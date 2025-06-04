Top 3 must-have apps for exploring Thailand like a local

Top 3 must-have apps for exploring Thailand like a local

Sawadee, savvy traveller! If you’re planning a trip to the Land of Smiles, you’re in for a ride full of golden temples, finger-licking street food, island sunsets, and tuk-tuk adventures. But if you want to do it right — not just like a tourist, but like someone who knows their som tam from their satay — you’ll need the right apps on your phone.

Thailand is a land of convenience, but sometimes it takes a local’s touch to unlock the good stuff. As the Thai saying goes, “khao nai naa, klai taa mai hen” (“even rice in front of your face can be hard to see”) — meaning the best things are often hidden in plain sight. That’s where these 3 must-have apps come in. They’ll help you eat like a local, relax like royalty, and travel like a pro — all without breaking the bank (or your brain).

From food feasts and spa treats to smooth cross-country travel, here are the top 3 apps that’ll make your Thai adventure sabai sabai (relaxed and easy) from start to finish.

Photo via Hungry Hub
Photo via Hungry Hub

1. Hungry Hub – Thailand’s ultimate foodie hack

Calling all food lovers! If your dream vacation includes devouring pad thai on a rooftop, slurping noodles in a hidden alleyway, or brunching with a skyline view — all without sweating the bill — Hungry Hub is your golden ticket.

More than just a restaurant booking app, Hungry Hub is your personal hookup to exclusive all-you-can-eat deals, set menus, and bonus-packed packages at over 2,000 restaurants across Thailand and Singapore. We’re talking luxe hotel buffets, riverside hotpot joints, trendy rooftop tapas bars — you name it. And the best part? Prices are locked in upfront, so you eat more, stress less, and skip the awkward check-splitting drama.

Our top picks? Treat yourself to deals on sky-high chocolate bars (looking at you, COCOA XO), Michelin-guide Indian food (hello, JHOL), and local favourite all-you-can-eat (shoutout Dining Room at Grand Hyatt Erawan and Copper Beyond Buffet at Gaysorn Amarin). Trust me — your stomach will thank you for downloading this app.

Why locals love it: Hungry Hub turns regular à la carte restaurants into unlimited dining experiences. It’s basically the Thai food hack locals use to dine big without going broke.

Why it’s great for travellers: You get to taste a wide variety of Thai (and international) dishes at amazing venues — with zero surprises on the bill and no language barrier. Just book, eat, and enjoy!

Photo via Hungry Hub
Photo via Hungry Hub

How to use it:

  1. Download the Hungry Hub app (or pop over to the website).
  2. Browse by vibe — rooftop dinner, sushi set, BBQ buffet, etc.
  3. Book your deal and prepay or pay-on-site as you wish.
  4. Show up, flash your confirmation, and feast like royalty.

They even run seasonal promos and surprise bonuses (hello, free drinks), so keep an eye out. Whether you’re out on a date, brunching with friends, or just really hungry, Hungry Hub makes eating out feel like a VIP experience — without the VIP price tag.

Website / App Link: Click Here

Photo via GoWabi
Photo via GoWabi

2. GoWabi – Discover the best beauty & wellness deals near you

Tired feet from temple trekking? Hair looking frizzy from Bangkok’s humidity? Or maybe you just want to treat yourself because… vacation! Meet GoWabi, Thailand’s one-stop beauty and wellness app that helps you relax, glam, and glow your way through the country — all without paying tourist prices. Um, yes please!

GoWabi connects you to over 8,000 trusted salons, spas, clinics, and studios, with juicy discounts of up to 85%. Craving a Thai massage, last-minute facial, mani-pedi, hot yoga session, or even a teeth whitening treatment? GoWabi’s got you covered.

Why locals love it: Everything’s online — real-time booking, honest reviews, clear prices, no haggling. You can discover cool neighbourhood gems or book five-star luxury spas at wallet-friendly prices!

Why it’s great for travellers: Whether you need a quick massage between tours or a post-beach facial before hitting the night markets, GoWabi makes it easy to find legit, affordable, and high-quality beauty and wellness services — wherever you are.

Photo via GoWabi
Photo via GoWabi

How to use it:

  1. Download GoWabi and sign up in seconds.
  2. Search for what you need (massage, facial, wax — you name it, they’ve got it!)
  3. Filter by location, time, rating, or price.
  4. Book with a tap and either prepay or pay at the venue.

Some bookings come with sweet extras like a complimentary dessert and drink — exclusive perks when you book through the app! And those flash deals? Chef’s kiss. The best part? Every deal comes with cashback, which you can use as a discount on your next booking.

It’s like having your own glam squad and spa concierge in your pocket.

So go ahead — treat yourself. After all, you’re on vacation, and glowing is part of the itinerary!

Website: Click Here

Photo via 12go.com
Photo via 12go.com

3. 12Go – Your local transport ninja

Need to get from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, hop a ferry to Koh Samui, or catch a bus to a hidden beach town? 12Go is the travel app that turns Thailand’s wild web of trains, buses, ferries, and flights into one smooth, bookable adventure — no stress, no language barrier, and no guessing games.

12Go brings Thailand’s famously eclectic transport system into the digital age. You can compare and book trains, buses, ferries, flights, and even combo tickets — all in one place. It covers routes across Thailand and beyond, including Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia. Whether you’re planning a scenic sleeper train, a quick domestic flight, or a cross-country journey by minivan and ferry combo, this app has your back.

Why locals love it: It takes all the local know-how (and chaos) of Thai transport and puts it in your pocket. You’ll get clear schedules, upfront prices, real-time availability, and most importantly — no more lining up at random ticket booths or playing charades to find the right platform.

Why it’s great for travellers: It saves you time, confusion, and missed connections — while giving you total control over how you explore Thailand. We’re talking instant confirmation, e-tickets, and upfront pricing in English. No translation dramas, and no shady travel agents!

Photo via 12go.com
Photo via 12go.com

How to use it:

  1. Open the 12Go app or visit the website.
  2. Type in your route — like “Chiang Mai to Pai” or “Bangkok to Koh Tao.”
  3. Compare your options (bus vs train vs ferry vs flight), check prices and reviews.
  4. Book your ticket and receive it by email or straight to your phone.

Website: Click Here

Bonus tip: many routes sell out fast during holidays and weekends, so book early and skip the travel-day panic — future you will thank you!

With Hungry Hub, GoWabi, and 12Go on your phone, you’re basically unlocking the cheat codes to Thailand. You’ll be scoring rooftop dinners, sinking into spa days, and zipping between cities like you’ve lived here for years. No more confusing menus, lost-in-translation moments, or surprise fees — just smooth, smart travel, right at your fingertips.

As the Thai say, “yuu pen, gin pen, dern pen” — live well, eat well, travel well. So download these apps, charge your phone, and get ready to breeze through Thailand meuan kon Thai — just like a local.

Aina Rita Swartz
Photo of Aina Rita Swartz

Aina Rita Swartz

Rita Swartz is a Thai-American writer who grew up in Thailand, Australia, and the US. After graduating with a degree in History and International Relations from King’s College London, she moved back to her hometown of Bangkok and now writes on a variety of topics including food, culture, and film. When she isn’t writing, Rita can be found baking Scandinavian pastries or reading murder mysteries.

