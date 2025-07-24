Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market

Proper certification and bold outreach could transform Thailand’s image for Muslim travellers

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
69 1 minute read
Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of TTG Asia

At the Mega Halal 2025 trade show in Bangkok, tourism insiders sounded the alarm on Thailand’s missed opportunities in the lucrative halal travel market.

From prayer signage to proper certification, they argued, the country is just a few small tweaks away from becoming a top destination for Muslim travellers.

“Today, it’s no longer just Muslims promoting to Muslims,” said Aida Oujah, President of the Thai-ASEAN Halal Tourism Trade Association (TAHTA). “Even non-Muslim business owners are asking us how to welcome halal guests.”

For Aida, who has spent nearly 30 years mapping out Muslim-friendly travel routes in Thailand, the basics matter – a lot.

“The bidet is important. If there’s no water in the bathroom, it’s a big issue, especially for Muslim women,” she said. “But Muslim travellers mostly want the same itineraries as everyone else. The religious requirements make up only about 30% of the programme.”

Aida also called on Thai operators to stop waiting and start engaging with halal bodies such as TAHTA, the Halal Institute, or the Islamic Committee.

“Phone the contacts; approach the organisations. Don’t wait,” she urged. “Join trade shows, fam trips, foreign buyer inspections.”

Related Articles

Fake halal labels were also slammed. Travel blogger Sakarin Sadlah warned, “Stickers with no certification? That’s a violation of religious trust. Thailand needs laws to stop this.”

Only trusted institutions like the Halal Science Centre at Chulalongkorn University or the Central Islamic Council of Thailand can issue valid halal certificates, said Dumrong Poottan, advisor to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“Muslims know when something isn’t truly halal – even if the vendor wears a hijab,” Aida said. “They don’t look at names. They look for the halal symbol.”

Meanwhile, Dumrong said Thailand must update its image abroad, reported TTG Asia.

“Our dominant image in India is nightlife and entertainment. That has to change,” he said. “India’s Muslim population is huge – we only need a slice of that.”

With halal snacks already in 7-Eleven and a growing interest in wellness tourism, Aida believes Thailand’s foundation is strong. But to become a halal hotspot?

“We must be prepared,” she said.

Latest Thailand News
Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman&#8217;s car in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Vodka vroom: Drunk Russian wrecks Thai woman’s car in Phuket

17 seconds ago
Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand urged to tap booming halal tourism market

10 minutes ago
Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Deputy health minister inspects Khao San Road to boost tourist confidence

18 minutes ago
TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism | Thaiger Bangkok News

TAT bets on value to reboot Thai tourism

28 minutes ago
Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride | Thaiger Thailand News

Still standing: Brave Thai soldier loses leg, not pride

35 minutes ago
Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow | Thaiger Thailand News

Rain pain: Phayao floods spark chaos as rivers overflow

44 minutes ago
Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception | Thaiger Events

Together Festival turns up the heat every single year – and 2025 is no exception

46 minutes ago
Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94% | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai hotels face crisis as Chinese tourists drop by 41.94%

53 minutes ago
Explore Thailand&#8217;s sci-fi locations through the lens of upcoming series Alien: Earth | Thaiger Entertainment

Explore Thailand’s sci-fi locations through the lens of upcoming series Alien: Earth

1 hour ago
Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian army shells Thai border, kills 12 in brutal assault

1 hour ago
Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains | Thaiger Thailand News

Tweet deal: Thailand considers delisting bulbul bird to boost green gains

1 hour ago
AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa | Thaiger Phuket News

AC unit blamed for fire scare at Karon hotel spa

1 hour ago
Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police raid warehouse seizing 7,000 illegal e-cigarettes

1 hour ago
King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive | Thaiger Business News

King Power closes outlets amid cost-cutting drive

2 hours ago
Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar | Thaiger Crime News

Thai national caught smuggling 3 tonnes of clams from Myanmar

2 hours ago
Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand blasts Cambodia for deadly border shelling

2 hours ago
2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Thai men assaulted after asking about lost wallet from attackers

2 hours ago
Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya expats rattled by driving licence clampdown

2 hours ago
Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Up in smoke: Vape vendor’s online hustle snuffed out in Thailand

2 hours ago
Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Agriculture minister visits flood-hit Nan and Sukhothai provinces

2 hours ago
Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Caught red-handed: Copper crook’s Phuket crime spree ends

3 hours ago
Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paws of glory: Hero rider saves cat from blaze in Bangkok condo

3 hours ago
Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother rejects suicide ruling in son’s mysterious death

3 hours ago
Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home | Thaiger Crime News

Ratchaburi shooting: 73 year old man found dead at home

3 hours ago
TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe &#038; sustainable marine tourism | Thaiger Travel

TAT launches Coral College Project, promoting safe & sustainable marine tourism

3 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x