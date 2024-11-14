Chiang Mai is Thailand’s top destination for ethical elephant experiences, offering sanctuaries where elephants roam freely in natural habitats. Choosing an ethical elephant sanctuary supports conservation efforts, helps local communities, and prioritises the well-being of these animals over profit. Explore Chiang Mai’s best ethical elephant sanctuaries and make a positive impact while spending time with these gentle giants in their natural habitat.

What is an ethical elephant sanctuary?

An ethical elephant sanctuary provides a safe, natural environment for elephants. These sanctuaries ensure elephants can roam freely, behave naturally, and live without chains or restrictive equipment. They do not allow activities like riding, bathing, or performing, which can harm the animals. Instead, they focus on letting elephants live peacefully without forced interactions.

Ethical sanctuaries also work on conservation, community education, and protecting the endangered Asian elephant. By supporting these sanctuaries, visitors help conserve wildlife, support local communities, and promote responsible tourism that prioritises the well-being of elephants.

Best ethical elephant sanctuaries in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai is home to some of the best ethical elephant sanctuaries, focused on the welfare and conservation of these amazing animals. These sanctuaries provide large spaces for elephants to roam freely and prioritise their well-being over profit.

1. Elephant Nature Park

Address: 289 Kuet Chang, Mae Taeng District, Chiang Mai 50150

Opening hours: Opens daily, 8am to 5pm

What people say about them (4.8/5 🌟, 3,800 reviews)

Claudia aisa sanz “It was truly magical to see how there actually is people that care about elephants. What Elephant Nature Park does it rescue elephants from circuses, riding camps and more where the animals are in very bad conditions. You get a guide assigned where he shows you around the park, you get to see the elephants walking around free. These are elephants that can’t go back to their natural habitat and what they do is helping have the best life possible. You don’t get to touch them, feed them or anything like that. You just observe and learn about these beautiful and gentle giants. Truly inspiring. Really recommend it.”

Elephant Nature Park (ENP) is an elephant rescue and rehabilitation centre in Northern Thailand, founded by renowned elephant rights advocate Lek Chailert. It provides a caring home to over 100 elephants, many of whom have been rescued from street begging, riding, and circus shows.

The park offers ethical half-day, full-day, and overnight tours, allowing visitors to observe and support the elephants in their natural environment. Volunteer opportunities are also available to help with feeding and care, making a positive impact on the well-being of these rescued animals.

2. Elephant Freedom Project, Elephant Sanctuary Chiang Mai

Address: 136, Mae Win, Mae Wang District, Chiang Mai 50360

Opening hours: Opens daily, 8am to 10pm

What people say about them (4.9/5 🌟, 463 reviews)

Gloria Lombardi “It took me a good half day of research before booking this experience. My goal was to support the most ethical elephant sanctuary in the area and I stumbled across Elephant Freedom Project. They provide a safe environment to house and care for elephants rescued from forced labor or other unnatural acts (like riding them). We did a half-day morning tour and we spent a lot of time with these gentle giants that are free to roam around. Our guide was informative and with decent English. It was an impressive and unforgettable experience, I can’t deny that I almost cried of joy. 🙏🏻🐘❣️”

Elephant Freedom Project gives visitors a chance to experience an elephant sanctuary up close. Founded in 2016, the sanctuary cares for elephants rescued from logging, riding, and other harmful activities. The team provides a safe space, good medical care, and lots of love for the elephants.

They also support the local community by buying local products and involving ethnic group members in their work. Visitors can help feed the elephants, watch them and learn from the staff, making a real difference in the lives of these gentle giants.

3. BEES – Burm and Emily’s Elephant Sanctuary

Address: 34, Tambon Chang Keung, Mae Chaem District, Chiang Mai 50270

Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays, 8am to 4pm

What people say about them (5/5 🌟, 105 reviews)

Agustina Lauret “Bees Sanctuary was amazing. I have researched to try to find an ethical sanctuary and they were more than I expected. There were 3 rescued female old elephants when I went. They take really good care of them, we didn’t bath or touch them 😊 just watched them walking in the jungle. The mahouts walked close to them but haven’t seen them touching them. The people were so kind and make you feel really welcome. Would loved to spend more days there 😊🌈”

BEES—Burm and Emily’s Elephant Sanctuary was founded in 2011 by Burm Pornchai Rinkaew and Emily Rose McWilliam to provide a safe home for elephants rescued from forced labour and abuse. The sanctuary allows elephants to live freely, forage, dust bathe, and socialise without exploitation.

