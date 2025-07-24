Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market

At the Mega Halal 2025 trade show in Bangkok, tourism insiders sounded the alarm on Thailand’s missed opportunities in the lucrative halal travel market.

From prayer signage to proper certification, they argued, the country is just a few small tweaks away from becoming a top destination for Muslim travellers.

“Today, it’s no longer just Muslims promoting to Muslims,” said Aida Oujah, President of the Thai-ASEAN Halal Tourism Trade Association (TAHTA). “Even non-Muslim business owners are asking us how to welcome halal guests.”

For Aida, who has spent nearly 30 years mapping out Muslim-friendly travel routes in Thailand, the basics matter – a lot.

“The bidet is important. If there’s no water in the bathroom, it’s a big issue, especially for Muslim women,” she said. “But Muslim travellers mostly want the same itineraries as everyone else. The religious requirements make up only about 30% of the programme.”

Aida also called on Thai operators to stop waiting and start engaging with halal bodies such as TAHTA, the Halal Institute, or the Islamic Committee.

“Phone the contacts; approach the organisations. Don’t wait,” she urged. “Join trade shows, fam trips, foreign buyer inspections.”

Fake halal labels were also slammed. Travel blogger Sakarin Sadlah warned, “Stickers with no certification? That’s a violation of religious trust. Thailand needs laws to stop this.”

Only trusted institutions like the Halal Science Centre at Chulalongkorn University or the Central Islamic Council of Thailand can issue valid halal certificates, said Dumrong Poottan, advisor to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“Muslims know when something isn’t truly halal – even if the vendor wears a hijab,” Aida said. “They don’t look at names. They look for the halal symbol.”

Meanwhile, Dumrong said Thailand must update its image abroad, reported TTG Asia.

“Our dominant image in India is nightlife and entertainment. That has to change,” he said. “India’s Muslim population is huge – we only need a slice of that.”

With halal snacks already in 7-Eleven and a growing interest in wellness tourism, Aida believes Thailand’s foundation is strong. But to become a halal hotspot?

“We must be prepared,” she said.