourist cities like Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya, Hat Yai, and Khon Kaen. This will involve collaboration among multiple agencies to elevate service standards across the country, reported KhaoSod.

Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market

4 seconds ago
Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence

8 minutes ago
TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism | Thaiger Bangkok News

TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism

18 minutes ago
Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride | Thaiger Thailand News

Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride

25 minutes ago
Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow | Thaiger Thailand News

Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow

34 minutes ago
Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception | Thaiger Events

Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception

36 minutes ago
Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94% | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94%

43 minutes ago
Explore Thailand&#8217;s sci-fi locations through the lens of upcoming series Alien: Earth | Thaiger Entertainment

Explore Thailand’s sci-fi locations through the lens of upcoming series Alien: Earth

54 minutes ago
Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault

55 minutes ago
Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains | Thaiger Thailand News

Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains

1 hour ago
AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa | Thaiger Phuket News

AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa

1 hour ago
Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes

1 hour ago
King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive | Thaiger Business News

King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive

1 hour ago
Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar | Thaiger Crime News

Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar

2 hours ago
Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling

2 hours ago
2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers

2 hours ago
Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown

2 hours ago
Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand

2 hours ago
Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces

2 hours ago
Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends

2 hours ago
Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo

3 hours ago
Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death

3 hours ago
Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home | Thaiger Crime News

Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home

3 hours ago
TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe &#038; sustainable marine tourism | Thaiger Travel

TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe & sustainable marine tourism

3 hours ago
Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to sell water monitor lizards for breeding at 500 baht each

3 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x