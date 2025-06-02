What to do in Bangkok this June 2025

Image via (from left to right) CentralWorld, Agni Gallery, Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok

Didn’t we just celebrate the New Year? Somehow, it’s already June, and as you can expect, Bangkok is full of events to match the mid-year energy.

From live music to anime exhibitions and thought-provoking art shows, there’s plenty to keep your weekends (and weekdays) interesting this month. Here are our round up of the best events happening in Bangkok this June 2025.

June is Pride Month! Check out our list of Pride events in Bangkok for 2025.

Things to do in Bangkok this June 2025

This list will be updated throughout June 2025 as new events are announced.

June Live Music Nights at The Mesh Bangkok

Date & Time: Every Friday in June, from 7pm

Location: The Mesh Bangkok, 1st Floor, Four Points by Sheraton Sukhumvit 22

Price: Free entry

Looking for a Friday night plan that doesn’t involve shouting over a playlist? Head to The Mesh Bangkok on Sukhumvit 22 for ‘Live Music Night,’ a weekly series that brings the city’s rising acts into the spotlight, with ice-cold brews and global eats to match.

Running every Friday from June 6 to 27, the lineup includes solo sets, duos, and a special Songwriter Night (June 13) that features John Will Sail, Claire Ray, Nutty, and Rob Saltsman. Other names to catch include Pimploy, Tangmo, Weiwei, Nathan Lynch, and Popmon.

Book your table online or call +66 2 262 0000.

Bangkok World Music Day 2025 at One Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, June 14, from 2pm

Location: One Bangkok & Alliance Française Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Clear your calendar for Bangkok World Music Day ’25, a full-blown sonic takeover happening across One Bangkok and Alliance Française on June 14. art of the global Fête de la Musique movement that began in France in 1982, this free event brings together over 28 acts across five stages for a full day of live music and DJ sets.

You can enjoy live performances of both local legends and rising stars, with Phum Viphurit, Gene Kasidit, Paradise Bangkok Molam International, and Landokmai sharing the stage with French acts like Emile Londonien and Réjizz.

At One Bangkok, enjoy street music, open mic acts, and non-stop beats from local and international DJs. Alliance Française offers a more intimate vibe with acoustic and classical performances in a relaxed setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Music Day – Bangkok (@worldmusicday.bkk)

A Cage of Fragile Heart at River City Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, June 7 / Sunday, June 8 / Saturday, June 14 / Sunday, June 15 – from 6.30pm

Location: RCB Forum, 2nd Floor, River City Bangkok

Price: From 350 Baht to 500 Baht

A Cage of Fragile Heart is a 40-minute immersive performance directed by Mutmee Pimdao Panichsamai, presented by RCB Experimental Art Lab and Follow the Star. It explores the human condition, the idea of freedom, and the invisible roles and expectations that shape us.

Performed by David Bigander, with choreography by Pavida Wachirapanyaporn and poetry by Win Nimman (RomanticRaiPoet), the piece uses movement, voice and space to reflect on identity, fear, duty and self-expression. The show is performed in Thai with English subtitles.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Invisible Chain at Palette Artspace

Date & Time: Until Tuesday, June 17

Location: Palette Artspace, 4th Floor

Price: Free entry

Lynny BlackBunny’s solo exhibition, curated by MrPalette x Jittagarn, invites you to step into a world where freedom is an illusion and the systems shaping our lives are laid bare. Running until June 17, the show confronts the invisible forces that bind us from birth, such as cultural beliefs, social norms, religion, and the relentless pursuit of an ‘ideal life’.

Through striking visuals and unflinching commentary, the exhibition explores how modern society pushes people to reshape their identities, sometimes quite literally, just to be accepted. Faces are reconstructed like masks to gain entry into certain spaces, while the pressure to succeed often leads to quiet collapse.

Lynny BlackBunny holds up a mirror to modern life, and it’s not always easy to look. But you should.

