Shopping in Phuket: Must visit shops at Jungceylon Phuket

A guide to the top fashion, beauty, souvenir, and tech shops at Jungceylon Phuket

Shopping in Phuket: Must visit shops at Jungceylon Phuket
The Botanica Zone. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

When it comes to shopping in Phuket, few places rival Jungceylon. Located in the heart of Patong, just steps away from the beach and nightlife of Bangla Road, this sprawling mall is home to over 300 shops. This means that whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe, pick up tech gadgets, or try out Thai skincare, Jungceylon Phuket makes it all possible under one roof.

But with so much on offer, where should your shopping spree begin? The options can feel overwhelming. Here’s your essential guide to the best shops in Jungceylon Phuket.

Best shops to visit at Jungceylon Phuket

Best shops to visit at Jungceylon Phuket
Fashion & Accessories American Eagle & Aerie, Uniqlo, Volcom, Ripcurl, Quiksilver & Roxy, RVCA, DC, Adidas, Puma, Jaspal, CPS CHAPS, Gentlewoman, Playboy, Under Armour, Coach, Birkenstock, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Tissot, Guess Accessories, New Era, LYN, VNC, Havaianas, CC-OO, RipCurl, AIIZ, MistyMynx, Jelly Bunny, Mellissa
Beauty & Skincare KONVY, BEAUTRIUM, Joji, Bath & Body Works, Boots Thailand, Watsons
Souvenirs & Local Crafts Thairapy Zone, THANN, The Bay Seasonal Market
Electronics & Gadgets Banana IT, Studio7, Samsung, IT & Gadget Zone
Department Stores Big C Extra, Robinson Ocean Jungceylon

1. Fashion and accessories

CPS CHAPS and Adidas, shopping at Jungceylon Phuket
CPS CHAPS and Adidas. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

Fashion is one of the main reasons people visit Jungceylon Phuket, and for good reason. The mall boasts fashion-forward local and international brands.

American Eagle and Aerie are great if you’re after casual, comfortable clothing. For simple, lightweight basics, you can’t go wrong with Uniqlo. Their AIRism range is especially good in the tropical heat and ideal if you’re after functional fashion.

If you’re more into surf and skate brands, the cluster of shops including Volcom, Ripcurl, Quiksilver & Roxy, RVCA, and DC offer a ton of beach-ready apparel and streetwear. You’ll also find a strong selection of activewear at Adidas, Puma, and Under Armour.

Prefer something homegrown? Thailand’s fashion game is strong, and you’ll find Jaspal, AIIZ, Jelly Bunny, Misty Mynx, CPS CHAPS, CC-OO, and Gentlewoman at Jungceylon Phuket. These local brands offer stylish, trend-conscious clothes that aren’t too expensive and work well from beach bar to dinner. Gentlewoman’s minimalist totes, by the way, are practically a national accessory at this point.

There are plenty of other stylish names worth exploring. Coach for structured leather, Charles & Keith and LYN for sharp, city-ready accessories, and Playboy (yes, that one) reinvented with a streetwear edge.

On foot? It’s Birkenstock for the minimalist, Skechers for the maximalist, Melissa for the stylish, and Havaianas if you’re chasing the sun. Top it all off with a New Era cap and a flash of Guess or Tissot on your wrist, and island life never looked so put together.

And if that’s not enough, there are even more fashion and accessory options waiting to be explored throughout the mall.

2. Beauty and skincare

KONVY, a beauty store
KONVY. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

Thailand is known for affordable and effective beauty products, and Jungceylon makes it easy to try them all.

KONVY and BEAUTRIUM are large multi-brand beauty stores with everything from Korean and Japanese skincare to international favourites like The Ordinary and La Roche-Posay. These stores usually have great deals and bundles, especially on travel-sized products.

For something a bit more niche, Joji is a Thai brand focusing on clean, gentle formulas. It’s a great brand for sensitive skin. And yes, Bath & Body Works is also available. The Jungceylon Phuket store stocks all the classics, including body scrubs, fragrance mists, candles, and lotions in familiar, comforting scents.

