Chatrium launches limited-time deal, up to 40% off

Only available until May 9, 2025, don't miss out!

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger19 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
58 1 minute read
Chatrium launches limited-time deal, up to 40% off
Chatrium Grand Bangkok

Chatrium Hospitality invites travellers to take advantage of its exciting 5.5 Flash & Fabulous Sale, offering an exclusive 40% off rooms & breakfast at participating Chatrium and Maitria hotels across Thailand, Myanmar, and Japan.

Available until May 9, 2025, this limited-time flash sale is perfect for those planning a luxurious escape to Thailand, including Bangkok, Khao Yai, and Chanthaburi, or for those looking to explore further with a visit to Yangon in Myanmar or Niseko in Japan. Guests can book now and travel anytime until October 31, 2025.

Whether it’s a city retreat, nature getaway, or international adventure, your remarkable escape is just one click away. Click here for more details.

Participating hotels include:

Related Articles
  • Chatrium Grand Bangkok
  • Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
  • Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
  • Emporium Suites by Chatrium
  • Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi
  • Lacol Khaoyai – A Chatrium Collection
  • Chatrium Niseko Japan
  • Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon
  • Maitria Hotel Rama 9 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection
  • Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 – A Chatrium Collection
  • Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 15 – A Chatrium Collection

Whether it’s a city retreat, mountain hideaway, or international getaway, your remarkable journey starts here.

For more information, please visit:

Or contact us at info@chatrium.com.

Don’t miss out. Remarkable moments await.

Chatrium launches limited-time deal, up to 40% off | News by Thaiger

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action Business News

Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action

5 minutes ago
DSI uncovers 30 forged signatures in SAO building collapse probe Bangkok News

DSI uncovers 30 forged signatures in SAO building collapse probe

13 minutes ago
Chatrium launches limited-time deal, up to 40% off Thailand Travel

Chatrium launches limited-time deal, up to 40% off

20 minutes ago
Vietnam surpasses Thailand in attracting Chinese, Russian tourists Tourism News

Vietnam surpasses Thailand in attracting Chinese, Russian tourists

28 minutes ago
Southern Thai watermelon gets GI boost in sweet victory Thailand News

Southern Thai watermelon gets GI boost in sweet victory

35 minutes ago
Out of tune: Thai man punches singer after his football team loses Thailand News

Out of tune: Thai man punches singer after his football team loses

45 minutes ago
Two teens arrested for fatal shooting in Bangkok Bangkok News

Two teens arrested for fatal shooting in Bangkok

58 minutes ago
Phuket tragedies: 2 found dead in separate suicide cases Phuket News

Phuket tragedies: 2 found dead in separate suicide cases

1 hour ago
Sweet deceit: Thai dessert seller left out of pocket in pudding fraud Crime News

Sweet deceit: Thai dessert seller left out of pocket in pudding fraud

1 hour ago
Thai parents turn to pawn shops for school expenses Thailand News

Thai parents turn to pawn shops for school expenses

1 hour ago
Thai father tries to cash in on disabled daughter’s funeral fund Thailand News

Thai father tries to cash in on disabled daughter’s funeral fund

2 hours ago
Thailand state welfare card benefits updated for May Thailand News

Thailand state welfare card benefits updated for May

2 hours ago
Minor earthquake shakes Nong Bua Lamphu, causes local concern Thailand News

Minor earthquake shakes Nong Bua Lamphu, causes local concern

2 hours ago
Gang members arrested in Bangkok assault investigation Bangkok News

Gang members arrested in Bangkok assault investigation

2 hours ago
‘Hello, Ni Hao’ campaign woos Chinese tourists back to Thailand Thailand News

‘Hello, Ni Hao’ campaign woos Chinese tourists back to Thailand

2 hours ago
Fake DSI agents target ex-Senate candidates in Amnat Charoen Crime News

Fake DSI agents target ex-Senate candidates in Amnat Charoen

2 hours ago
Thailand rattled by tremors as 10 mini quakes rock region Thailand News

Thailand rattled by tremors as 10 mini quakes rock region

2 hours ago
Transgender fortune teller denies defrauding, sexually assaulting boy Bangkok News

Transgender fortune teller denies defrauding, sexually assaulting boy

3 hours ago
Paws and effect: New Bangkok law to shake up pet ownership rules Bangkok News

Paws and effect: New Bangkok law to shake up pet ownership rules

3 hours ago
Tragic accident in Kanchanaburi claims lives after tyre blowout Road deaths

Tragic accident in Kanchanaburi claims lives after tyre blowout

3 hours ago
Chinese tourists vanish, Pattaya cruise sinks into crisis Pattaya News

Chinese tourists vanish, Pattaya cruise sinks into crisis

3 hours ago
Tragic accident: Woman falls into septic tank in Phitsanulok Thailand News

Tragic accident: Woman falls into septic tank in Phitsanulok

3 hours ago
UK roadshow rocks South Thailand with fair, farms and flair Bangkok News

UK roadshow rocks South Thailand with fair, farms and flair

3 hours ago
Teen caught with meth worth 19 million baht at Mekong River Crime News

Teen caught with meth worth 19 million baht at Mekong River

3 hours ago
Israeli tourist kicks up a stink over shoe rule, plays victim (video) Tourism News

Israeli tourist kicks up a stink over shoe rule, plays victim (video)

4 hours ago
Press RoomThailand Travel
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger20 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

What happens if you get hospitalised in Thailand without insurance?

What happens if you get hospitalised in Thailand without insurance?

5 days ago
An overview of the Thailand Digital Arrival Card

An overview of the Thailand Digital Arrival Card

1 week ago
180 countries, US a day: The insurance built for digital nomads

180 countries, US$2 a day: The insurance built for digital nomads

1 week ago
Thailand launches digital arrival card to replace paper system

Thailand launches digital arrival card to replace paper system

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x