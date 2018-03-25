TRAVEL

Animal shows in Phuket. ‘Not in my back yard’!

OPINION by Tim Newton Three years ago the issue came into sharp focus in Phuket when a Ukraine company established ‘Nemo’, the first dolphinarium in Phuket,...
10 Destinations on the rise for 2018 – Trip Advisor

Trip Advisor has released a list of the destinations in Asia that are 'on the rise', either off the map and previously undiscovered by...
Phuket gets Number Two in list of Top Asian Destinations

The trip advisor list of Asia’s top 25 destinations is in. Good news… Thailand has five locations in the Top 25 reader-voted list. Bad...
Vaping could get you ten years in a Thai prison

Vaping, the popular alternative to smoking cigarettes, might be OK where you come from, but in Thailand sucking on your favourite ‘vape’, or even...
