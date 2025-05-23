Understated elegance in the Maldives, is it possible?

The Maldives is certainly one of the most scenic beach destinations in the world. In the UK and many European countries, the islands are one of the top honeymoon destinations. The Maldives is also popular for winter holidays among couples and families.

Blended among the regular travellers are celebrities. But do you notice them? Hardly, we guess. That’s because celebrities have special arrangements in almost every step of the journey. They could be on the same flight as you, but you may never see them. They could also stay at the same resort as you, but you only come to know about their presence from Instagram.

When a celebrity sees an advertisement on social media and wants to book it right away, the advertisement is passed on to the personal assistant to take the necessary action. A qualified Personal Assistant (PA) would not just book it. But, also refines the experience.

A PA would be aware of the favourite cuisines when it comes to dining, privacy and comfort. To plan such an experience, PA searches for experienced travel agents based in the destination country. After shortlisting some agents, the PA would research them one by one to identify the best agent that fits the profile.

The chosen agent should be able to respond quickly, offer multiple options and keep PA aware of all arrangements. An experienced PA would not blindly trust any travel agent, as it is far too risky.

But, PAs are also human beings, and planning is but one aspect of their tasks. Therefore, our friends over at Priority Maldives highlighted a few important factors to consider while planning a celebrity holiday, especially to the Maldives.

Transportation

A private jet is the ultimate luxury in air transportation. Many billionaires have their private jets, flying anywhere in private and in comfort. In December 2024, the Maldives welcomed a record-breaking number of private jets for the last 50 years.

Nowadays, private jets can be as easily booked online as a hotel room. But for an exclusive holiday, more meticulous planning may be needed. Every private jet that lands in the Maldives would have a local handling agent who obtains a landing permit and provides other necessary services, such as a parking space or refuelling.

Rented jets often fly out after the arrival to cater to other reservations; sitting idle is a loss of income. It is PA who should identify the need to keep the jet in the Maldives in case the boss may want a jet on standby for an early departure. It is equally important that the PA plans ahead and covers every aspect of the trip before confirming with the travel agent.

While private jet travel is common among luxury travellers, there are celebrities who often prefer a luxury cabin in a commercial airline. Airlines such as Emirates offer a first-class private cabin that comes with high-end facilities, including a shower in the sky. Some of these facilities are not common in private jets. Therefore, a commercial airline in this instance.

Blending in is sn important factor for celebrities, especially when they are on private escapes to exotic tourism destinations. In the Maldives, the Velana International airport is located in Hulhule, a separate island from Male, the capital area, by bridge.

Police checkpoints are also plentiful to ensure safety and streamline visitations. This makes Velana International Airport safe and convenient for all passengers. Celebrities can come and go as they please while flying under the radar.

The primary mode of transfer is often by speedboat, seaplane or other domestic flights. Taxis are also an option, albeit a slightly less incognito option, with queues located a few minutes from the international terminal.

Your holiday

No matter where celebrities are during a holiday, getting recognised is extremely likely. But in the Maldives, a shared common sense of courtesy and respectfulness offers peace of mind and a sense of privacy.

Top luxury resorts such as Waldorf Astoria Maldives or the Ritz-Carlton offer luxury villas with full butler service to serve your meals in the privacy of the villa. Excursions such as dolphin watching, sunset cruises, and watersports can be done privately as well. The best part? You get a private pool all to yourself.

The Maldives offers high exclusivity and seclusion for celebrities who seek privacy, as they do not have to compromise on accessibility. Islands in the Maldives are often so tiny, and facilities are located close to villas and beaches. If visiting an outlet takes more than a 5-minute walk, transportation is easily arranged.

Naturally, walking is also an enriching experience as you often come across unique aspects of life on the island, such as flowers, birds, and other forms of wildlife in their natural habitats that won’t pose a threat.

Do you need a yacht?

Just like expensive watches, yachts are part of a luxury lifestyle. The difference is that yachts incur staggering costs in running and maintenance, making them a costly possession for all.

Your holiday in the Maldives would be the perfect opportunity to experience this luxury lifestyle first-hand. However, very few resorts actually own yachts, so before you book a resort, it is important to check ahead and make reservations in advance.

To make the entire process smooth-sailing, travel agents such as Priority Maldives can rent privately owned luxury yachts for you, irrespective of where you stay. Privately owned yachts are often more luxurious, as some of these assets belong to wealthy resort owners. Priority Maldives and other local agents cater to their clients by renting the boats from these owners while its not in use.

Is it safe for celebrities to visit local islands?

One of the best aspects of the Maldives is that their resorts are geographically separated from locally populated islands. This gives freedom for tourists to roam around freely and in peace.

But if you wish to explore local lifestyle and culture, you can join the excursions offered by the resort and visit a local island. Private trips may be preferred for celebrities, but be assured that the Maldives is a safe destination for all.

Press release