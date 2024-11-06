Phuket transforms into a global luxury hub for the elite

Phuket has changed dramatically in recent years. Fringed by the Andaman Sea, the tropical oasis has evolved from a popular beach resort destination into one of the world’s most attractive luxury residential markets, with elite luxury consumer brands, Michelin dining and international quality education and medical care fuelling the interest.

The Phuket Luxury Report, unveiled at a recent event and produced by C9 Hotelworks, the award-winning Phuket-based tourism, hospitality & real estate consultancy, has shone a light on this transformation in the LivePhuket: A Global Luxury Lifestyle Destination.

You can download the document to learn more about the transformation: https://c9hotelworks.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/The-Phuket-Luxury-Report-October-2024.pdf.

A 90-minute event from C9 Hotelworks revealed the key findings from The Phuket Luxury Report as factors such as competitive pricing, infrastructure enhancements, and lifestyle preferences create soaring demand.

The island is the birthplace of two global luxury hospitality brands – Aman Resorts and Banyan Group. Its luxury-lifestyle support demand generators include a private jet terminal and five award-winning ultra-luxury hotels with average room rates exceeding 34,136 Thai baht (US$1,000) a night.

Four international-standard marinas host superyachts. There are 13 international schools and a growing number of best-in-class hospitals.

Key highlights of the report

Key highlights are developments by the pioneering Banyan Group, the developer of Laguna Phuket which includes:

A 1,000-acre integrated destination community with now draws 1 million visitors a year and comprises 8 world-class hotels and resorts.

An award-winning golf course, BDMS wellness clinic.

International preschool kindergarten – in addition to 3,000 private homes.

Gardens of Eden, a green-inspired luxury well-being space in Bangtao seeing intense interest from a new generation of investors in a top-grade sector valued at more than 337 billion Thai baht (US$10 billion) according to the report.

Examining the factors impacting the rise of the luxury sector in Phuket was a line-up of top experts. A series of moderated discussions covered topics including Insights from Phuket’s Luxury Developers featuring:

Stuart Reading , Deputy CEO of Laguna Resorts (part of Banyan Group).

, Deputy CEO of Laguna Resorts (part of Banyan Group). Ravi Chandran , Corporate Affairs Director at Gardens of Eden.

, Corporate Affairs Director at Gardens of Eden. Luxury Brands , represented by Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree.

, represented by Senior Vice President of Central Pattana, Praiya Laparojkit , Executive Director of Mercedes-Benz Phuket.

, Executive Director of Mercedes-Benz Phuket. Thiti Samuthrat , Assistant Hospital Director of Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

, Assistant Hospital Director of Bangkok Hospital Phuket. Roman Gorin, Managing Director of Gardens of Eden.

Providing Food for Thought about the rise of Michelin-rated cuisine in Phuket, there was

Marco Turatti , Executive Chef of InterContinental Phuket Resort.

, Executive Chef of InterContinental Phuket Resort. Parkorn “Tan” Kosiyabong , Chef & Owner, GOAT Bangkok and LAAD Phuket.

, Chef & Owner, GOAT Bangkok and LAAD Phuket. Moderated by Sumi Soorian, Senior Advisor, Phuket Hotels Association.

In the post-pandemic era, Phuket’s real estate has shown exponential growth in the multi-million-dollar luxury residential sector. This trend is rooted in changing lifestyles, with an emphasis on space, international services and a rich and diverse way of life. Live Phuket is at the forefront of change in the values of global citizens.