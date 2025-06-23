Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom

Forget the night bus, this sleek new train offers comfort, wonderful views, and new core memory across Thailand's top routes

If you’ve seen a sleek red train while gliding through TikTok or rolling past misty Thai hills, you’re not imagining it. That’s the SRT Royal Blossom, Thailand’s latest generation of long-distance trains, quickly becoming a travel favourite among explorers.

With their deep red carriages that were refurbished from Japanese Hamanasu cars, reclining seats, air-conditioning, and luxurious interiors, these new trains offer a more comfortable and scenic way to get around the country. Whether you’re travelling solo, on a budget, or tired of the overnight buses, the red train might be the stylish upgrade you didn’t know was needed.

Where does the SRT Royal Blossom go?

The train connects Bangkok to some of Thailand’s most popular destinations:

  • Chiang Mai
  • Nong Khai
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Hat Yai

That means whether you’re heading north to the mountains, northeast to the Mekong, or south to the Malaysian border, this train provides all the popular routes.

Can tourists ride the red train?

Yes! Foreign travellers are welcome aboard. You can book tickets:

  • At local railway stations
  • Online via the D-Ticket

All you need is a valid passport (for foreign tourists) or Thai ID (for local tourists), especially for station bookings.

When should you book?

Seats fill up fast due to its five carts’ availability, especially around Thai public holidays and festival seasons around July and August, so book early if you want the best shot at a good spot.

What’s it like onboard?

The SRT Royal Blossom trains offer:

  • Reclining, velvet and air-conditioned seats
  • Clean toilets
  • Smooth, quiet rides
  • Large panoramic windows are perfect for sightseeing

Price: Standard seats are just 1,799 baht per person, no matter which direction you’re travelling.

Want the full experience? You can take a VVIP private cabin for 4 to 6 people at 15,999 baht per room.

 

