Oui snack: French salami hits 7-Eleven shelves in Thailand

Get ready to spice up your snack game – French salami is coming to a 7-Eleven near you.

Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) has just launched two premium cold cut products – Bucher Rosette Salami and Bucher Chorizo Salami – imported directly from France and now available in select Thai 7-Eleven branches starting July 31.

The gourmet cold cuts, produced by French brand Montagne Noire in partnership with the French Embassy in Thailand, are aimed squarely at premium shoppers and international tourists.

The salami comes in convenient 30-gramme Grab & Go packs priced at 59 baht, ideal for pairing with wine, cheese, or crackers sold at the same specialty stores.

“This marks the first time authentic French salami is being sold in a convenience store like 7-Eleven,” said Senior Managing Director of CPF Global Food Solutions Sucharit Mailarp. “We want to make premium products more accessible to Thai consumers and tourists alike.”

The rollout will begin in 419 select branches, with expansion planned for Bangkok and surrounding areas where over 6,000 stores operate. The target is to have these high-end snacks available in 50% of all 7-Eleven stores in the future, Brand Buffet reports.

Sucharit revealed the company is actively analysing customer behaviour to guide future product development.

“We are currently studying who the majority of customers are and how to expand it. In the future, we may develop the product itself. So this is just the beginning,” he said.

CPF also plans to adapt product sizes and packaging based on changing consumer spending power.

“In the past, customers might bring 50–60 baht into the store. Now, they might bring 30–40 baht,” Sucharit said. “So if we can make the package size smaller, they will buy more.”

He added that CPF’s concept of premium food is shifting to match economic trends.

“When the economy is down, people become more health-conscious. Premium doesn’t always mean expensive – it can mean products that support better health.”

The French-style salami is expected to be a hit in tourist-heavy cities like Phuket and Pattaya, where foreign palates and global food trends often drive demand.