Boots Thailand and Watsons also have branches here. These pharmacy-meets-beauty-store chains are handy if you’re sunburnt or jet-lagged. They carry a mix of Thai and international brands, along with travel essentials like SPF, after-sun gel, sheet masks, and over-the-counter medicine.

3. Souvenirs and local crafts

Thairapy Zone, a souvenir shopping destination
Thairapy Zone. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

While classic souvenirs like tuk-tuk keychains and elephant magnets have their charm, Jungceylon also offers a few thoughtful alternatives if you’re looking to bring home something more personal.

Thairapy is a must if you’re into wellness with a local twist. The zone is full of brands offering beautifully packaged herbal balms, essential oils, and handmade soaps, all made in Thailand using traditional recipes. The scents, like lemongrass, kaffir lime, jasmine, instantly transport you to Thailand, and everything is carry-on friendly.

The zone also features arts and crafts by local artisans, plus dried fruits that are ideal for gifting (or snacking on the plane). You can even treat yourself to a Thai massage or spa treatment while you’re there.

Also worth exploring is The Bay, a seasonal market space within the mall. It rotates vendors depending on the time of year, often featuring local artisans and food producers. On any given visit, you might come across handwoven textiles, coconut wood homeware, Thai-style prints, or small-batch snacks and sauces. It’s a different pace from the mall’s larger retail brands and offers a closer look at Phuket’s independent makers.

4. Electronics and gadgets

The Samsung store
Samsung. Image via Jungceylon Phuket

Need a phone cable, a new pair of headphones, or want to check out the latest tech? Jungceylon Phuket has a surprisingly good range of electronics retailers.

Studio7 is the go-to spot for Apple lovers. It’s an authorised reseller, so you’ll find iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and all the accessories you might need. Banana IT is another reliable store with a wider range of electronics like laptops, cameras, external hard drives, and even gaming gear. It’s perfect if you need travel essentials like power banks, universal plugs, or USB-C chargers.

Samsung has a dedicated store in the mall as well, so you can explore their latest smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. And if you’re into browsing a mix of smaller gadget stores, the IT & Gadget Zone at Jungceylon Phuket is a cluster of kiosks with everything from budget earphones to phone cases and memory cards.

5. Department stores

Robinson at Jungceylon Phuket sells a wide range of items
Robinson at Jungceylon Phuket sells a wide range of items. Image via Robinson Department Store Jungceylon

When we say Jungceylon Phuket is big, we mean massive. Within its 200,000 square metres, you’ll find two department stores that cover all the essentials and then some.

Big C Extra is like a Thai version of Walmart. You’ll find groceries, souvenirs, clothing, and home goods all in one place. It’s a good spot to grab Thai snacks, instant noodles, dried fruit, or local teas to take home. Their toiletry and cosmetics section has a lot of Thai beauty brands at great prices, too.

A few escalators away, Robinson Ocean Jungceylon is a more upscale department store that covers men’s, women’s, children’s fashion, and sportswear along with beauty and small appliances. Inside, you’ll also find Good Goods, the popular lifestyle brand that celebrates Thai craftsmanship and traditional know-how. The department store is well-organised and often runs discounts, especially on Thai holidays.

There’s no shortage of shopping options in Phuket, but Jungceylon remains one of the most complete and comfortable retail experiences on the island. Centrally located in Patong, it offers both air-conditioned zones for when you need a break from the heat and semi-outdoor areas for a breezier stroll. It’s filled with a balanced mix of fashion, tech, beauty, and cultural finds. You can even find family-friendly entertainment if you’re bringing the kids along.

So next time you find yourself in Patong, take a shopping break at Jungceylon Phuket. Even if you come with nothing on your list, you’re almost guaranteed to walk out with something you love. And when you need to refuel, there are plenty of delicious restaurants at Jungceylon Phuket.

For the latest deals and updates, follow Jungceylon Phuket on Facebook and Instagram.

Sponsored

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism.
