Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence

Deputy Public Health Minister Chaiyanat Dejdecho visited Khao San Road to advocate for legal compliance and improve public and tourist confidence. The campaign encourages businesses to adhere to health and safety regulations set by the Ministry of Public Health.

Chaiyanat led the initiative, inspecting six establishments on Khao San Road: Khaosan Cannabis Dispensary, Charlie Khaosan Spa, Weeden, KD Goldenleaf Khaosan, Mulligan Irish Bar, and Brick Bar. The campaign aims to ensure businesses comply with health laws and standards.

The inspection team included officials from the Ministry of Public Health, the Royal Thai Police, and the Ministry of Interior, with over 200 personnel involved in the operation.

The collaboration aims to reassure the public and tourists by ensuring businesses comply with regulations. For instance, restaurants must maintain hygiene and food safety, medical cannabis shops can only sell to certified individuals with a limit of 30 grammes per person per visit.

Thai massage and spa establishments require proper certification from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, and alcohol vendors must adhere to legal operating hours.

Chaiyanat stated, “We’re here to foster understanding, not to find fault, so Khao San Road remains a safe, standardised, and tourist-friendly area, following the prime minister’s policy to make Thailand drug-free and boost tourism.”

He emphasised the ministry’s readiness to support voluntary rehabilitation with adequate facilities for drug users, ensuring quality reintegration into society.

When questioned about actions against violations, Chaiyanat confirmed that immediate legal action would be taken against any infractions.

Plans include discussions with relevant agencies and expanding inspections to other tourist spots, especially foreign-owned shops and businesses operating beyond legal hours. The Metropolitan Police Bureau is set to enforce these measures rigorously.

Chaiyanat added that further inspections would occur at Silom Road, RCA, and other entertainment zones in Bangkok due to rising tourist numbers.

The initiative will also extend to major economic and tourist cities like Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya, Hat Yai, and Khon Kaen. This will involve collaboration among multiple agencies to elevate service standards across the country, reported KhaoSod.