Chatrium launches limited-time deal, up to 40% off
Only available until May 9, 2025, don't miss out!
Chatrium Hospitality invites travellers to take advantage of its exciting 5.5 Flash & Fabulous Sale, offering an exclusive 40% off rooms & breakfast at participating Chatrium and Maitria hotels across Thailand, Myanmar, and Japan.
Available until May 9, 2025, this limited-time flash sale is perfect for those planning a luxurious escape to Thailand, including Bangkok, Khao Yai, and Chanthaburi, or for those looking to explore further with a visit to Yangon in Myanmar or Niseko in Japan. Guests can book now and travel anytime until October 31, 2025.
Whether it’s a city retreat, nature getaway, or international adventure, your remarkable escape is just one click away. Click here for more details.
Participating hotels include:
- Chatrium Grand Bangkok
- Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
- Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
- Emporium Suites by Chatrium
- Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi
- Lacol Khaoyai – A Chatrium Collection
- Chatrium Niseko Japan
- Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon
- Maitria Hotel Rama 9 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection
- Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 18 – A Chatrium Collection
- Maitria Hotel Sukhumvit 15 – A Chatrium Collection
Whether it’s a city retreat, mountain hideaway, or international getaway, your remarkable journey starts here.
For more information, please visit:
Or contact us at info@chatrium.com.
Don’t miss out. Remarkable moments await.