BEES also provides care for rescued cats and dogs and supports the local community through employment, education, and outreach programs. Visitors can take part in the daily care routines of the elephants, helping with feeding, observing, and contributing to community efforts, making a positive difference in the lives of these gentle giants.

4. Elephant Jungle Sanctuary (Office)

Address: 119/10 Tha Phae Road, Chang Khlan Sub-district, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100

Opening hours: Opens daily, 7am to 9pm

What people say about them (4.4/5 🌟, 1,694 reviews)

Joanne Ng “Had a wonderful time at the sanctuary this morning and our guide was Soon. Soon was professional and very helpful. A Thai native, he was well spoken and speaks good English. The 6 female elephants were a joy to watch and feed. They were playful and love to eat. We also get to find out how we can make use of elephants poop to make paper, cards and many more paper produces! It’s amazing! We enjoyed ourselves tremendously and highly recommend it to anyone who wants to get close and personal with elephants!”

Elephant Jungle Sanctuary is fully committed to the welfare of the elephants it cares for, ensuring their health, safety, and well-being. The sanctuary provides extensive grounds where elephants live freely without chains or harsh training methods, allowing them to follow their natural routines.

The team views their care for the elephants as a lifelong commitment, creating deep bonds built on mutual trust. Visitors can enjoy ethical, respectful interactions with the elephants, such as feeding, walking alongside them, and observing their behaviours. The sanctuary also invests in community education, raising awareness about elephant conservation and welfare.

5. Elephant Retirement Park

Address: 5 Kotchasarn Rd Lane 5, Tambon Chang Khlan, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50100 *This is the tour agency building which will bring you to the actual destination.

Opening hours: Opens daily, 7am to 7pm

What people say about them (4.3/5 🌟, 193 reviews)

Darcy Griffiths “I spent the morning at this park and it was one of the best of my life. The elephants were well fed and happy, a testament to how well they are looked after, especially considering they have been rescued from unpleasant backgrounds. The life that the staff all have for the animals is very apparent. 100% recommend!”

Elephant Retirement Park is a grassroots project that gives a safe home to elephants in Chiang Mai. The park cares for retired working elephants, helping them recover and live naturally after years of hard work.

Visitors can watch elephants roam freely, feed them, and join camping events to learn about sustainable living. Activities like bathing and feeding allow guests to connect with the elephants in a meaningful way. The park’s friendly environment makes it a great experience for both elephants and visitors while supporting elephant care and conservation.

6. Lanna Kingdom Elephant Sanctuary

Address: Mae Taeng, Mae Taeng District, Chiang Mai 50150

Opening hours: Opens 24 hours daily

What people say about them (4.8/5 🌟, 185 reviews)

cazfraser “I came here five years ago and had the best day of my life. The elephants were treated extremely well. No cruel activities like riding, etc. The staff are excellent. They are welcoming, knowledgeable, focused on the safety of both the elephants and the visitors. Clothes are provided so you can get really muddy and go in the water with the elephants. Even the lunch was delicious. Pad Thai, if I remember correctly. I’m so happy to see that this place is still thriving post-pandemic.”

Lanna Kingdom Elephant Sanctuary offers a natural habitat where elephants can live in peace without riding or exploitation. Visitors can feed the elephants, make medicine balls, and connect with them personally.

The sanctuary’s small group tours allow for an intimate experience, and their passionate, well-trained staff make sure the elephants are cared for with love. Educational tours help visitors understand elephant life through hands-on learning, making the experience both respectful and informative.

7. Elephant Freedom Village

Address: Unnamed Road, Mae Win, Mae Wang District, Chiang Mai 50360

Opening hours: Opens daily, 7am to 10pm

What people say about them (4.9/5 🌟, 239 reviews)

Jonathan Maschio “What can I say more than this place is amazing!! Me and my wife went on our honeymoon and it made Thailand one of our favorite spots! We loved all of the aspects about our two day experience to be able to learn and live with the villagers and elephants. Coming from the United States, we had our concerns around ethics, but were quickly educated on the cultural differences to realise that the elephants were treated as family. We made friends along our sessions, but made everlasting connections with the owner Non and his friend Daminda! We were extremely satisfied with our experience and hope others can as well!”

