LATEST NEWS
Animal shows in Phuket. ‘Not in my back yard’!
OPINION by Tim Newton Three years ago the issue came into sharp focus in Phuket when a Ukraine company established ‘Nemo’, the first dolphinarium in Phuket,...
LIFESTYLE
Top Ten Things to see in Phuket, on a budget
PHOTO: The Trick Eye Museum in Phuket Town We all can't afford to stay in the lap of luxury in five star properties, and spend...
PROPERTY
Milestone complete for upscale MontAzure on Kamala Beach
The developers of MontAzure, the upscale residential resort community on the west coast of Phuket gathered in Kamala with the joint venture partners to...
LATEST VIDEOS
THAIGER TODAY March 23
05:36
THAIGER TODAY March 22
04:57
THAIGER TODAY March 21
05:45
THAIGER TODAY March 20
04:59
The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge Episode 3
08:03
THAIGER TODAY March 19
04:59
THAIGER TODAY March 16
04:38
THAIGER TODAY March 15
04:38
THAIGER TODAY March 14
05:35
THAIGER TODAY March 13
04:54
THAIGER TODAY March 12
04:54
THAIGER TODAY March 9
04:52
THAIGER TODAY March 8
05:51
THAIGER TODAY March 7
04:25
The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge EP1
08:31
TRAVEL
Animal shows in Phuket. ‘Not in my back yard’!
OPINION by Tim Newton Three years ago the issue came into sharp focus in Phuket when a Ukraine company established ‘Nemo’, the first dolphinarium in Phuket,...
10 Destinations on the rise for 2018 – Trip Advisor
Trip Advisor has released a list of the destinations in Asia that are 'on the rise', either off the map and previously undiscovered by...
Phuket gets Number Two in list of Top Asian Destinations
The trip advisor list of Asia’s top 25 destinations is in. Good news… Thailand has five locations in the Top 25 reader-voted list. Bad...
Vaping could get you ten years in a Thai prison
Vaping, the popular alternative to smoking cigarettes, might be OK where you come from, but in Thailand sucking on your favourite ‘vape’, or even...