Understated elegance in the Maldives, is it possible?

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger5 days agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
58 4 minutes read
Understated elegance in the Maldives, is it possible?
Maldives luxury resort

The Maldives is certainly one of the most scenic beach destinations in the world. In the UK and many European countries, the islands are one of the top honeymoon destinations. The Maldives is also popular for winter holidays among couples and families.

Blended among the regular travellers are celebrities. But do you notice them? Hardly, we guess. That’s because celebrities have special arrangements in almost every step of the journey. They could be on the same flight as you, but you may never see them. They could also stay at the same resort as you, but you only come to know about their presence from Instagram.

When a celebrity sees an advertisement on social media and wants to book it right away, the advertisement is passed on to the personal assistant to take the necessary action. A qualified Personal Assistant (PA) would not just book it. But, also refines the experience.

A PA would be aware of the favourite cuisines when it comes to dining, privacy and comfort. To plan such an experience, PA searches for experienced travel agents based in the destination country. After shortlisting some agents, the PA would research them one by one to identify the best agent that fits the profile.

Related Articles

The chosen agent should be able to respond quickly, offer multiple options and keep PA aware of all arrangements. An experienced PA would not blindly trust any travel agent, as it is far too risky.

But, PAs are also human beings, and planning is but one aspect of their tasks. Therefore, our friends over at Priority Maldives highlighted a few important factors to consider while planning a celebrity holiday, especially to the Maldives.

Transportation

A private jet is the ultimate luxury in air transportation. Many billionaires have their private jets, flying anywhere in private and in comfort. In December 2024, the Maldives welcomed a record-breaking number of private jets for the last 50 years.

Nowadays, private jets can be as easily booked online as a hotel room. But for an exclusive holiday, more meticulous planning may be needed. Every private jet that lands in the Maldives would have a local handling agent who obtains a landing permit and provides other necessary services, such as a parking space or refuelling.

Rented jets often fly out after the arrival to cater to other reservations; sitting idle is a loss of income. It is PA who should identify the need to keep the jet in the Maldives in case the boss may want a jet on standby for an early departure. It is equally important that the PA plans ahead and covers every aspect of the trip before confirming with the travel agent.

While private jet travel is common among luxury travellers, there are celebrities who often prefer a luxury cabin in a commercial airline. Airlines such as Emirates offer a first-class private cabin that comes with high-end facilities, including a shower in the sky. Some of these facilities are not common in private jets. Therefore, a commercial airline in this instance.

Blending in is sn important factor for celebrities, especially when they are on private escapes to exotic tourism destinations. In the Maldives, the Velana International airport is located in Hulhule, a separate island from Male, the capital area, by bridge.

Understated elegance in the Maldives, is it possible? | News by Thaiger
Velana International Airport

Police checkpoints are also plentiful to ensure safety and streamline visitations. This makes Velana International Airport safe and convenient for all passengers. Celebrities can come and go as they please while flying under the radar.

The primary mode of transfer is often by speedboat, seaplane or other domestic flights. Taxis are also an option, albeit a slightly less incognito option, with queues located a few minutes from the international terminal.

Your holiday

No matter where celebrities are during a holiday, getting recognised is extremely likely. But in the Maldives, a shared common sense of courtesy and respectfulness offers peace of mind and a sense of privacy.

Top luxury resorts such as Waldorf Astoria Maldives or the Ritz-Carlton offer luxury villas with full butler service to serve your meals in the privacy of the villa. Excursions such as dolphin watching, sunset cruises, and watersports can be done privately as well. The best part? You get a private pool all to yourself.

The Maldives offers high exclusivity and seclusion for celebrities who seek privacy, as they do not have to compromise on accessibility. Islands in the Maldives are often so tiny, and facilities are located close to villas and beaches. If visiting an outlet takes more than a 5-minute walk, transportation is easily arranged.

Naturally, walking is also an enriching experience as you often come across unique aspects of life on the island, such as flowers, birds, and other forms of wildlife in their natural habitats that won’t pose a threat.

Do you need a yacht?

Just like expensive watches, yachts are part of a luxury lifestyle. The difference is that yachts incur staggering costs in running and maintenance, making them a costly possession for all.

Your holiday in the Maldives would be the perfect opportunity to experience this luxury lifestyle first-hand. However, very few resorts actually own yachts, so before you book a resort, it is important to check ahead and make reservations in advance.