Elephant Freedom Village is a Karen Hill ethnic group initiative in Chiang Mai dedicated to the well-being of elephants. The sanctuary, run by a small family group, aims to provide a natural environment where elephants can live freely. The elephants at Elephant Freedom Village spend most of their time in the forest, enjoying their natural surroundings, and are only kept in sheltered paddocks overnight with fresh food available.

The sanctuary was created to undo some of the harm done to elephants over the years and return them to their natural habitat. Visitors can make and feed special food to the elephants, walk with them to the forest for grazing, and learn about the Karen way of life, including activities like weaving and cooking traditional food.

8. Chai Lai Orchid Eco Lodge and Cafe

Address: 172 m 5 T. Mae Sapok A, Mae Wang District, Chiang Mai 50360

What people say about them (4.7/5 🌟, 1,371 reviews)

Isaiah Rios “We stayed at Chai Lai Orchid in the Lotus 5 hut and It was spectacular! The highlight of our trip to Thailand! It was amazing being surrounded by elephants that are treated with love & care. This sanctuary provided a safe and ETHICAL space for these elephants whilst allowing visitors to learn how to feed the elephants, make elephant medicine & bathe the elephants! We did a one day elephant jungle expedition with Artid and Cha & they were both AMAZING! 10/10! They were both very educational and treated us so well! We also did an ATV excursion with Sonny & he is so sweet and educational! He made sure we were all safe and well cared for! Thank you again!”

Chai Lai Orchid Eco Lodge and Cafe combines eco-friendly practices with elephant care to help elephants and the local Karen community. The sanctuary was started to change how elephant camps operate and support local families caring for elephants.

During Covid-19, they took in abandoned elephants and cared for them, even without tourist income. Visitors can feed and watch elephants in a safe, natural setting, while local villagers work as guides and farmers. The lodge also uses renewable energy and promotes reducing waste, helping both the elephants and the community in the long run.

9. Elephant Village Sanctuary

Address: 79 Moo 19 Mae Win, Mae Wang District, Chiang Mai 50360

What people say about them (4.8/5 🌟, 267 reviews)

Inbar Eyal Assael “Amazing place. I was scared to go to an elephant place because I was afraid it will only be for tourists and not good for the animals. But, this place was the complete opposite, the people who work there care so much for the animals. They live freely no cages or chains, you can see that they are very happy and healthy. Mr. Ken was great and funny. We also swam in the waterfall, walked through amazing views and eat delicious food. 10/10 recommended.”

Elephant Village Sanctuary is managed by a Karen family who have cared for elephants for over 20 years. The sanctuary provides a community-orientated approach to elephant care, with spacious areas for elephants to roam freely.

Visitors can feed the elephants, observe them in their natural habitat, and experience the culture of an authentic hill ethnic group village. The proceeds from the sanctuary go towards caring for the elephants and supporting the village, helping both the elephants and the local community thrive.

10. Into the Wild Elephant Camp

Address: 52/1-2 Changpuak Rd, Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai 50200 *This is the tour agency building which will bring you to the actual destination.

Opening hours: Opens daily, 8am to 10pm

What people say about them (4.9/5 🌟, 653 reviews)

Luke Knight “We went on the tour today, it was brilliant. The elephants are treated fairly and equally, they are free to roam around the jungle and the camp, there was only a small wooden fence where you can feed them treats. It seemed very ethical and the workers were all very attentive, caring and playing with the elephants. The jungle hike was the best part to see the elephants moving around the jungle so freely, ripping down bamboo and bark. It takes around 90 mins to get to the camp but is worth it. Our group was only 5 so it felt a lot more intimate, but imagine in the high season we wouldn’t be as lucky! Overall a great day and would highly recommend.”

Into the Wild Elephant Camp was established in 2016 as an ethical elephant camp in southern Chiang Mai. The camp provides a safe and sustainable home for rescued and retired elephants, giving them plenty of space to roam and live as naturally as possible.

