What to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 9 to 11)

Sure, the heat’s relentless and your Grab driver just cancelled again, but this weekend in Bangkok is looking seriously stacked. From a wild goth gig to botanical painting over iced lattes, there’s something for every flavour of fun.

Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 9 to 11).

7 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (May 9 to 11)

In addition to the following, international acts like M2M and J-Hope are also coming to our city this weekend. See our full list of concerts coming to Bangkok in 2025.

Mango Art Festival at River City Bangkok

Date & Time: Until Sunday, May 11, from 11am to 8pm

Location: River City Bangkok

Price: Free entry

The Mango Art Festival 2025 returns to River City Bangkok for its fifth and most unfiltered edition yet. From Wednesday to Sunday, over 200 artists present more than 1,000 works, though ‘presentation’ is a loose term here. You can find installations that demand interaction, zones that bleed into each other, and corners where fresh praint mingles with the scent of possibility.

Gaston’s 2nd Anniversary at Gaston Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, May 9, from 8.30pm

Location: Gaston, LL Floor, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Price: Free entry

GASTON rings in its 2nd anniversary this Friday with red-and-gold glam. Two Popetorn’s on the mic, HYPE Band and DJ Xinhh are bringing the noise, and the shows go late into the night. It’s a French bistro by day, your favourite party spot by night. So, glam up and get a table before they’re gone.

Reserve your table now.

Attrition at Speakerbox

Date & Time: Friday, May 9, from 8pm

Location: Speakerbox

Price: 400 Baht

Ceremonial Laptop is summoning the shadows for a full-blown goth takeover at Speakerbox. Headlining the night is UK darkwave pioneer Attrition, touring their latest album The Black Maria. Joining the darkness is Subterranea, a haunting ritual-electronic act from Canada led by operatic siren Aliayah, plus local cult favourites Shadow Colonies bringing their synth-laced melancholia.

Also on the bill are noise-punk oddballs Kratom For Peace and goth-adjacent newcomers Grave Train, complete with organ and enough gloom to rattle your bones.

Bring cash, bring eyeliner, and bring despair. Then, get a tarot reading from Elysian, pick up some steampunk relics, and lose yourself in the stage design by Heavy Head Full. Oh, and wear black.

Botanical Painting Class for Beginners at Ryoku Cafe

Date & Time: Saturday, May 10, from 10am to 1pm or 1pm to 4pm

Location: Ryoku Cafe, Sukhumvit 35

Price: 1,999 Baht per person (includes materials)

If you’re looking for something new to do in Bangkok this weekend, how about spending a cosy afternoon at Ryoku Cafe sketching stems, leaves, and blooms? This one-day botanical illustration class is open to anyone aged 12 and up.

You’ll work from real local flowers, playing with composition and watercolour textures, and leave with your own finished painting. All materials are included, plus complimentary drinks to keep the creativity flowing. Just bring yourself, and maybe a mate who likes plants.

Book your spot via Facebook or email botanyartclass@gmail.com.

Kick-START Your Creativity Workshop at Woof Pack Building

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOOF PACK BANGKOK (@woofpackbangkok)

Date & Time: Saturday, May 10, from 10am to 12pm

Location: START – The New Art and Creative Hub, Woof Pack Building

Price: Free

Here’s your cue to stop scrolling and start sketching this weekend. The Kick-START Your reativity Workshop is a hands-on session every future art and design student dreams of stumbling into.

You’ll find out what makes a portofolio sing and learn how to show off your style without saying anything. It’s free, it’s fun, and it might just be the nudge your inner artist has been waiting for.

Register by filling out the Google Form.

Flow World Tour ‘Anime Shibari’ at Lido Connect Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, May 10, from 7pm

Location: Lido Connect, L2

Price: 1,400 Baht (general admission) / 3,800 Baht (VIP)

FLOW is bringing their ‘ANIME SHIBARI 2024–2025’ world tour to Bangkok, and it’s a full-on love letter to anime fans. The Japanese rock legends behind the iconic themes from Naruto, Code Geass, Eureka 7, and Dragon Ball Z are hitting the stage with the energy only a 22-country tour can sharpen.

KEIGO, KOSHI, Take, Got’s, and Iwasaki are ready to tear it up live at Lido Connect. So, if those anime intros live rent-free in your head, you’ll want to be in the crowd for this one.

Tickets are available via Eventpop.

Perfect Storm at ChangChui Creative Park

Date & Time: Friday, May 9, from 7pm (Opening Night) / From Saturday, May 10 to Sunday, June 15 (Exhibition)

Location: ChangChui Creative Park

Price: Free entry

Linecensor’s back after nine years and he’s not holding back. His new show, ARCH OF LINECENSOR PART 1: PERFECT STORM, is wild… in the best way. You’ll see everything from intense paintings to digital pieces and even a weirdly fun AR game where you hunt monsters for prizes. There’s an artbook too, if you want to dig into his process.

Can’t squeeze it all in this weekend? No stress. Bangkok doesn’t sleep on good times. There’s plenty more happening all through the month, weekend or weekday. Peek the best ones at our list of the best things to do in Bangkok this May 2025.