Understated elegance in the Maldives, is it possible? | News by Thaiger

To make the entire process smooth-sailing, travel agents such as Priority Maldives can rent privately owned luxury yachts for you, irrespective of where you stay. Privately owned yachts are often more luxurious, as some of these assets belong to wealthy resort owners. Priority Maldives and other local agents cater to their clients by renting the boats from these owners while its not in use.

Is it safe for celebrities to visit local islands?

One of the best aspects of the Maldives is that their resorts are geographically separated from locally populated islands. This gives freedom for tourists to roam around freely and in peace.

But if you wish to explore local lifestyle and culture, you can join the excursions offered by the resort and visit a local island. Private trips may be preferred for celebrities, but be assured that the Maldives is a safe destination for all.

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments Phuket News

Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

6 minutes ago
ATM hacker’s &#8216;jackpot&#8217; sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed Thailand News

ATM hacker’s ‘jackpot’ sting fizzles as Bulgarian suspect nabbed

17 minutes ago
Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok ride-hail row erupts over forced toll fee (video)

31 minutes ago
Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal Phuket News

Mud and done it! Phuket villa project sinks after landslide scandal

45 minutes ago
Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video) Thailand News

Human skull discovery near Chachoengsao sparks police probe (video)

58 minutes ago
Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife&#8217;s complicity Thailand News

Retired police officer rapes Cambodian girl under wife’s complicity

1 hour ago
Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand Thailand News

Trans and out: British transwoman fleeing UK ‘hate’ for Thailand

1 hour ago
New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums Thailand News

New regulation updates fees for Thai historical sites and museums

2 hours ago
Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire Thailand News

Borderline madness as Thai and Cambodian troops trade fire

2 hours ago
2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket Phuket News

2 meth dealers arrested in police bust in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai woman&#8217;s depression cure bid ends in father&#8217;s sexual assault Thailand News

Thai woman’s depression cure bid ends in father’s sexual assault

2 hours ago
British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok Bangkok News

British holidaymaker dies after snorting killer cocktail in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack Pattaya News

Si Racha arson attempt foiled after drug-fuelled attack

3 hours ago
Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson Bangkok News

Thai Defence Ministry appoints first ever female spokesperson

4 hours ago
Aussie brothers banged up after brawl in Sin City, Pattaya (video) Pattaya News

Aussie brothers banged up after brawl in Sin City, Pattaya (video)

4 hours ago
Malaysian man robs Chinese influencer to fund Chiang Mai holiday Chiang Mai News

Malaysian man robs Chinese influencer to fund Chiang Mai holiday

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn champions green economy at Malaysia summit Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn champions green economy at Malaysia summit

5 hours ago
Bitcoin hit! Crypto king eyes US0k in grown-up glow-up Business News

Bitcoin hit! Crypto king eyes US$130k in grown-up glow-up

5 hours ago
Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist Pattaya News

Pattaya cannabis shop vandalised by American tourist

5 hours ago
Indian thief performs wai before fleeing with 93,000 baht Bangkok News

Indian thief performs wai before fleeing with 93,000 baht

5 hours ago
Takin&#8217; the mic! Thaksin pops up to preach on drugs Bangkok News

Takin’ the mic! Thaksin pops up to preach on drugs

6 hours ago
Rainy wreck: Wild crash smashes noodle shop in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Rainy wreck: Wild crash smashes noodle shop in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Pom-pom pow! Big Pom swings at reporter in ‘strength test’ stunt Bangkok News

Pom-pom pow! Big Pom swings at reporter in ‘strength test’ stunt

6 hours ago
Fisherman rescued from Chon Buri rock after ignoring warnings Pattaya News

Fisherman rescued from Chon Buri rock after ignoring warnings

6 hours ago
Thailand braces for more rainfall, TMD warns of flash floods Thailand News

Thailand braces for more rainfall, TMD warns of flash floods

6 hours ago
LifestylePress RoomTravel
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger5 days agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
58 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

The free spirited edge of Koh Phangan

The free spirited edge of Koh Phangan

6 days ago
Banyan Tree Samui launches speedboat tours to Thailand’s ‘White Lotus’ islands

Banyan Tree Samui launches speedboat tours to Thailand’s ‘White Lotus’ islands

6 days ago
Thailand and Maldives seal health boost pact in Geneva

Thailand and Maldives seal health boost pact in Geneva

7 days ago
10 destinations in Thailand that are under the radar

10 destinations in Thailand that are under the radar

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x