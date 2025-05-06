Chatrium launches limited-time deal, up to 40% off

Chatrium Hospitality invites travellers to take advantage of its exciting 5.5 Flash & Fabulous Sale, offering an exclusive 40% off rooms & breakfast at participating Chatrium and Maitria hotels across Thailand, Myanmar, and Japan.

Available until May 9, 2025, this limited-time flash sale is perfect for those planning a luxurious escape to Thailand, including Bangkok, Khao Yai, and Chanthaburi, or for those looking to explore further with a visit to Yangon in Myanmar or Niseko in Japan. Guests can book now and travel anytime until October 31, 2025.

Whether it’s a city retreat, nature getaway, or international adventure, your remarkable escape is just one click away. Click here for more details.

Participating hotels include:

Chatrium Grand Bangkok

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok

Emporium Suites by Chatrium

Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi

Lacol Khaoyai – A Chatrium Collection

Chatrium Niseko Japan

Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon

Maitria Hotel Rama 9 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection

Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 – A Chatrium Collection

Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 15 – A Chatrium Collection

Whether it's a city retreat, mountain hideaway, or international getaway, your remarkable journey starts here.

For more information, please visit:

Or contact us at info@chatrium.com.

Don’t miss out. Remarkable moments await.

