Mind the gap: Women execs steal the spotlight in Phuket

The Phuket Hotels Association, a non-profit dedicated to a brighter future for Phuket, teamed up with award-winning hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks to host a dazzling array of the industry’s most inspiring female execs, entrepreneurs, and diversity leaders at last week’s Mind the Gap: Women & Diversity in Hospitality event in Phuket.

Taking centre stage was Pranapda Phornprapha Chirathivat, the trailblazing founder of Dragonfly360 – a dynamic platform championing gender equality across Asia. Pranapda, who also happens to be the President of Siam Music Yamaha, wowed the audience with her keynote speech on the Power of Transforming Lives Through Simple Actions.

Established in 2019, Dragonfly360 shines a spotlight on the courageous individuals driving social, economic, and cultural change, striving to dismantle the countless barriers that women face in every sphere of life, work, and business. Pranapda is truly a pioneering figure in Thailand’s business world, leading the charge for a fairer, more inclusive society.

This stellar line-up of speakers also included:

Anchalika Kijkanakorn, Founder & Managing Director of AKARYN

Hotel Group,

Hotel Group, Max Simpson, Founder & CEO of Steps,

Christina Ho, an airline pilot and TEDx speaker

Kirsten Fletcher, Australian Consul-General in Phuket

Various guests were also present to share the invaluable insights, including:

Nikki Phinyapincha, Founder of TransTalents Consulting Group

Patteera Maneesri, Vice President of HR & Brand Culture at S Hotels & Resorts

Naureen Ahmed, Founder of Inspiring Women in Hospitality

Papungkron Numprasit, F&B Instructor & Supervisor at Dusit Thani College

David Boucher, CEO of Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket

Paul Hawco, Global Director of Integrated Wellbeing at Banyan Group

Who was moderating the event?

The event was moderated by two highly respected industry leaders, Viona Zhang, Deputy Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, and Sumi Soorian, Senior Advisor of Phuket Hotels Association, who used their tact and acumen to guide the discussion topics and glean important information from delegates.

Their oversight also extended to a panel discussion led by Emma Gray, Vice President of Marketing and Business

Development at Delivering Asia Communications as moderator.

Altogether, the insightful panel discussion also gleaned the views of three highly successful female leaders in the restaurant industry. Including, Samantha Häberli, Founder of Earth House Bangkok, Atchara Wongthai Palleros, Wine Training Manager & Sommelier at Tops Wine Cellar, and Tipaporn Phianthong, Corporate Chef for Saffron (Specialty Restaurant from Banyan Group, Worldwide).

Mind the Gap is co-organised by the Phuket Hotels Association and C9 Hotelworks, who would like to thank SAii Laguna Phuket for being such a gracious partner and host. The event is proudly sponsored and supported by several diversity-conscious organisations, such as the Australian Consulate-General Phuket, Dragonfly360, BH2I Pte Ltd., Vivaree, DKSH Technology, and Vitalife.

Our continued supporters are Delivering Asia Communications, AMCHAM, SAii Laguna Phuket, QUO, The Thaiger and BrandTD.

Press Release