All the elephants at the camp have been with the family for generations, and after years of work in logging and tourism, they are now cared for with love and respect. Visitors can feed and observe the elephants and learn about their stories while contributing to the camp’s conservation efforts and local community support.

How to choose an ethical elephant sanctuary

Choosing an ethical elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai ensures a respectful experience for both you and the elephants. Look for sanctuaries that follow these key principles:

No Riding : Ethical sanctuaries do not allow elephant rides, respecting the animals’ natural behaviours and reducing physical stress.

: Ethical sanctuaries do not allow elephant rides, respecting the animals’ natural behaviours and reducing physical stress. No Chains : Reputable sanctuaries avoid using chains, allowing elephants to roam freely and interact naturally.

: Reputable sanctuaries avoid using chains, allowing elephants to roam freely and interact naturally. Transparency: Choose sanctuaries that are open about their care practices and operations. This shows commitment to animal welfare and builds trust.

By selecting a sanctuary that meets these criteria, you can ensure your visit supports both the well-being of elephants and responsible tourism.

Why visiting ethical sanctuaries matters

Ethical elephant sanctuaries in Chiang Mai provide rescued elephants with a safe place to live naturally, without chains or forced activities like riding. These sanctuaries focus on the well-being of the elephants, allowing them to roam freely and behave as they would in the wild.

By supporting these sanctuaries, visitors contribute to elephant care, conservation efforts, and local community support. Funds from visitors help provide medical care and proper diets for the elephants, while also creating jobs and educational opportunities for the community.

Impact area Contribution through visits Elephant welfare Medical care and nutritious diets Conservation efforts Habitat preservation and protection Local communities Employment and educational support Sustainability Ongoing funding for sanctuary needs

Tips for an ethical visit

Do not Ride Elephants : Elephant riding is harmful and stressful for elephants, as they are not naturally inclined to carry human weight. Ethical sanctuaries do not offer riding.

: Elephant riding is harmful and stressful for elephants, as they are not naturally inclined to carry human weight. Ethical sanctuaries do not offer riding. No touching or posing for selfies : Respect the elephants’ space by not touching or posing for selfies unless the sanctuary permits it. Ethical sanctuaries generally adopt a hands-off approach to minimise stress for the elephants.

: Respect the elephants’ space by not touching or posing for selfies unless the sanctuary permits it. Ethical sanctuaries generally adopt a hands-off approach to minimise stress for the elephants. No direct feeding : Direct feeding can lead to competition and aggressive behaviours among elephants. Ethical sanctuaries allow elephants to forage naturally, with opportunities for visitors to prepare food for enrichment instead.

: Direct feeding can lead to competition and aggressive behaviours among elephants. Ethical sanctuaries allow elephants to forage naturally, with opportunities for visitors to prepare food for enrichment instead. Book a morning visit : Morning slots often have less traffic, and people can enjoy a quieter experience with elephants, including getting the first pick of activities.

: Morning slots often have less traffic, and people can enjoy a quieter experience with elephants, including getting the first pick of activities. Prepare for a bumpy Ride : The journey to the sanctuary may be bumpy. If you suffer from motion sickness, consider taking precautions.

: The journey to the sanctuary may be bumpy. If you suffer from motion sickness, consider taking precautions. Dress comfortably : Wear clothes that are suitable for outdoor activities, covering your arms and legs to protect from the sun and insects.

: Wear clothes that are suitable for outdoor activities, covering your arms and legs to protect from the sun and insects. Take essentials only : Bring a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and insect repellent. Leave expensive items and personal belongings at your hotel.

: Bring a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and insect repellent. Leave expensive items and personal belongings at your hotel. Learn before you go: Read about the sanctuary’s mission and the elephants’ needs to better understand how to make your visit meaningful and supportive.

Chiang Mai is a great place to connect with elephants in a responsible way where these ethical sanctuaries offer safe, natural environments for these gentle giants to thrive. These sanctuaries support conservation efforts and contribute to the local community’s well-being. By visiting them, you can play a role in supporting sanctuaries that aim to protect and care for the elephants while positively impacting the environment and supporting ethical tourism.