Attack on Titan Final Exhibition at CentralWorld

Date & Time: Until Wednesday, June 18

Location: CentralWorld

Price: From 300 Baht (students) and 420 Baht (general admission) – free for kids under 90cm

If you haven’t had the chance to visit Attack on Titan Final Exhibition, this is your time. This blockbuster showcase spans eight thought-provoking zones, from a cinematic Opening Theatre to a jaw-dropping Thailand-exclusive featuring a four-metre Titan head smashing through the wall.

You’ll see original artwork, dramatic battle scenes, and explore the idea of what it means to be free in a world full of war and conflict. In addition, you’ll receive a limited-edition sketch by creator Hajime Isayama. Over 100 official merch items will also be available at the venue.

Spoiler alert: This exhibition is best for those who have already watched the full series, as it reveals major plot points.

Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

100% Doraemon and Friends Tour at ICONSIAM

Date & Time: Until Sunday, June 22, 10.30am to 9pm

Location: Attraction Hall, ICONSIAM

Price: From 199 to 1,790 Baht

Doraemon lovers, you’re in for a treat! ICONSIAM is hosting the 100% Doraemon & Friends Tour for the first time in Thailand, marking the beloved robot cat’s 90th anniversary with two massive zones of manga magic.

Head to the 6th floor’s Attraction Hall for the ‘100% Manga Art Exhibition,’ where over 2,000 square metres are filled with 111 life-sized figures, rare black-and-white manga, classic scenes, and even a replica of Fujiko F. Fujio’s desk. Over at River Park on the ground floor, catch more than 90 Doraemon figures and the highlight, 12-metre inflatable Doraemon by the river.

Fun fact: Doraemon Episode 865, ‘I Want to Meet That Cat in Thailand,’ aired in Japan on May 31 and features Doraemon and Nobita exploring Ayutthaya, riding elephants, cruising in tuk-tuks, and snacking on dried mango. It’s the first time they’ve ever visited Thailand on screen!

Tickets are available via Eventpass.

Only Faces on My Mind at Agni Gallery

Date & Time: Daily until Wednesday, July 30, from 10am to 7pm

Location: Agni Gallery Bangkok

Price: Free entry

If portraits make you pause, this one’s worth the detour. Only Faces on My Mind is a tightly curated look at how five contemporary artists are reshaping portraiture, from classical homage to boundary-pushing abstraction.

You’ll see the crisp lines of Adriana Oliver and Chance Cooper’s faceless silhouettes, the psychological layers in Lino Lago and Andre Schulze’s painterly works, and Celio Koko’s emotionally raw interpretations that blur the line between face and feeling.

At this exhibition, faces become mirrors, revealing as much about the viewer as they do the subject. With oil, acrylic and mixed media, each piece creates a quiet yet powerful tension between past and present, realism and imagination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AGNI GALLERY (@agnibangkok)

Naruto The Gallery at River City Bangkok

Date & Time: Until Thursday, July 31, from 10am to 8pm

Location: River City Bangkok

Price: From 250 Baht to 450 Baht (free for kids under four)

June is a great time for Anime lovers in Bangkok! In addition to Attack on the Titan and Doraemon, Naruto The Gallery has also arrived to the city to mark the anime’s 20th anniversary, bringing fans face to face with the legacy of Naruto and Sasuke.

There are seven themed zones you can explore, from their early days in Konoha to the war that changed everything. There are original storyboards, sketches, iconic fight scenes, and a life-size diorama of Hidden Leaf Village that might make you teary.

Tickets are available via Eventpop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaiger Life (@thaigerlife)

That’s just the start of what June has in store for Bangkok. With music takeovers and nostalgic anime showcases filling up the calendar, the city’s social scene is showing no signs of slowing down. If you’ve been meaning to get out more, consider this your cue.

Bangkok is also welcoming plenty of international artists this June. See our list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.