Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort proudly announces Sea Voices, an artistic collaboration with Chloe Kelly Miller, a distinguished French artist renowned for her bold modern art, notably exhibited at the Louvre in Paris.

This campaign, set to run from June 1 2025, to April 30, 2026, celebrates love, inclusivity, and marine life conservation, offering an unforgettable fusion of art, sustainability, and hospitality.

Launched during Pride Month, Sea Voices embodies Pullman’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable tourism. The exhibition focuses on themes of empowerment, disabilities, LGBTQ+ pride, sustainability, and marine life preservation.

Showcasing 20 original art pieces by Miller, the event will take place in the hotel’s dynamic Junction hub. Miller’s unique ability to capture diversity and courage in her work promises a thought-provoking artistic experience.

Born in Rouen, France, in 1995, and currently based in Paris, Miller is a self-taught artist with a background in clinical psychology. Her creative journey began alongside her academic studies, growing organically through experimentation with media, textures, and emotional depth.

Miller’s practice is inspired by the visible and invisible aspects of human experience: the psyche, body language, and behaviour.

Guests staying between June 17 and July 14, 2025, will get an opportunity to engage directly with Miller. The highlights include a press event on June 21. Witness Miller’s creativity live as she paints during this special session and immersive art dinners with over 6 exclusive dining moments blending fine dining with inspiring art, hosted by our Chef at Tamarind Restaurant.

Guests will not only savour stunning dishes but also receive complimentary, numbered art pieces to take home as a keepsake of this inspiring experience.

Adding to this collaboration, Pullman Phuket Panwa has unveiled an exclusive Sea Voices afternoon tea set, offering a delightful culinary experience accompanied by a custom-designed art box as a complimentary memento.

This limited-edition takeaway aims to deliver an exceptional layer of creativity alongside your delicious meals. This exclusive afternoon tea set, paired with the bespoke art box, is a testament to Pullman’s innovative approach to blending social, cultural, and environmental inspirations. Every detail is designed to create a destination where guests can connect, create, and explore.

The Sea Voices event proudly partners with Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025, marking the inaugural collateral event leading up to this globally renowned international art exhibition. This collaboration underscores a shared vision of promoting cultural dialogue and artistic innovation, bringing together creative minds from around the world.

The event sets the stage for the Thailand Biennale Phuket 2025 by fostering meaningful connections and celebrating the artistic spirit that defines Phuket.

At Pullman Phuket Panwa, A universal artistic dialogue

In Sea Voices, Miller shared that this dialogue takes on a new form, one that bridges French and Thai cultures, celebrates queer expression, and invites us to listen deeply to the ocean and to ourselves.

“This exhibition is about being unapologetically yourself and protecting the beauty of what surrounds us—within and beyond.”

Giving back to the community

The Sea Voices exhibition and Miller’s return to Thailand were made possible thanks to the vision and dedication of MozArt Advisory. As a key cultural partner, MozArt Advisory played an essential role in bringing this new chapter in Chloe’s international journey to fruition.

Following several successful artistic encounters in Bangkok, their continued support reflects a shared belief in the power of art to transcend borders and spark dialogue. MozArt Advisory specialises in connecting artists with meaningful platforms worldwide, and its involvement with Sea Voices underlines its commitment to fostering cross-cultural exchange, nurturing creative freedom and amplifying contemporary voices like Miller’s.

This collaboration with the Pullman Phuket Panwa is a testament to their mission: to build bridges between people, ideas and artistic landscapes.

True to the spirit of Art & Pride, this campaign supports inclusion and impact. 10% of all proceeds from Tamarind Restaurant, the Afternoon Tea Box, and special cocktails will be donated to the Phuket Provincial Disabled Service Centre, reinforcing MozArt Advisory and Pullman’s dedication to diversity and local empowerment.

Be you & make waves

Sea Voices, together with Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, MozArt Advisory, and Miller, invites you to experience a fusion of art, identity, and sustainability. Celebrate Pride Month with creativity, compassion, and colour on the shores of Phuket. The exhibition is open from June 21, 2025, to April 30, 2026, at Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort.

