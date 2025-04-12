Where to celebrate Songkran in Pattaya (2025)

Where to celebrate Songkran in Pattaya (2025)
Songkran Splash. Image via Ramayana Water Park (modified in Canva)

Pattaya in April is no place for the shy or the dry. Songkran here is a delirious, drenched love letter to Thai summer. From respectful rituals to riotous foam parties, you can find everything here.

If you’re still figuring out where to join the festivities, here’s where to celebrate Songkran in Pattaya this year.

The best Songkran events in Pattaya (2025)

Songkran at Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel

Songkran at Dusit Thani Pattaya
Image via Dusit Thani Pattaya

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Sunday, April 13

Location: Dusit Thani Pattaya

Dusit Thani Pattaya is doing Songkran with a wide range of festivities this year. Start your day with alms-giving or merit-making (depending on how early you’re up), then wander into a whirl of Lao Krathop Mai dancing, street food stalls, and an acoustic soundtrack that feels like sunset in a glass. Plus, they’re having a Songkran Buffet Dinner at The Cascade Restaurant.

The hotel is also holding the Elephant Parade Art Showcase to support the Lampang Elephant Sanctuary throughout April. You can admire beautiful elephant sculptures by various artists. And, if you’re game, you can participate in an interactive elephant painting workshop.

Songkran Summer Splash Carnival at The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya

Songkran Summer Splash Carnival at The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya
Songkran Summer Splash Carnival. Image via The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Monday, April 14

Location: The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya

Price: 200 baht per person

The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya’s Summer Splash Carnival brings a family-friendly spin on the Thai New Year, with temple fair games, traditional drum shows, and so much more.

The water play’s still there (of course), but it’s more splash than stampede. You can also expect Thai street food that actually tastes like street food, and enough music to keep you moving, or at least swaying politely while holding a drink.

Songkran Beach Foam Party at Alexa Beach Club Pattaya

Songkran Beach Foam Party at Alexa Beach Club Pattaya
Songkran Beach Foam Party. Image via Alexa Beach Club Pattaya

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Tuesday, April 15

Location: Alexa Beach Club Pattaya

Songkran at Alexa Beach Club Pattaya is a four-day foam-drenched fever dream. The water won’t just be in the sea or their refreshing pool, but also in the air, on your skin, and definitely in your hair. It’s DJs by the dozen, dancers who move like they’re on fire, foam cannons cannons blasting from every corner, and a crowd that comes dressed to get absolutely soaked.

Songkran Splash at Ramayana Water Park

Songkran Splash at Ramayana Water Park
Songkran Splash. Image via Ramayana Water Park

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 to Tuesday, April 15, from 11am to 6pm

Location: Ramayana Water Park Pattaya

Price: All activities included with entry, starting from 799 baht online. Free entry for children under 106 cm.

Ramayana Water Park Pattaya is throwing a Songkran bash so big, the slides might not be the wettest part of your day. From the minute the gates open, it’s water fights, DJs spinning from the foam zone, and live bands keeping the rhythm as you float between splash zones and fire shows.

Moreover, there’s a limbo dance competition if you’re feeling bendy, games for the kids (and the grown-ups pretending they brought them) at the Ramayana Kids Kingdom, and just enough sugar and sun to keep everyone energetic till closing time. Oh, and everyone gets a free water gun. Stock’s limited, so get in early.

Songkran Party at Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya

Songkran at Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya
Image via Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya

Date & Time: Sunday, April 13 to Tuesday, April 15

Location: Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya

Price: 500 baht per person (includes 1 complimentary drink)

Everything’s louder at Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya, especially Songkran. For three days, you can expect live bands, DJ sets, and a soaking-wet dancefloor. DJ Meen, DJ Vida, Fat Plumper Band, and NinetyNine Band will keep you dancing from 3pm to 9pm.

Wan Lai Pattaya 2025

Where to celebrate Songkran in Pattaya (2025) | News by Thaiger
Image by THeo COurant

Date & Time: Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19

Location: Naklua (Lan Pho Public Park) and Pattaya Beach Road

Price: Free

Songkran doesn’t end on April 15 in Pattaya. Instead, it stretches into Wan Lai. On April 18, Naklua gets things started with alms-giving, floral floats, and elders pouring blessings instead of buckets. There’ll be parades winding through Lan Pho Public Park and Naklua Market as well.

By April 19, Beach Road wakes up to drums and dancing. Wat Chaimongkol becomes the spiritual hub, while parades and performances ripple down to the sea. Plus, Miss Universe and Miss Grand will make an appearance. You’ll find water-splashing till midnight, minus the booze, as this one’s strictly sober and fully dressed.

A quick overview of Songkran events in Pattaya (2025)

No. Event Date Location Price
1 Songkran at Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel April 12–13 Dusit Thani Pattaya Varies (Buffet & Activities)
2 Songkran Summer Splash Carnival April 12–14 The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya 200 baht/person
3 Songkran Beach Foam Party April 12–15 Alexa Beach Club Pattaya Varies
4 Songkran Splash April 12–15 (11am–6pm) Ramayana Water Park Pattaya From 799 baht (Free for kids under 106 cm)
5 Songkran Party April 13–15 Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya 500 baht (incl. 1 drink)
6 Wan Lai Pattaya 2025 April 18–19 Naklua & Pattaya Beach Road Free

So, are you as excited as we are? Where are you going to be for Songkran in Pattaya this year? No matter where you go, be sure to have fun. Happy Thai New Year!
Not in Pattaya? See our list of Songkran events in Chiang Mai.

