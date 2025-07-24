What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 25 to 27)

Who’s ready for the long weekend? Bangkok’s skies might be stuck in a moody grey this weekend, but that doesn’t mean your plans have to be. Rain or shine, the city is still packed with things to do, places to be, and reasons to get out the house.

From pizza-making fun to treasure hunting at a second-hand market, this weekend in Bangkok is serving up plenty of chances to eat well, shop smart, and soak up the vibes–umbrellas optional.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 25 to 27)

Besides the following events, HONNE is coming to fill your weekend with soulful music. See the full list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Zuma Summer Party at Zuma Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, July 25, 10pm to 2am

Location: Zuma Bangkok

Price: 880 baht (including three Zuma signature cocktails)

Zuma’s first-ever summer party is taking over its terrace with live music, cocktails, and a whole lot of flair. There’ll be dance and fire performances by Revolution, plus a resident DJ, violinist, and percussionist keeping things lively all night.

Tickets are 880 baht and include three of their signature cocktails, which you’ll want in hand as you sway under the city lights. Dress in blue and white, and come ready for a crowd that knows how to party. Oh, dinner’s also on from 6pm, if you’re planning to make a full night of it.

Book your spot before you go.

Epiphytes at Supples Gallery

Date & Time: Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, September 7

Location: Supples Gallery

Price: Free entry

There’s still time to catch Epiphytes before it closes in September, but this weekend’s opening reception is your chance to see it first. Supples Gallery debuts a new solo exhibition by Julia Phetra Oborne, who brings her dual Thai and British heritage into a haunting series of oil paintings.

Her works explore the deep-rooted connections between women and trees, drawing from folklore, memory, and myth. Layered and lyrical, the paintings blend abstract gestures with symbolic forms, inspired by everything from Buddhist legends to forest rituals.

Get Groovy at MOJJO Rooftop Lounge & Bar

Date & Time: Saturday, July 26, 5pm

Location: MOJJO Rooftop Lounge & Bar

Price: Free entry

Get ready to groove under Bangkok’s skyline as Get Groovy lands on one of the city’s hottest rooftops. Mojjo turns into a dancefloor in the sky, soundtracked by a slick mix of house, disco, and melodic beats from a fire lineup: PARIISH from Berlin, VAS from Spain, and South Africa’s HELLER.

Chang Chui Flea Market at Chang Chui Creative Park

Date & Time: Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27, 5pm

Location: Chang Chui Creative Park

Price: Free entry

If you’re into vintage fashion, one-of-a-kind trinkets or just love a good rummage with great music in the background, head to Talad Yai at ChangChui. This buzzing open-air market is packed with second-hand fashion, handmade finds and collectibles you didn’t know you needed until now.

BangCork Wine Fair at Long Dang Dang

Date & Time: Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27, 2pm to 9pm

Location: Long Dang Dang, Warehouse, Songwat

Price: Start from 500 days (3 day pass)

BangCork Wine Fire is coming with three days of full-bodied fun in Songwat. With over 80 pours from top indie importers, a banging all-vinyl DJ line-up, and proper bites to match, the whole thing feels more like your dream house party with excellent wine and even better music.

Tickets are available via Eventpop.

Pizza Workshop at Gigi Eatery Ekkamai

Date & Time: Sunday, July 27, 3pm to 6pm

Location: Gigi Eatery Ekkamai

Price: 350++ baht per pizza

If you’re serious about pizza, this workshop is your weekend calling. You’ll roll, top, and bake your own cheesy masterpiece, guided by fellow foodies who take their crust seriously. Bring your appetite and your imagination, then leave with the skills to make your pizza night in Bangkok a proper event.

Eco-keychain workshop by Mirren.crab at Slowcombo

Date & Time: Sunday, July 27

Location: Living Space, 1st Floor, Slowcombo

Price: Start at 199 baht per piece

Get crafty for a cause this weekend with Mirren.crab’s hands-on workshop. You’ll learn how to trun recycled plastic into one-of-a-kind keychains that are as cute as they’re sustainable.

It’s a fun, feel-good way to pick up a new skill while doing your bit for the planet. So, if you love a creative afternoon and wants to walk away with something personal and eco-friendly in hand, don’t forget to put this in your Bangkok calendar.

The Art of Chang Exhibition at MunMun Srinakarin

Date & Time: Until Sunday, July 27, from 11am to 7pm

Location: 1st Floor, MunMun Srinakarin

Price: Free

This weekend is your last chance to experience The Art of Chang at MunMun Srinakarin. The exhibition brings 36 colourful elephant sculptures from around the world to this design-forward department store.

Each elephant has been painted by a different artist or brand (yes, there’s even a Katy Perry elephant). It’s a great weekend activity for the whole family as well, since kids can join the ‘Elephant Letter’ treasure hunt, paint their own mini pachyderm, or just roam around the maze of stunning displays.

And there you go, proof that Bangkok’s energy doesn’t stop for a little drizzle. However you decide to spend it, the weekend is yours for the taking. Go make it a good one. Happy weekend!

